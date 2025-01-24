 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Fiji Airways enhances connectivity with these new aircraft

Fiji Airways adds new ATR aircraft

By
ATR 72-600 aircraft
ATR 72-600 aircraft Wikimedia Commons / Wikimedia Commons

Fiji’s national airline, Fiji Airways, has added two ATR 72-600 aircraft to its fleet, enhancing connectivity in the South Pacific and across Fiji. The first plane arrived on December 29, 2024, and the second on January 5, 2025. The new airplanes are part of a plan to improve domestic capacity, especially in Northern Fiji.

The ATR 72-600 better connects the islands

Nadi, Fiji
Nadi, Fiji James Coleman via Unsplash

Fiji Airways’ new ATR 72-600s are regional aircraft powered by twin turboprops, with seating for 68. They’re known for excellent fuel efficiency and a low carbon footprint. In addition, they can handle arduous airfields with extreme temperatures, short runways, and more. The airline will mostly use the ATRs on regional routes to the Northern and Western Divisions of Fiji. With time, the carrier plans to add more of them, to serve essential routes to Labasa and Nadi-Suva. The new planes are part of Fiji Airways’ strategy to expand its Nadi hub with improved passenger options, especially on connections between domestic and international destinations. 

Recommended Videos

Fiji Airways CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen said: “These two new ATR aircraft are a significant investment in Fiji’s domestic connectivity. They are an important part of our commitment to providing comfortable and efficient travel options for our passengers and offering greater connectivity between our islands. This fleet expansion will also help us continue to meet the growing demand for domestic travel, ensuring that we can provide increased capacity where it’s needed most.”

Related

The new ATR 72-600s will fly the following routes (via Fiji Airways):

Regional

  •   NAN-TBU (Nadi-Tongatapu)
  •   NAN-VAV (Nadi-Vava’u)
  •   SUV-FUN (Suva-Funafuti)
  •   NAN-FUN (Nadi-Funafuti)
  •   NAN-VLI (Nadi-Port Vila)

Domestic

  •   NAN-SUV (Nadi-Suva)
  •   NAN-LBS (Nadi-Labasa)
  •   SUV-LBS (Suva-Labasa)

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Emirates introduces these creative dishes for vegan passengers
Emirates introduces creative vegan menu
Emirates chefs

To meet the needs of increasing vegan passengers, and accommodate those who prefer vegan cuisine’s light, digestible nature, Emirates is introducing a bevy of new recipes. The airline tapped into chefs’ creativity, producing dishes with egg substitutes made of legumes and vegan meals for kids. Here are some highlights.
Emirates chefs workshopped for the new recipes

To commemorate “Veganuary” — a decade-long initiative highlighting veganism’s benefits — Emirates brought together a collective of chefs at its Emirates Flight Catering Concept Development Kitchen. There, they experimented with ingredients and workshopped new dishes. 

Read more
Icelandic airline PLAY has springtime deals to these destinations
PLAY has sale fares to Iceland and more
play winter flash sale a320neo

Europe offers sights and experiences for the modern adventurer, from Iceland’s fjords to Amsterdam’s canals. But peak season crowds can detract from a trip, with open avenues replaced by hoards of visitors. That’s why springtime is the perfect time to visit, a shoulder season with ample space to explore.

Low-cost Icelandic airline, PLAY, has a limited-time deal for just that, with one-way fares to Iceland, Copenhagen, and more starting at $99. Here are the details.
A one-way ticket to Iceland for only $99
Amsterdam, Netherlands PLAY Airlines

Read more
The best hidden spots in Europe for a snowy winter break, according to new data
Norway provides the snowiest escapes.
Alesund Norway

A new study by ferry operator DFDS has revealed the best hidden spots in Europe for a snowy break, perfect for travelers seeking fewer crowds and plenty of wintry charm. The study analyzed Google search data across 164 destinations, highlighting those with below-average search volume to uncover Europe’s best-kept secrets for a magical winter experience.

Topping the list is Ålesund, Norway, a picturesque town known for its snow-capped mountains, beautiful fjords, and unique Art Nouveau architecture. Rebuilt after a fire in 1904, Ålesund’s colorful buildings create a striking contrast against a blanket of white snow. Visitors can enjoy skiing, husky sledding, or exploring the town’s museums.

Read more