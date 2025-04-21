Timberland and Jacquemus release the perfect summertime shoe

It’s no secret that Jacquemus knows the secret of creating a designer item that makes a statement. On the other hand, Timberland knows how to create the ultimate durable shoe that’s rugged and stylish. Together, these two brands have joined forces to create the ultimate summer-ready shoe that doesn’t disappoint on either front. Taking on one of America’s most iconic shoe silhouettes, this design is perfect for a season of color and trend. With subtle yet significant details from the French fashion house, this Timberland shoe is anything but typical. An ultra-chic and ravishing look, this collaborative shoe offers a one-of-a-kind chance to have footwear that’s timeless, modern, and trendy in one design.

The Timberland and Jacquemus “La Bateau” boat shoe

Inspired by Timberland’s 1978 boat shoe, the newest collaborative shoe from the pair takes shape as the “Le Bateau.” This 3-Eye Lug Boat Shoe features a banana yellow hue that’s perfect for the upcoming summer season. Featuring hard-wearing premium leather on the uppers and soft leather lining, this shoe is far from your typical boat shoe. The outsole is equipped with rugged and noticeable lugs that give it its more significant shape. Jacquemus’ touch is evident in its gold-colored lace tips, eyelets, and gold-colored metal lace keepers that add a certain level of dazzle. Starting April 23, the shoe will be available via Jacquemus’ online and in-store platforms and will retail for $250. The collaborative shoe will also be available the same day via Timberland’s online site. While a timeless design, this Jacquemus and Timberland collaboration is a modern retelling of a must-have shoe for all men.