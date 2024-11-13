Showing a love for cashmere this fall

If you are struggling to find a way to deepen your fall wardrobe without reinventing the wheel, there is one answer that every man should be aware of: cashmere. Named for the mountainous region in India and Pakistan (Kashmir), where it first hailed from, sheepherders first used cashmere to protect themselves from the weather. It then spread to the West in the form of luxurious shall before exploding into a full-blown luxury item in menswear. Nowadays, you can wear it in sweaters, scarves, polos, and even suits and outerwear. There is no better way to add depth and luxury to your fall wardrobe than picking up a few cashmere items. Jack Victor made it easy by expanding their 2024 fall and winter line with an entire collection of cashmere garments and accessories. The Jack Victor Cashmere Edit takes all of your fall needs and makes them all more luxurious.

An entire collection of cashmere

Jack Victor has led men’s tailoring for over a hundred and ten years. Since 1913, they have perfected making a man look and feel his best, and their cashmere line-up is some of their best work. From classic outerwear and sweaters to updated and elevated sport coats, these cashmere looks take the bland and boring fall months and invigorate you to get dressed every morning. The highlights of The Cashmere Edit are the Burgundy Herringbone Jacket that screams Daniel Craig’s James Bond, the Charcoal Long-Sleeve Polo perfect for weekend get-together, and the Blue Solid Blazer that makes you the talk of the office.

Jack Victor Cashmere Edit