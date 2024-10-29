 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Downtown Las Vegas gears up for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Watch F1 racing while you swim, feast, or fest in downtown Las Vegas

By
Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino will e the home of the Red Bull Watch Party.
Courtesy Circa Resort & Casino

The 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race circuit is on the Vegas Strip November 22-24, but Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas is getting ready for the big event also. Race fans will have a choice of watch parties at Stadium Swim or the world’s largest sportsbook and being part of a free inaugural music festival with multiple headliner artists.

Red Bull watch party:

Red Bull Watch Party at Stadium Swim in the Circa Resort & Casino.
The Red Bull watch party at Stadium Swim takes place on November 23. Stadium Swim is a year-round pool complex and amphitheater with a 143-foot high-definition screen and six heated swimming pools. A Red Bull RB 14 Static Car will be displayed for selfies and group photos, and the venue will feature race-themed cocktails. Admission to the Red Bull watch party will be free to guests 21 and older who attend wearing race gear.

Fans watching the 2023 LVGP at Stadium Swim.
Courtesy o Circa Resort & Casino

World’s largest sportsbook watch party:

The world's largest sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino.
Circa Resort $ Casion is also the home of the world’s largest sportsbook, with a three-story, 78-million-pixel high-definition screen and a 1,000-plus viewing capacity. Race fans can enjoy food from the Victory Burger & Wings Company’s selection of American classics and Carolina-style barbecue from Project BBQ. Bottle service is also available at the sportsbook.

Recommended Videos

Neon City Festival:

1 of 5
Seven Lions to perform at the Neon City Festival.
Courtesy Circa Resort & Casino
Twista will perform at the Neon City Festival.
Courtesy Circa Resort & Casino
Twista will perform at the Neon City Festival.
Courtesy Circa Resort & Casino
The All-American Rejects will perform at the Neon City Festival.
Courtesy Circa Resort & Casino
Alison Wonderland will perform at the Neon City Festival.
Courtesy Circa Resort & Casino

New this year, the Neon City Festival (NCF) will light up downtown Las Vegas November 22-24 in a combination of music, art, and culinary experience free for fans, friends, and family of all ages. Located along the Freemont Street Experience and nearby downtown areas, the festival will feature food and beverage vendors, fireworks, and art shows. Featured musical headliners for the NCF are Seven Lions, Wista, Russel Dickerson, The All-American Rejects, and Alison Wonderland.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Haas and Alpine F1 race cars have special liveries for the US Grand Prix
F1 race car liveries are attention-getters to promote teams and sponsors
BWT Alpine F1 team Xbox Indiana Jone race car livery for the United States Grand Prix.

As all ten F1 teams prepare for the 2024 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on October 18-20, the Moneygram Haas and BWT Alpine teams will each sport special race car liveries for the event. BWT Alpine is collaborating with Xbox and Indiana Jones-theme livery. Moneygram Hass, the only American-based team, is adding US flag elements to its race car livery.
BWT Alpine's Indiana Jones race car livery

BWT Alpine's special edition livery promotes the upcoming return of Indiana Jones on Xbox with the new first-person cinematic action-adventure game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. BWT Alpine F1 team drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will wear special edition racing suits, and the team's race cars will also feature the special livery. The Alpine team also sported a special livery to promote the release of the Marvel film "Deadpool & Wolverine."
In a news release on the Alpine F1 site, Oliver Oakes, BWT Alpine F1, Team Principal said, "Working with the Xbox team to bring alive the incredible Indiana Jones and the Great Circle livery for the United States Grand Prix has been fantastic. The new look will be right at home in the Austin setting this weekend. In the past year, our partnership with Xbox has reached new heights and this is our biggest activation yet. There’s even more to come and I’m looking forward to getting my hands on a copy of the game when it comes out."

Read more
F1: Toyota Gazoo Racing partners with Haas in mutually supportive roles
Haas can benefit immediately while Toyota plays a longer game
Moneygram Haas F1 team race car with a Toyota logo overlay.

There's a new partnership in Formula 1 racing, and it raises at least one significant question. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Toyota Gazoo Racing, the motorsport division of Toyota Motor Corporation, announced a new technical partnership today. Ferrari currently supplies the engines for Haas race cars. With Toyota now being the Haas team's official technical partner, does that mean Haas will switch to Toyota power units in the future?
Why this new partnership matters

Haas is a relatively new team in Formula 1, starting in 2016. During its entire F1 undertaking, Haas has used Ferrari power units and transmissions. Haas is the only American team in F1. Haas is currently in seventh position in Constructors' Championship points this season and has its sights set higher. However, it does not have the same resources as several of the much larger teams.

Read more
How Formula 1 makes money: partnering with Hot Wheels and luxury brand LVMH
Mattel's Hot Wheels brand will release a full lineup of F1 cars and associated products in 2025.
Mattel Inc.'s Hot Wheels initial licensed F1 race car.

Formula 1 recently announced multi-year partnership deals with Mattel, Inc. and luxury brand group LVMH. The Mattel agreement involves creating F1-themed Hot Wheels 1:64 scale model cars. The 10-year agreement with LVMH includes three of the group's Maisons, or brands: Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy, and TAG Heuer.
The F1 Hot Wheels deal

Under its global licensing agreement with Formula 1, Mattel's Hot Wheels brand will release a full lineup of F1 cars and associated products in 2025.

Read more