Ben Sherman x Ace Cafe combine enduring legacies in a capsule collection

Color is a language that is all in itself, and some studies continue to prove it. What you wear daily does something for you that is either going to massively benefit you or tank your goals in a heartbeat. The reason behind this is in the real world; we do the one thing we are taught in school never to do: we judge books by their covers. In the first few seconds of meeting someone, we make up our minds about them and then use every moment of the interaction to justify those conclusions. Color is a way we do that. For instance, if you meet someone wearing all black, you may assume they listen to emo music and maybe (depending on their age) are just "going through a phase." If you meet someone in all bright clothing, you may assume they love being the life of the party and the center of attention. However, specific colors also have those same effects, and one company did a study to find out what they were. The Public Domain Color Study confirmed what we have been thinking, and what CEOs see in their employees based on colors.

Wardrobe choices speak for you

The research from the Public Domain study shows that 93% of people base their opinions of leaders partly on what they wear and how they present themselves. By being deliberate about their chosen colors, leaders can align their visual presence with their professional objectives. Understanding these principles is critical for young professionals to ensure their appearance complements their ambitions. The study showed that red embodies energy, confidence, and dominance, and blue is the favorite among many CEOs. Leaders like Elon Musk and Steve Jobs have always loved neutrals like black and gray as they signal authority and formality.