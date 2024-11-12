Be ready for the game or the night out with Honor The Gift x LA Rams

Los Angeles has always had a different vibe from other cities. Even if you are the kind of person who travels around the country and believes that a city is a city, they’re all the same; LA is one that everyone has to admit feels different. There is a feeling that anything can happen. You could be pulled off the street as the next big star. People have flocked to that city for a century under that same dream. Of course, there is more to it than that. It is a center of fabulous fashion. It is a place of top-tier sports. It is also where good collaborations launch. The newest is from LA staples Honor The Gift and LA Rams. The latest line from the Russell Westbrook-created company sports attractive athletic wear for after-games or friendly gatherings. Here is what the founder had to say about the Honor The Gift x LA Rams collaboration.

“The collaboration between Honor the Gift and the Los Angeles Rams is so authentic,” said Westbrook. “We wanted to create a collection that embodies the heart of the inner city and the connection between sports.”

Recommended Videos

Good enough for the game, stylish enough for the night

The six-piece “After Hours” collection features two jackets, a hoodie, a tee, and a pair of pants. The campaign enlists the help of a number of LA Rams players, including Cooper Kupp, DeMarcus Robinson, and Quentin Lake. Whether you are watching the game or meeting up with friends, this is the most comfortable you will be while still honoring the gift of your inner circle.

“Partnering with Russell Westbrook’s Honor The Gift for this capsule collection is a thrilling convergence of two brands with deep Los Angeles roots,” says the CMO of LA Rams, Kathryn Kai-Iing Frederick. “Together, we’re not just blending style and athletics; we’re celebrating the vibrant culture of LA and inspiring fans to express their passion in a whole new way.”

HTG LA Rams After Hours