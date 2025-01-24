Qatar Airways grows network with these South American destinations

Qatar Airways will expand further into the Americas with two weekly routes beginning in the summer of 2025. The flights will embark from Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha, Qatar, and connect to Bogotá El Dorado International Airport (BOG) in Colombia, before continuing on to Caracas Simon Bolivar International Airport (CCS) in Venezuela. A return trip from Caracas will fly direct to Doha. The flights will be available on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Qatar Airways sets itself apart with these routes

The new flights make Qatar Airways the only carrier offering direct trips from the Middle East to Columbia, and the sole Middle Eastern airline flying to Venezuela. The additions grow Qatar Airways’ Americas presence to 16 destinations, including New York City, Miami, Toronto, São Paolo, and Dallas.

The flights will be aboard Boeing 777-200LR aircraft with 234 Economy Class seats and 42 Business Class seats. Bogotá and Caracas are two of South America’s busiest cities, and these routes streamline access to the Middle East and beyond. That’ll complement the airline’s existing network of more than 170 destinations.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “The launch of flights to Bogotá and Caracas marks a transformative moment for Qatar Airways and for travelers to South America. As the first airline to offer nonstop service from the Middle East to Colombia and the only Middle Eastern carrier flying to Venezuela, we are creating new opportunities to connect people, cultures, and commerce.”

“Passengers can look forward to experiencing Qatar Airways’ world-class in-flight hospitality as we continue to reach new heights in long-haul travel with our second-longest flight into the Americas. These routes embody our commitment to pioneering travel experiences and redefining global connectivity with our award-winning service.”