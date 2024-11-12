 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Honor The Gift teams with LA Rams in versatile capsule

Be ready for the game or the night out with Honor The Gift x LA Rams

By
HTG Russell Westbrook Rams
Honor The Gift

Los Angeles has always had a different vibe from other cities. Even if you are the kind of person who travels around the country and believes that a city is a city, they’re all the same; LA is one that everyone has to admit feels different. There is a feeling that anything can happen. You could be pulled off the street as the next big star. People have flocked to that city for a century under that same dream. Of course, there is more to it than that. It is a center of fabulous fashion. It is a place of top-tier sports. It is also where good collaborations launch. The newest is from LA staples Honor The Gift and LA Rams. The latest line from the Russell Westbrook-created company sports attractive athletic wear for after-games or friendly gatherings. Here is what the founder had to say about the Honor The Gift x LA Rams collaboration.

“The collaboration between Honor the Gift and the Los Angeles Rams is so authentic,” said Westbrook. “We wanted to create a collection that embodies the heart of the inner city and the connection between sports.”

Recommended Videos

Good enough for the game, stylish enough for the night

HTG hat and shirt on man
Honor The Gift

The six-piece “After Hours” collection features two jackets, a hoodie, a tee, and a pair of pants. The campaign enlists the help of a number of LA Rams players, including Cooper Kupp, DeMarcus Robinson, and Quentin Lake. Whether you are watching the game or meeting up with friends, this is the most comfortable you will be while still honoring the gift of your inner circle.

“Partnering with Russell Westbrook’s Honor The Gift for this capsule collection is a thrilling convergence of two brands with deep Los Angeles roots,” says the CMO of LA Rams, Kathryn Kai-Iing Frederick. “Together, we’re not just blending style and athletics; we’re celebrating the vibrant culture of LA and inspiring fans to express their passion in a whole new way.”

HTG LA Rams After Hours

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
PAKA wants to keep your feet warm, and send you to Peru
Buying this gift box could end with you in Peru
PAKA sock boxes

If you have never worn alpaca, you have yet to experience one of the most luxurious fabrics on the market. Sure, you could go with silk or cashmere, but alpaca has one thing those don't: people travel across the world to get something made from alpaca. One of the must-do items on many itineraries of a trip to Peru is picking up an alpaca sweater, or an alpaca blanket, or an alpaca hat. There is a reason for that; you should experience it for yourself. If you are not ready to drop the money on a sweater, PAKA is a company that has a different idea for you. The PAKA sock gift box allows you to experience the alpaca experience for a much more affordable price. While it is meant to be the perfect gift for someone you love, there is a great reason you may want to keep it for yourself.
Wonka-style Peru trip

Remember when you were a kid and saw Charlie open his Wonka bar to find the golden ticket? Then, he was whisked away on a magical trip to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. PAKA wants to do the same thing to you; only don't eat the socks. One of the 4,000 gift boxes will contain two custom patches, each redeemable for one round-trip ticket to Peru. Not only does that mean you should keep this gift box for yourself (we understand the Humbug sentiment, but we love to travel), but it also means you're going to save the money on a plane ticket so you can buy a sweater and a blanket.
PAKA Gift Box

Read more
KESTIN supports Scottish manufacturing with “Made in Scottland” capsule
High quality Scottish manufacturing takes center stage
KESTIN Arran Knit

If you have never been to Scotland, you may make the mistake of thinking that everyone there is dressed like Mel Gibson in Braveheart. We didn't say we would forgive you for that mistake, but it is made. In truth, Scotland can be thanked for a lot of men's styles that we enjoy today. Our love of plaid is in large part thanks to its origins in Scotland. While we may not wear it as a symbol of our family's heritage in America, we can thank the history of the country's use of it as a sartorial family tree for its presence in our closets. One company is keeping Scottish manufacturing alive with their fall 2024 collection. KESTIN "Made in Scotland" lets the brilliance of Scottish manufacturing take center stage.
Scottish highlights

Now, to get a real picture of Scottish style in your head (purge Mel Gibson from your brain), look to KESTIN's dedication to textures and fabrics that are designed to withstand the Scottish Highlands. There are some standout pieces from the collection that you need for your wardrobe simply to allow yourself the privilege of experiencing the brilliance of Scottish manufacturing. Set against the backdrop of the Island of Arran, where many Scottish neolithic structures call home, the collection gives you the Brushed Shetland Crew Neck and the Lewis Brushed Shetland Polo. The second installment includes the Fairisle Vest, Aran Cable Knit, and the Harris Mock Neck. Of course, these pieces are stylish and warm, but the calling card is the near-perfect quality of a garment made in Scotland and designed to last a lifetime.
KESTIN Made in Scotland

Read more
California’s national parks reflected in Vince pre-spring collection
Adopt Future Heritage with the new collection from Vince
Man and woman in Vince holiday attire

The fall is a special time throughout the country as we shed the summer sun and embrace the shorter days. Of course, we can't forget that with the change in seasons, there is a change in how we prepare for the day. Multiple layers of outerwear make an appearance since we have no idea if it will be the kind of day that holds on to the heat of the previous months or the type of day that gives us a cold snap to preview the months to come. In any case, our wardrobe needs a refresher for the fall, and Vince has come out with their fall collection for the year. The Vince pre-spring collection looks to adopt the color palette of the national parks in one of the more beautiful states in the country, California.
Colors of California fall

When you think of the fall, you think of deep browns, vibrant oranges, and soft yellows. The kinds of colors that signal change and a rebirth only a few months away. This collection, however, channels more of the evergreen forests dotting the California landscape and the way it catches the snow and surrounds the blue waters of Big Bear. What you will find are garments in deep blues, browns, greens, and pops of white. They have also taken the concept of classics, the cable knit sweater, and added wavy twists. They have updated old-school garments with modern features and are calling the combination Future Heritage. Making these perfect for today and also not something that needs to be replaced often.
Vince Pre-Spring

Read more