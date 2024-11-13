Designer took inspiration from Italian sports cars

John Elliott is one of the fastest-rising stars in the fashion industry. While his namesake label launched in 2012 and is barely old enough to ride the rides at theme parks, it continues to take home award after award year after year. Starting in California with a love of skating culture, basketball, and clothing, Elliott found his way into the industry with the knowledge he learned from an Italian immigrant grandmother and seamstress. His first collection in 2015 F/W NY Fashion Week garnered him GQ’s Designer of the Year and he has shown eight times since. After numerous awards, the brand looks to continue its success with its John Elliott fall and winter 2024 collection, taking inspiration from a place close to his roots.

Pieces inspired by legendary sports cars

The collection takes its shape from a trip to Italy, where they found themselves with an unexpected day off in Modena. While the area is known for the factories and museums of iconic Italian car brands Ferrari and Maserati, Elliott discovered his eye drawn to the blending point of tailoring and activewear worn by the engineers during a visit to one of the factories. He then took note of the interiors of the 60s and 70s era legends, the suede and leather fabrics fused with intricate stitching. The collection was born out of this inspiration and offers a custom-developed melton wool from Japan used in outerwear, a heavy moleskin found in the trucker jackets and high-rise straight-leg denim, a brushed knit with an attractive uneven skip-stitch for a luxurious texture that’s unmistakably reminiscent of vintage car interiors, and a beautifully patinated leather.

John Elliott Fall/Winter 2024