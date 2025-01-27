 Skip to main content
DUER stays consistent with helping you move

DUER emphasizes your Freedom to Move

DUER Pima Tee
DUER

DUER is one of the best jeans companies on the market because you can look great and, unlike other jeans, you can move without hindrance. They pull it off with the use of a gusset in the crotch of the jeans, which makes them perfect for getting out into the world or riding a bike. In the fall, they introduced multiple technologically advanced garments to punch up your wardrobe. They are dropping more with the DUER SS25 Collection.

“At DUER, we design clothing for people who want to do more with less—without sacrificing style or performance,” said DUER Founder Gary Lenett.”This collection delivers this, offering versatile pieces that move with you and fit effortlessly into everyday life.”

More stretch canvas is the fabric you need

DUER Live Free Adventure Pant
DUER

One of the fabrics that made them a popular destination for men looking to get things done in the Fall and Winter of 2024 was the introduction of stretch canvas. Their cargo pants held the same durability as other canvas workwear with the added feature of stretch technology. They double down and are capitalizing on the successful debut last year by adding different styles and garments. These new styles include the Relaxed Straight Chino, Utility Jacket, Utility Pant for men, and the Girlfriend Jumpsuit for women. The Canvas Utility Jacket is the clear stand-out for the collection and could be the first jacket you get for the transition months.

New colors have also been added for their NuStretch lines and the Pima Tees, making this a collection that will keep you going all season long and leading into the hotter summer months.

DUER SS25

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach.
