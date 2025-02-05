Delta announces direct route to Australia via this West Coast city

In December 2025, Delta will begin direct service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Australia’s Melbourne Airport (MEL). The route provides a convenient way to travel down under and reach a city full of culture, art, and music. Not only that, but it’s aboard a state-of-the-art Airbus aircraft. Here’s what to know.

Go from LAX to MEL aboard an Airbus A350-900

The journey is aboard an Airbus A350-900, a twin-engine, twin-aisle, long-haul aircraft. There’s seating across four product experiences: Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin. A premium trip begins at LAX, where the Delta One Lounge awaits, and once in the air, a newly refreshed food and beverage program offers flavor and satisfaction. Those traveling from MEL to LAX can access connections to more than 40 U.S. cities, including hubs at Boston (BOS), New York (JFK), Seattle (SEA), and Atlanta (ATL).

Melbourne has a reputation as Australia’s cultural capital, with noted art galleries, eclectic street art, and a vibrant music scene. Tennis fans can take in world-class athletes at the Australian Open, and award-winning restaurants are a perfect way to cap the day. There’s also untouched nature nearby, where Great Ocean Road contains pristine beaches and cliffs, Penguins adorn Phillip Island, and vineyards wind through Yarra Valley.

Paul Baldoni, Senior Vice President of Network Planning at Delta, said: “Delta’s new service to Melbourne reflects our commitment to connecting customers with the world’s most exciting destinations. As the largest carrier at LAX, we’re proud to provide a premium experience, whether customers are exploring Melbourne or connecting through our Los Angeles hub to destinations around the globe.”