British Airways announces new points-earning offer for The Club

In December 2024, British Airways previewed its new loyalty program, The Club. The airline promised enhanced benefits, with more opportunities to earn Tier Points. Now, the carrier’s revealed a “Bonus Tier Point” offer, which increases the number of bonus Tier Points members earn per flight to between 75 and 550, respective of cabin choice. That replaces the prior offer, which is expiring.

Members of The Club now receive more Bonus Tier Points

The new offer applies to bookings for flights with a BA code, and is good between now and December 31, 2025. The offer’s good for flights from April 1, 2025, onward and passengers can earn an additional 550 Tier Points per flight. As with the prior offer, customers must opt-in, and now earn Avios and Tier Points based on their spending levels. That’s known as a “spend-based earn” model in the industry.

The new plan awards 1 Tier Point for every £1 spent. Even better, those who booked under the prior Bonus Tier Point offer receive the latest Bonus Tier Point values. All they need to do is opt-in prior to traveling.

The Bonus Tier Point changes are as follows (via British Airways):



INITIAL OFFER NEW OFFER SHORT-HAUL EURO TRAVELLER (economy) 50 75 SHORT-HAUL CLUB EUROPE (business class) 100 175 LONG-HAUL WORLD TRAVELLER (economy) 70 150 LONG-HAUL WORLD TRAVELLER PLUS (Premium economy) 140 275 LONG-HAUL CLUB WORLD (long-haul business class) 210 400 LONG-HAUL FIRST 330 550

British Airways Chief Commercial Officer Colm Lacy said: “We’re confident that moving to this model is the right thing to do for our customers, but we acknowledge that we need to reassure them that there are now lots more ways to earn status. We’re implementing a system that allows us to flex and adapt to respond to our customers’ needs, and the Bonus Tier Point campaign is a perfect example of this.”

“Moving to a spend-based model is reflective of most loyalty programs in the UK, so it was a logical step in the evolution of The Executive Club. Our members have a deep emotional connection with our loyalty scheme and their status means a lot to them – we’re confident the changes we’ve made fairly reward members for their travel with us.”