 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Jack Victor doubles down on cashmere for the fall

Showing a love for cashmere this fall

By
Jack Victor Cashmere Sport Coat
Jack Victor

If you are struggling to find a way to deepen your fall wardrobe without reinventing the wheel, there is one answer that every man should be aware of: cashmere. Named for the mountainous region in India and Pakistan (Kashmir), where it first hailed from, sheepherders first used cashmere to protect themselves from the weather. It then spread to the West in the form of luxurious shall before exploding into a full-blown luxury item in menswear. Nowadays, you can wear it in sweaters, scarves, polos, and even suits and outerwear. There is no better way to add depth and luxury to your fall wardrobe than picking up a few cashmere items. Jack Victor made it easy by expanding their 2024 fall and winter line with an entire collection of cashmere garments and accessories. The Jack Victor Cashmere Edit takes all of your fall needs and makes them all more luxurious.

An entire collection of cashmere

Jack Victor Cashmere Long Sleeve Polo
Jack Victor

Jack Victor has led men’s tailoring for over a hundred and ten years. Since 1913, they have perfected making a man look and feel his best, and their cashmere line-up is some of their best work. From classic outerwear and sweaters to updated and elevated sport coats, these cashmere looks take the bland and boring fall months and invigorate you to get dressed every morning. The highlights of The Cashmere Edit are the Burgundy Herringbone Jacket that screams Daniel Craig’s James Bond, the Charcoal Long-Sleeve Polo perfect for weekend get-together, and the Blue Solid Blazer that makes you the talk of the office.

Jack Victor Cashmere Edit

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Wax London brings jazz ‘Back to Life’
A new line showcasing the talent of young London jazz musicians
Men at a keyboard wearing Wax London

Jazz may be one of the most popular musical genres to ever come out of America, but it didn't stay within the confines of the borders for long. It jumped from the New World back to the home country in the 1930s when artists like Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington toured the area, causing such an uproar that jazz clubs began popping up all over the city. Since then, London has a rich history with the music and it is as strong today as it was a hundred years ago. The Wax London "Back to Life" campaign combines their love of music with their passion for clothing. Revitalizing jazz with the help of some of the genre's up-and-coming talents.
Showcasing the talent of young jazz in London

The collection contains most of what the brand is known for, such as excellent overshirts that combine needed warmth with wanted style. The highlight is the Whiting (a continual classic for the brand) in multicolor check mohair. The collection also contains stellar outerwear and button-ups that look perfect in a casual jazz club. The campaign is aided by a short film showcasing the talents of some of the best London jazz offers.

Read more
Bonobos releases their first Super 150s suit
Take Bonobos from the airport to the boardroom
Bonobos Super 150 suit in blue

Bonobos is one of the premier menswear providers on the market. They are one of the go-to destinations for the man who doesn't want to feel constricted when they get dressed for the day. Their process to get you outfitted to the nines is a little jarring at first; walking into a store with only one size of every garment only to try on basics to get the sizing right and order what you want. It may sound a little different, but the truth is, it is unfathomably convenient. You can order an entire wardrobe without carrying a thing home. Now, the Bonobos Empire Super 150 suit is the newest offering that takes your wardrobe from stellar to out of this world.

While this isn't the first suit offered b Bonobos, it stands above the others for one very important reason.
From the airport to the boardroom

Read more
Y’2 creates Japanese leather jacket exclusively for Standard & Strange
Japanese artisans update an icon in a big way
Standard & Strange x Y2

Clothing brands and clothing stores come and go, it seems, every year. It is a tough business. So when a store sticks around for a decade, people start paying attention and begin to see them as staples of their wardrobe and their neighborhood. Standard & Strange started in buildings that used to act as municipal stables in San Francisco before being retrofitted to the storefront S&S is known for today. After years of housing some of the most beloved brands in Oakland and across the waters in Japan, the brand is getting a leather jacket all its own. The Standard & Strange x Y'2 Low Altitude MA-1 Jacket is exclusive and takes an icon to a new level.
Updating an icon in a big way

Y'2 has been making the finest leather goods in Japan since the 1980s, and they are updating a classic design in a big way. The original MA-1 was the first nylon body flight jacket issued to pilots to keep them warm in the day's tighter and more compact cockpits. The new version from S&S takes that nylon design and updates it with a leather version that is perfect for today.

Read more