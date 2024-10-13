All you need for your black tie event in one place

The holidays are here, which means that it is time for the party invitations to begin rolling in over and over. If you are like us, you get invitations to everything from ugly Christmas sweater parties to black tie events. Of course, you know how to buy an ugly Christmas sweater; that is pretty easy; go to the closet and get the one your grandmother got you a few years ago. But what about the black tie event? What about the formal parties that require you to go a little further? Lucky for you, Suitsupply has made shopping for your tuxedo this season easy with their new tuxedo package for only $999.

More than just a tuxedo

We know what you are thinking: Why not just rent the thing? That answer is pretty simple: It will cost a lot less and look a heck of a lot worse, only to face the same problem next year. The truth is, every man should own his own tuxedo, and Suitsupply made that about as easy as it could possibly be with their new package that includes everything you need to get out the door.

A tuxedo: Choose classic black or navy to create your ideal black-tie look.

Tuxedo shirt: Choose from three classic Egyptian cotton styles: plain hidden placket, piqué, or pleated bib-front.

Shoes: Step into patent leather Oxford lace-ups or add a modern twist with black velvet tuxedo slip-ons.

Bow tie: Choose between self-tied or pre-tied silk.

Cufflinks: Personalize your look with a choice of cufflinks.

Suspenders: Add some hidden details when you pick your suspenders.

Recommended Videos

Does that seem a little boring? Want to jazz it up? We get it, us too. Opt for a velvet dinner jacket instead. Want to add a waistcoat to the ensemble? No worries, $100 and it belongs to you.

Suitsupply Tuxedo Collection