These are the essential pieces for the perfect men’s fall outfits

Piece by piece for the best fall looks

By
It is that time of the year again when we want to revamp our wardrobe for the best fall garments. While the autumn season brings with it the opportunity to revisit old favorites, we also want to take the time to head out and grab some new things to make our wardrobe that much better. Of course, there are casual outfits we must come up with for our day-to-day fall exploits, and then there are the dressier times when we need to elevate our looks. From casual to the smart casual parties, and the cocktail attire to the black tie events, here are the pieces we snagged for the best men’s fall outfits.

Tops

Of course, you will want to grab a couple of new shirts to round out your wardrobe for the season. Whether you are looking for a good flannel, a new sweater, or a fashionable new long-sleeve polo, we have the best of the best on the market this season. Here are our top picks.

Flannel: DUER Performance Flannel Button Down

There isn’t a lot more we can say about a shirt when it is made from a fabric that won its discoverer the Nobel. Utilizing the award-winning fiber known as graphene, it will be the go-to for years to come.

Specs
Graphene for additional warmth without the weight
Cotton for breathability and natural performance
Plant-based lyocell to inhibit bacterial growth
Drop-in pockets for versatile styling
Natural corozo nut buttons

The long sleeve polo: Dandy Del Mar Sebastian Long Sleeve

If you only think of resort wear between March and September, you miss out on some of the best autumn products. Dandy Del Mar is one of the best resort wear providers, and this long-sleeve polo will immediately take any outfit from good to great.

Specs
Sweater Knit Polo
Textured Finish
Ribbed Cuffs, Hem, and Collar
Open Fold-Over Placket
100% Cotton

The turtleneck: Bugatchi Mixed Stitch Turtleneck

The turtleneck is a classic and will never go out of style as long as you wear it right. BUGATCHI makes it relatively easy to do with this striking option, which is warm like wool and breathable like cotton. Throw it under your favorite leather jacket for an iconic look for 2024.

Specs
Natural Yarn Blend
Made in Turkey
Machine Wash
55% Wool, 45% Cotton

V-Neck Sweater: The Normal Brand Fair Isle

So sue us, we’re thinking about Christmas already. We can’t help it; Mariah Carey is already on the radio. This classic old-school patterned sweater is the perfect holiday sweater, whether you wear it at Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Specs
True to size
Jacquard Knit
60% Cotton, 30% Nylon, 10% Merino Wool
Ribbed neck, cuff, and hem
Machine wash cold

Bottoms

A new pair of pants is one of the more powerful moments of the year. As long as you pick up the right ones, you will be at your best no matter the situation. And we are here to help you find them. Below are our favorite casual and dress pants of the season.

Casual pant: DUER 7-Pocket Stretch Canvas

This is the year of the throwback, and the carpenter jean is one of our new/old favorite looks. DUER makes a habit of being innovative, and they did it again with the improvement of canvas. Never again will you have to put up with stiff and immovable canvas; we give you stretchy canvas.

Specs
93% Cotton
5% LYCRA® T400® Polyester
2% Elastane

DUER 7-Pocket Stretch Canvas

Dress pant: Jack Victor Tan Trouser

You need a new pair of dress pants. We’re not asking; we’re telling you. Jack Victor is a leader in making you look and feel your best. With the feel of the fall going toward an English Country look, these dress pants will be your go-to for every smart casual moment. Pair this with the BUGATCHI turtleneck for a classic look.

Specs
Side elastic on waistband
Back welt pockets with flap button through
“V” notch waistband
Top front pockets

Jack Victor Tan Trouser

Shoes

We don’t mind admitting that we don’t need much of an excuse to pick up a new pair of shoes. But if we did, then the fall season is as good a reason as any. Here are our favorite shoes of the season; spoiler alert, it is the year of suede boots.

Chelsea boots: Allen Edmonds Tompkins Zip-Up Boot in Suede

We love a good chelsea boot and this year, suede is the calling. But not just any suede chelsea, of which there are many. No, this year calls for a zip-up boot for the ease of sliding on and off, and from one of the best shoe companies in the game. Allen Edmonds will be with you longer than anything you wear them with.

Specs
360º bench welt construction for durability and stability
Leather lined interior
Vegetable-tanned leather soles with treaded rubber accents at the forefoot and heel
CustomCork™ insoles that will mold to the unique shape of your foot

Allen Edmonds Tompkins Zip-Up

Chukka boots: Calzoleria Toscana Croci Ankle Suede Demi Boot

We write about style here, so we’re always looking for inspiration. And one of our favorite sources of inspiration has always been James Bond. Daniel Craig’s James Bond wore an incredible pair of suede chukkas in Spectre, and these are as close as we have found. These are good enough for James Bond but made for your everyday lifestyle.

Specs
Sits right at the ankle
Double-stitched leather sole
Handmade in Toscana, Italy

Calzoleria Toscana Croci Ankle Suede Demi Boot

Outerwear: The Jacket Maker Iconic Leather Jacket

It’s called iconic, and that is because a leather jacket is the most iconic a man can wear. Whether you are Steve McQueen racing Elenor or Indiana Jones outrunning a giant boulder, the leather jacket is your best friend. This option from The Jacket Maker is only one of the hundreds of styles and colors they can get you to complete your wardrobe in the most stylish way possible.

Specs
Outer Shell: Real Leather
Leather Type: Sheepskin
Leather Finish: Aniline
Inner Shell: Quilted viscose lining
Closure Style: Zipper
Collar Style: Band
Cuffs Style: Zipper
Inside Pockets: Two
Outside Pockets: Four

The Jacket Maker Iconic Leather Jacket

The suit: SuitShop Brown Windowpane

The fall is the perfect time to pick up a new suit. Earth colors ring in the fall in style, and this brown windowpane speaks perfectly to our English countryside vibe for this season. An added bonus from SuitShop is the ability to get this made-to-measure and make it fit you perfectly.

Specs
38% Recycled Poly / 38% Poly / 19% Rayon / 5% Spandex
Two-button front
Nonfunctional four-button cuffs
Chest pocket, flap pockets, interior pocket
Double-side back vent
Fully lined

SuitShop Brown Windowpane

The dress shirt: BUGATCHI Jimmy Double Sided Herringbone/Check OoohCotton Shirt

BUGATCHI already made an appearance on this list with a great turtleneck, but they weren’t quite finished in 2024. They decided to change the world of dress shirts (again, they do this a lot) with the OoohCotton shirts. These dress shirts are the softest you will ever own, and this desert color is one you will find excuses to wear over and over again.

Specs
8-Way Stretch
Double Mercerized
Double-Sided
Thermal Comfort
Wrinkle-Resistant
Quick Dry

BUGATCHI Jimmy Double Sided Herringbone/Check OoohCotton Shirt

The watch: Vincero The Rogue Gunmetal/Red

Every man needs a good watch. There are hundreds of watch companies and thousands of watches to choose from. We love a lot of them, but this season we’re obsessed with The Rogue from Vincero. A sports chronograph with a breathable silicone strap is the perfect option for whenever you leave the house, whether for work or play.

Specs
5 Year Warranty
Case Diameter: 43mm
Case Thickness: 12.5mm
Strap Width: 26mm
Movement: Seiko VK63 Meca-Quartz (sweeping second hand)
Date Window
Water Resistance: 10 ATM – 100 meters / 300 feet
Caseback: Italian Marble Exhibition Caseback
Strap: Perforated Silicone Strap

Vincero The Rogue Gunmetal/Red

Now that you have some fall outfit inspiration start RSVPing yes to all your holiday parties and put these items to good use.

