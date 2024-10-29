Watch F1 racing while you swim, feast, or fest in downtown Las Vegas

The 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race circuit is on the Vegas Strip November 22-24, but Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas is getting ready for the big event also. Race fans will have a choice of watch parties at Stadium Swim or the world’s largest sportsbook and being part of a free inaugural music festival with multiple headliner artists.

The Red Bull watch party at Stadium Swim takes place on November 23. Stadium Swim is a year-round pool complex and amphitheater with a 143-foot high-definition screen and six heated swimming pools. A Red Bull RB 14 Static Car will be displayed for selfies and group photos, and the venue will feature race-themed cocktails. Admission to the Red Bull watch party will be free to guests 21 and older who attend wearing race gear.

Circa Resort $ Casion is also the home of the world’s largest sportsbook, with a three-story, 78-million-pixel high-definition screen and a 1,000-plus viewing capacity. Race fans can enjoy food from the Victory Burger & Wings Company’s selection of American classics and Carolina-style barbecue from Project BBQ. Bottle service is also available at the sportsbook.

Neon City Festival:

New this year, the Neon City Festival (NCF) will light up downtown Las Vegas November 22-24 in a combination of music, art, and culinary experience free for fans, friends, and family of all ages. Located along the Freemont Street Experience and nearby downtown areas, the festival will feature food and beverage vendors, fireworks, and art shows. Featured musical headliners for the NCF are Seven Lions, Wista, Russel Dickerson, The All-American Rejects, and Alison Wonderland.