 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

DUER changes what you can do in a single pair of pants with 85% plants

The most durable and movable pants are also some of the industry's most sustainable.

By
DUER hillside solo
DUER

The world is a beautiful place, and we have only recently begun endeavoring to protect it in the way we should. While the fashion industry is near the top of the list of the most wasteful, companies are beginning to be more conscientious of the impact their business has on the world around them. As you can imagine, brands that offer garments and gear to explore the outdoors are near the top of the list of companies that want to protect their most precious commodity, the Earth, and the people who thirst for the adventure to explore it. DUER is a brand at the forefront of technologically advanced ways to improve clothing and stay conscientious of their impact on the world. DUER Sustainability is one of the tops in the industry at 85% plant-based fibers.

Plant pants built for doing

DUER outdoors
DUER

DUER began as a Kickstarter backed by the idea that you can do more. They pushed the boundaries of what could be done in a single pair of pants and have grown to provide all of us with the most comfortable pants you own. They also “built for doing,” which means they want you to get outside and explore the world. With that desire for you to explore comes a deep love for the planet and the adventures it offers us when we get out of the office. To protect it, they have focused on sourcing natural fibers that are easier on the environment than the synthetic heavy alternatives favored by most brands because they are cheap and easy. DUER is built for doing, and they are taking it beyond their product and into the world of ecological responsibility.

DUER Impact

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Paul Stewart lets you step out with Phineas Cole
Go against the neutrals of 2024 by adopting the colors of Phineas Cole
Phineas Cole Suede lined Blazer

This season, we see a new outburst of vintage styles hit the market. While the last few decades have pushed further and further into the progression of fashion, menswear is taking a step back and exploring its past with styles from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. Of course, there can't be a resurgence of vintage styles without a modern update and today's spin on old-school classics. That is what Paul Stewart has always been good at, and that is why they want you to unapologetically be the best-dressed man in the room. But they are doing more than twisting yesterday's styles with today's looks; they have a younger and flashier cousin that doesn't want to disappear into the neutral colors that are becoming more popular this season. Paul Stewart's Phineas Cole wants you to step out and show personality in color and patterns.
Colors and patterns stand out in a year of neutrals

While Paul Stewart has been a mainstay in men's style for the last century, their Phineas Cole line came about in 2007 when they wanted to appeal to a younger audience. To do that, they had to ditch the conventional and go in for a brighter and more out-there concept. They have done it ever since, and now they enjoy being one of the only brands to stick with the idea. While the rest of the fashion industry is embracing the blacks, blues, and grays of yesterday, be bold and stand out in the crowd with some of their brightest and most attractive patterns.
Phineas Cole

Read more
Ledbury changes the suit look with a unique dress shirt option for fall/winter
Update your dress shirts with a flannel
Ledbury Flannel Dress Shirt Open Collar

Wearing a suit every day is a blessing and a curse. The blessing part of the lifestyle is that you get 12 months of embodying the kind of elevated elegance owned by the likes of James Bond and Harvey Specter. You feel the way people treat you; they assume you are someone important. The curse part of it is in the summer, it can be stifling hot, and in the winter, it can be blistery cold, and there aren't a ton of things you can do to fight that. That is until you find a brand that does the small things to help in that matter. Seersucker and linen suits in the summer and cashmere and tweed suits in the winter are the usual answers. But the Ledbury flannel dress shirt takes a different approach to the winter season by adding style and warmth to your seasonal looks.
Adding flannel to your suiting

Two southern gentlemen who worked and studied together under one of London's premier shirt makers brings you a unique elevation to your shirt wardrobe with the Hartman Flannel. While it is customizable to be anything you want, getting it in its stock form gives you an attractive spread collar and double button barrel cuff similar to your other dress shirts. The flannel gives a thickness to your shirt that makes it perfect in the colder months. The softness keeps you from feeling like it is weighing you down, and the elevated pattern allows you to pair it well with your tweed suits or your knit ties. There is no reason to be basic with an option like this on the market.

Read more
DUER combines maximum comfort with maximum function with Tech Fleece
Stay warm without being weighed down
DUER Tech Fleece

One of the worst problems you have ever had is the cold wind biting your legs through your denim. Jeans are some of the most versatile pants the world has ever seen, but they don't always do a good job of keeping you warm. And don't get us started on the dreadful feeling of wearing wet jeans; just end our day and send us home because that feeling is enough to ruin your whole week. While technology doesn't necessarily feel like it is applicable to clothing, DUER uses technology and discovery to its advantage to give you the most advanced and comfortable clothing on the market. The company knows denim better than most, putting stretch in the crotch to make sure you can move like sweatpants and not rip the seams. This fall, the DUER Tech Fleece will change the way jeans get warmer.
Made for everything you do in the fall and winter

Look, DUER knows jeans, and they are among the best at getting things right. Fleece or flannel-lined jeans are not a new thing, but here is how the folks over at DUER did it better. They are thin and movable, and it barely feels like you are wearing jeans, much less fleece-lined jeans. The denim is interwoven with fleece fibers and brushed to create an ultra-light, cozy lining. Add to that the durable water repellant they use in their denim, and you have a pair of jeans that not only solve both problems above but do so in style.
DUER Tech Fleece

Read more