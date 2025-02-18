 Skip to main content
British Airways acquires maintenance facility at this UK airport

British Airways

British Airways will acquire the Boeing hangar facility and MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) business at London Gatwick Airport (LGW). The transaction will grow the airline’s footprint at the airport and help secure jobs. British Airways customers also benefit because of the facilities and know-how that will support the airline’s operations.

All about British Airways Engineering Gatwick (BAEG)

London Gatwick Airport
London Gatwick Airport Neil Mewes via Unsplash

With the acquisition, British Airways adds a company-owned engineering subsidiary, British Airways Engineering Gatwick (BAEG). That’ll complement the airline’s current engineering facilities at Glasgow (BAMG) and South Wales (BAEW). Those working at the Boeing facility will join the new subsidiary in Q2, pending a consultation and information process.

British Airways Chief Technical Officer, Andy Best, said: “Today’s announcement will help us to be the very best in the business by bringing in the skills and expertise of former Boeing colleagues and adding a large, modern hangar to our portfolio of Engineering facilities. It will support the reliability of our entire fleet, which is good news for our customers and colleagues.”

“We’re proud of our Gatwick operation and this will give us a stronger presence which underlines our commitment to the airport. I’d like to welcome our new colleagues to British Airways, including highly-skilled and experienced Licensed Aircraft Engineers. I’m delighted that, subject to consultation, they will be joining the BA family and I hope to be recruiting more people in the future.”

At BAEG, British Airways can perform minor services on 777 aircraft, and let the airline in-source scheduled heavy on its A320/321 aircraft. Additional benefits include extra availability for unscheduled repairs, and assisting other locations with capacity challenges. 

Boom Supersonic announces breakthrough in travel at the speed of sound
Boom Supersonic achieves boomless flight
Boom Supersonic XB-1

Boom Supersonic plans to build the world’s fastest airliner, Overture, and this week announced a breakthrough in the development process. On January 28, the company’s XB-1 demonstrator achieved supersonic flight three times with no audible sonic boom measured on the ground. That paves the way for quiet travel at the speed of sound, something once thought impossible.
How Boom Supersonic achieved “Boomless Cruise”

The XB-1 achieved a quiet supersonic flight via a physics principle called the “Mach cutoff”, where a sonic boom refracts through the atmosphere without reaching the ground. That happens by breaking the sound barrier at a suitably high altitude, with atmospheric conditions determining particular velocities. The company measured noise levels by placing microphone arrays under the flight path in strategic locations. Those confirmed that the XB-1 produced no audible boom, even while reaching Mach 1.12.

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines offer these shared loyalty benefits
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines allow loyalty benefits sharing
alaska airlines hawaiian shared benefits alaskan aircraft

With the recent merger of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, members of their loyalty programs can enjoy shared benefits. Members enjoy status match between carriers, redeem Alaska Mileage Plan miles on Hawaiian Airlines flights, and Mileage Plan elites receive special benefits on Hawaiian Airlines trips. Members can also rack up miles across both programs. These perks are steps on the way to the combination of both loyalty programs, which will continue offering generous rewards.
Status match, mileage redemption, and elite benefits

Under the plan, HawaiianMiles members can obtain status match by linking their HawaiianMiles and Alaska Mileage Plan accounts. That unlocks elite benefits when flying on either airline. Even more, those who’ve earned Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) on both airlines will receive the highest possible status according to their total EQM balance. 

Delta to add significant expansion at this Southeastern airport
Delta to expand at Tampa International Airport
Tampa International Airport

Delta Air Lines will headline Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) new Terminal D, with a new lounge and access to six or more gates. The airport made the announcement after the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved a contract for Delta to be the anchor tenant for “Airside D”.  It’s the airport’s first new Airside in almost 20 years, with a scheduled opening in 2028.
Airside D will be a state-of-the-art terminal
Tampa International Airport Wikimedia Commons

Airside D will be a thoroughly modern structure, with two levels plus a mezzanine, two airport lounges, shopping and dining, a shuttle system, and more. Once ready, it’ll help TPA serve up to 35 million passengers per year by 2037. Delta’s flown out of TPA for over 65 years, making it the airport’s longest-tenured airline. It also has the largest network at the airport, connecting to 13 destinations, with a median of 36 daily flights in 2024. In the past decade, that’s equated to 33 million domestic passengers and 1 million international passengers for Delta and its partners. At the moment, the airline flies via six gates in Airside E, where it also has a Sky Club.

