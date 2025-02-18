British Airways acquires maintenance facility at this UK airport

British Airways will acquire the Boeing hangar facility and MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) business at London Gatwick Airport (LGW). The transaction will grow the airline’s footprint at the airport and help secure jobs. British Airways customers also benefit because of the facilities and know-how that will support the airline’s operations.

All about British Airways Engineering Gatwick (BAEG)

With the acquisition, British Airways adds a company-owned engineering subsidiary, British Airways Engineering Gatwick (BAEG). That’ll complement the airline’s current engineering facilities at Glasgow (BAMG) and South Wales (BAEW). Those working at the Boeing facility will join the new subsidiary in Q2, pending a consultation and information process.

Recommended Videos

British Airways Chief Technical Officer, Andy Best, said: “Today’s announcement will help us to be the very best in the business by bringing in the skills and expertise of former Boeing colleagues and adding a large, modern hangar to our portfolio of Engineering facilities. It will support the reliability of our entire fleet, which is good news for our customers and colleagues.”

“We’re proud of our Gatwick operation and this will give us a stronger presence which underlines our commitment to the airport. I’d like to welcome our new colleagues to British Airways, including highly-skilled and experienced Licensed Aircraft Engineers. I’m delighted that, subject to consultation, they will be joining the BA family and I hope to be recruiting more people in the future.”

At BAEG, British Airways can perform minor services on 777 aircraft, and let the airline in-source scheduled heavy on its A320/321 aircraft. Additional benefits include extra availability for unscheduled repairs, and assisting other locations with capacity challenges.