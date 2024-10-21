 Skip to main content
Birdwell x GORUCK combine their icons

Two icons make an epic collab

By
birdwell x goruck man doing dips with a rucksack
Bridwell

What do the country’s first-ever surf shop and a company started by a former green beret and a former CIA Case Officer have in common? The love of American craftsmanship, building the perfect product for training, and staying ready for whatever your life has in store for you. That is what the Birdwell x GORUCK collaboration brings to the table: the two American icons joining forces for the ultimate in American surf and preparation.

“Birdwell is passionate about creating functional, high-quality beach styles that help people lead healthy lives,” said Birdwell CEO Eric Crane. “Training has become a standard for those looking to gain and maintain strength throughout their lives. This collaboration with GORUCK upholds the shared value of keeping people active long term by promoting exercise in and out of the water.”

A combination of American legacies

Man doing pushups on the beach
Birdwell x GORUCK

The collection features the two brands’ signature pieces: the GORUCK’s legendary GR1 rucksack, made new by using Birdwell’s ultra-tough, water-repellent, quick-drying black camo SurfNyl fabric. And Birdwell’s classic 300 board shorts embody durability and timeless design. Together, the brands created products that bridge adventure, craftsmanship, and timeless appeal, along with Special Forces durability and authenticity of surf culture.

“What makes this collaboration significant is the shared values both brands represent,” says Jason McCarthy, founder of GORUCK and former Green Beret. Toughness, quality, and functionality are the pillars in which GORUCK products are built upon and the signature GR1 is built so that it would thrive in both Baghdad and NYC.”

You can pick up the entire collection on Bridwell now.

Birdwell x GORUCK

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach.
