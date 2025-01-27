 Skip to main content
GAP changed the game with sweats by making them incognito

Go where you want in sweatpants and never get a bad look

Gap Heavyweight Sweatpant Jeans and Jacket
There are specific dress codes men follow. Things you wear to work can be classified as business professional, wearing a suit and tie daily. Or maybe you work in a place that is a little more laid back, and you wear business casual. Either way, an elevated version of your wardrobe is reserved for the office. On the casual side, you have streetwear and athleisure, which you wear outside the house. Jeans span these looks and seem to fit everywhere because they are a classic staple. Sweatpants, however, are somewhere between gym wear and loungewear. Despite their comfort and our love of being as relaxed as possible, they aren’t exactly appropriate to be worn out of the house while you run errands or get social. That is where the Gap Sweatpant Jeans are attempting to make a change.

Gap Heavyweight Sweatpant Jeans
We all love a good pair of jeans; some are made for comfort. But a pair of sweatpants, especially Gap’s heavyweight and ultra cozy sweatpants, made to resemble a pair of jeans, changes that game. You can go out on the town looking elevated while incognito comfortable. What’s better? They added a denim jacket to the look so you can have an entire sweatsuit look while looking like you put more effort into the ensemble. We wouldn’t suggest this as a date look, but hitting the grocery store, the park, or even a movie is now the comfiest thing you can do with your weekend.

86% Cotton, 14% Recycled Polyester
Soft, heavyweight cotton-blend fleece sweatpant jeans
Elasticized waist with inner drawcords
Five-pocket styling

Gap Sweatpant Jeans

Mark McKee
