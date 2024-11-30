Ben Sherman x Ace Cafe combine enduring legacies in a capsule collection

Ace Cafe was the place to go when the North Circular Road was brand new in 1938. The cafe was frequented mainly by truckers and other travelers on the road until the building was demolished in a WWII air raid in 1940. It took a full nine years before the cafe reopened, and just like England, it bounced back after the war’s destruction to become stronger and more successful. Ben Sherman is one of the more popular brands we talk about on The Manual, it is the pinnacle of British style and embodies the rebellious nature of its origins from the 1960s. Six years after Ben Sherman opened its doors in 1963, Ace Cafe was forced to close theirs. The Ben Sherman x Ace Cafe capsule collection is a testament to the enduring legacy of both brands and puts British heritage on full display.
Enduring legacies of rebellious culture
In 1994, the Ace Cafe Reunion organized the convergence of numerous motorcycle runs that played homage to the closure of the original cafe and brought recognition back to the long-loved cafe. Ben Sherman put together a seven-piece capsule, creating a timeless fusion of mod and biker culture spanning from the late 50s to the present day. It includes two tees, two pullover polos (one long sleeve and one short sleeve), two button-ups (one long sleeve and one short sleeve), and a short sleeve zip, all carrying the classic black and white color scheme and checkerboard pattern Ace Cafe is best known for.