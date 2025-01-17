Danner goes full Pacific Northwest with Performance Heritage Collection

The Pacific Northwest is one of the most picturesque areas in the United States, maybe the world. The wooded areas are home to countless animal species and the kind of wilderness you can get lost in, both in the good ways like camping, hiking, and forest bathing and in the bad ways where you could never be heard from again. That is why heading out into these woods and experiencing the beautiful dangers of the wilderness requires planning, gear, and, for Danner, the right apparel and footwear. That is why the company dropped the Danner Performance Heritage Collection, which prepares you to face everything the beautiful landscapes offer.

The 46-piece collection contains men’s, women’s, and unisex pieces ranging from outerwear to pants to hats, keeping you warm, dry, and enjoying every moment outdoors.

Recommended Videos

Deeply rooted in the PNW

There is no one better to trust to get you around the woods and the outdoors than the people who spend time in the environment themselves. Danner is deeply rooted in the Pacific Northwest, making them the clear go-to experts for all things woodland excursion.

“The Performance Heritage Collection reflects the casualness of how folks enjoy the outdoors in the PNW—our backyard. We can be in the middle of the woods, stand in a river, and adore rock formations in the high desert all on the same day,” Yoji Kaneda, Director of Lifestyle Footwear/Apparel for Danner, says of his friends and family in the area. “The variety of materials used in this collection ranges from natural materials like cotton, leather, and down, combined with technical water-resistant treatments and modern materials like Cordura, GORE-TEX, and Primaloft. The styles are a reflection of our material knowledge learned from decades of boot-making history. Sometimes, garments don’t need to look or feel a certain way to enjoy the outdoors.”

Danner Performance Heritage