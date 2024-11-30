 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Ben Sherman x Ace Cafe combine enduring legacies in a capsule collection

By

Ace Cafe was the place to go when the North Circular Road was brand new in 1938. The cafe was frequented mainly by truckers and other travelers on the road until the building was demolished in a WWII air raid in 1940. It took a full nine years before the cafe reopened, and just like England, it bounced back after the war’s destruction to become stronger and more successful. Ben Sherman is one of the more popular brands we talk about on The Manual, it is the pinnacle of British style and embodies the rebellious nature of its origins from the 1960s. Six years after Ben Sherman opened its doors in 1963, Ace Cafe was forced to close theirs. The Ben Sherman x Ace Cafe capsule collection is a testament to the enduring legacy of both brands and puts British heritage on full display.

Enduring legacies of rebellious culture

Ben Sherman x Ace Capsule Polo
Ben Sherman

In 1994, the Ace Cafe Reunion organized the convergence of numerous motorcycle runs that played homage to the closure of the original cafe and brought recognition back to the long-loved cafe. Ben Sherman put together a seven-piece capsule, creating a timeless fusion of mod and biker culture spanning from the late 50s to the present day. It includes two tees, two pullover polos (one long sleeve and one short sleeve), two button-ups (one long sleeve and one short sleeve), and a short sleeve zip, all carrying the classic black and white color scheme and checkerboard pattern Ace Cafe is best known for.

Ben Sherman x Ace Cafe

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Sweater vests are back: How to wear this classic men’s wardrobe staple today
An iconic look ready to make a comeback.
how to wear sweater vest man in black and tie

When it comes to iconic men's wardrobe staples, there are a few that swing in and out of style. While most of us think of staples as timeless garments that never sway, from the khaki chinos to the classic Chelsea boot, there are some that may drop out of trendy vogue only to swing back with a vengeance. Now, we are primed for the return of one of men's most timeless staples to barrel back into the marketing campaigns of our favorite brands: get ready for the sweater vest. Now, you may be thinking back to the last time you saw a sweater vest in the wild, and it has likely been a bit. But, just like Michael Myers, it won't stay dead, it can't die, just when you think it is gone, it comes careening back into stylish vogue. But that doesn't mean you should toss one on all willy-nilly. No, sir, learning how to wear a sweater vest in today's world is different. But that doesn't mean we won't take inspiration from our favorite sweater vests from the past.

Here are our favorite sweater vest styles and how to elevate them for today's world.
The Chandler Bing

Read more
Southern Scholar ditches the cotton sock
One-of-a-kind blend stays perfectly in place
Southern Scholar branding close up

We have all been in situations where we have a dress sock we love, but we only find that it doesn't fit well. Even if it looks and feels great when we first put it on, it gets stretched out and eventually falls to our ankles. It may feel like a minimal problem until it is on your foot and driving you bonkers every single day. Some of the best suits or smart casual outfits can look great, only to be ruined by a small detail that draws attention away from the overall look. The moment you sit down, the sock easily becomes that. One reason for that is cotton; while it is a favorite and a mainstay in the clothing industry, it doesn't hold up for dress socks. That is why Southern Scholar stands out with their one-of-a-kind signature blend. They do something no one else does: they ditch the cotton sock.
A one of a kind blend

Many brands neglect to discuss the simple concept that cotton is cheap and easy to source, making it the best choice if you want to save money in your manufacturing. Southern Scholar goes the other direction: They take a different path and don't include cotton in their socks. Instead, every thread is strategically sourced and hand-picked, custom-dyed, and knit into each product, all of which are hand-made in-house.

Read more
CEOs are listening to the messages your colors are sending
What your wardrobe colors tells your boss
Man in all black walking

Color is a language that is all in itself, and some studies continue to prove it. What you wear daily does something for you that is either going to massively benefit you or tank your goals in a heartbeat. The reason behind this is in the real world; we do the one thing we are taught in school never to do: we judge books by their covers. In the first few seconds of meeting someone, we make up our minds about them and then use every moment of the interaction to justify those conclusions. Color is a way we do that. For instance, if you meet someone wearing all black, you may assume they listen to emo music and maybe (depending on their age) are just "going through a phase." If you meet someone in all bright clothing, you may assume they love being the life of the party and the center of attention. However, specific colors also have those same effects, and one company did a study to find out what they were. The Public Domain Color Study confirmed what we have been thinking, and what CEOs see in their employees based on colors.
Wardrobe choices speak for you

The research from the Public Domain study shows that 93% of people base their opinions of leaders partly on what they wear and how they present themselves. By being deliberate about their chosen colors, leaders can align their visual presence with their professional objectives. Understanding these principles is critical for young professionals to ensure their appearance complements their ambitions. The study showed that red embodies energy, confidence, and dominance, and blue is the favorite among many CEOs. Leaders like Elon Musk and Steve Jobs have always loved neutrals like black and gray as they signal authority and formality.

Read more