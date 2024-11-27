This Middle Eastern airline is offering Formula 1-themed amenities

As the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1 offers on-track action and tense competition unlike any series. From the streets of Las Vegas to the Eau Rogue corner at Spa Francorchamps, the world’s best drivers pilot fighter jet-like machinery in a race to the checkers. It’s a spectacle of speed.

This season, the penultimate race occurs in Qatar at the Lusail International Circuit. Between November 29 and December 1, drivers will take some of their last laps before concluding another thrilling year.

Qatar Airways is the Global Partner and Official Airline of Formula 1. The airline is debuting a limited-edition capsule of F1-inspired premium loungewear and on-board dining options to commemorate the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Qatar Airways taps into the excitement of Formula 1

On board, Qatar Airways First Class and Business Class passengers will receive limited-edition F1-branded loungewear in black and grey, respectively. Shirts feature the well-known F1 branding front and back, while cozy slippers make for a comfortable flight.

Premium dining choices include F1-themed menus and desserts and chocolates, reminiscent of the excitement of on-track action. Economy Class passengers aren’t left out, either, receiving unique cutlery bands and tray mats, along with Formula 1-inspired chocolate snacks.

Qatar Airways offers these Formula 1 fan experiences on select flights to and from North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Product Development, Ms. Xia Cai said: “Qatar Airways is delighted to usher in this year’s Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix with our latest limited-edition collectible. Designed for enhanced passenger comfort, our premium loungewear reflects our partnership with Formula 1, which is built on the shared principles of innovation, precision, and luxury. This new launch is the perfect precursor for global fans to soak in the excitement being held at the leading Lusail International Circuit this weekend.”