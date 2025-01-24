 Skip to main content
Qatar Airways grows network with these South American destinations

Qatar Airways will expand further into the Americas with two weekly routes beginning in the summer of 2025. The flights will embark from Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha, Qatar, and connect to Bogotá El Dorado International Airport (BOG) in Colombia, before continuing on to Caracas Simon Bolivar International Airport (CCS) in Venezuela. A return trip from Caracas will fly direct to Doha. The flights will be available on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Qatar Airways sets itself apart with these routes

Bogotá, Colombia
Bogotá, Colombia Random Institute via Unsplash

The new flights make Qatar Airways the only carrier offering direct trips from the Middle East to Columbia, and the sole Middle Eastern airline flying to Venezuela. The additions grow Qatar Airways’ Americas presence to 16 destinations, including New York City, Miami, Toronto, São Paolo, and Dallas. 

The flights will be aboard Boeing 777-200LR aircraft with 234 Economy Class seats and 42 Business Class seats. Bogotá and Caracas are two of South America’s busiest cities, and these routes streamline access to the Middle East and beyond. That’ll complement the airline’s existing network of more than 170 destinations. 

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “The launch of flights to Bogotá and Caracas marks a transformative moment for Qatar Airways and for travelers to South America. As the first airline to offer nonstop service from the Middle East to Colombia and the only Middle Eastern carrier flying to Venezuela, we are creating new opportunities to connect people, cultures, and commerce.”

 “Passengers can look forward to experiencing Qatar Airways’ world-class in-flight hospitality as we continue to reach new heights in long-haul travel with our second-longest flight into the Americas. These routes embody our commitment to pioneering travel experiences and redefining global connectivity with our award-winning service.”

Emirates introduces these creative dishes for vegan passengers
Emirates introduces creative vegan menu
Emirates chefs

To meet the needs of increasing vegan passengers, and accommodate those who prefer vegan cuisine’s light, digestible nature, Emirates is introducing a bevy of new recipes. The airline tapped into chefs’ creativity, producing dishes with egg substitutes made of legumes and vegan meals for kids. Here are some highlights.
Emirates chefs workshopped for the new recipes

To commemorate “Veganuary” — a decade-long initiative highlighting veganism’s benefits — Emirates brought together a collective of chefs at its Emirates Flight Catering Concept Development Kitchen. There, they experimented with ingredients and workshopped new dishes. 

Icelandic airline PLAY has springtime deals to these destinations
PLAY has sale fares to Iceland and more
play winter flash sale a320neo

Europe offers sights and experiences for the modern adventurer, from Iceland’s fjords to Amsterdam’s canals. But peak season crowds can detract from a trip, with open avenues replaced by hoards of visitors. That’s why springtime is the perfect time to visit, a shoulder season with ample space to explore.

Low-cost Icelandic airline, PLAY, has a limited-time deal for just that, with one-way fares to Iceland, Copenhagen, and more starting at $99. Here are the details.
A one-way ticket to Iceland for only $99
Amsterdam, Netherlands PLAY Airlines

Delta debuts state of the art aircraft on US to Argentina flights
Delta introduces next-gen aircraft
delta airbus a330 900 2

This week, Delta introduced the Airbus A330-900neo on flights between Atlanta and Buenos Aires. It’s the first airline to use the next-gen aircraft in Argentina, with the A330 offering increased capacity, more comfort, and improved efficiency. Delta will also use the plane on its seasonal route between New York’s JFK and Buenos Aires, which runs through March 29, 2025.
The Airbus A330-900neo offers comfort, technology, and more

Inside, passengers can enjoy four cabins: Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. Delta One is the most luxurious, with a reclining seat, privacy doors, and exclusive dining options. Delta Premium Select has extra space, with improved legroom, wider seats, and adjustable footrests. Delta Comfort+ has priority boarding, more legroom, and enhanced amenities. Lastly, the Main Cabin includes memory foam seat cushions and high-tech inflight entertainment.

