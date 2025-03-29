 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Hudson is Bonobos’ big hit for the spring

Between the sweater polo and the cabana polo, spring belongs to Bonobos

By
Bonobos Hudson Sweater Polo
Bonobos

One of my favorite times of the year is when I get to break out the polos for a new season. I am ecstatic to pack away my favorite coats and start utilizing my transition wardrobe as the springtime weather starts to roll in. However, spring isn’t an exact science (one look at the weather report and you know what I am talking about). You know you can face those days when it is beautiful enough, like one moment for a polo, and then the wind picks up, and you need something a bit heavier. That is why one of my favorite pieces for the spring transition wardrobe is the sweater polo. The Bonobos Sweater Polo is one of the hits of this spring thanks to their two different versions, the polo and the cabana. The difference is simply the buttons, but they give completely different feels for different people, making them the perfect shirt for the spring.

More than just solids

Bonobos Hudson Cabana green floral
Bonobos

When looking for a great polo, versatility and variety are the two things that typically get lost. Sure, you can go with the solid polo look, reminiscent of Daniel Craig’s James Bond in Casino Royale. Or you can get a little more creative and put some personality behind it. That is one of the things that makes these two sweater knit short-sleeve options so attractive, you can do more than the solid look. You can go with a seventies look with the ribbed sweater polo or the resort look of The White Lotus with the floral cabana option. Either way, Bonobos is owning the spring shirt look with the Hudson.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
The hottest men’s fashion trends, according to the runways
Runway report: The hottest men's fashion trends to watch this year
The latest trends in menswear for 2025 are inspiring and audacious.

The runways have spoken loud and clear in indicating what trends to expect of menswear in 2025, and the results are bold and innovative and a refreshing mix of classic revivals and avant-garde discoveries that will play a role in redefining how men dress. We have curated a list of the trends predicted to dominate the fashion landscape this year. These are the 2025 men's fashion trends you will see front and center in the upcoming seasons!
The plaid push
This overshirt combines timeless style with responsible craftsmanship. TBC / Wax London

Get ready for plaid to make a big return in men's fashion trends in 2025, and the resurgence will appear in many forms, from subtle ties to bold overshirts, giving men the option to incorporate the look into their personal preferences for their own wardrobes. If the plaid featured in Junya Watanabe is any indication, the checkmate revolution will be televised!
Short(er) shorts
Male model sports short shorts. Zvonimir Atletic / Shutterstock

Read more
Hublot’s Big Bang Meca-10 Aspen One celebrates Aspen’s snowy mountains in style
You'll love the Big Bang Meca 10 Aspen One
Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 Aspen One

The Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 Aspen One watch will capture your attention with an all-white aesthetic that draws inspiration from the snowy mountains of Aspen, Colorado. For starters, the watch brand joined hands with the team behind Snow League, a winter sports competition that brings together talented athletes worldwide. While the organization turns one this year, it will go down in history as the pioneer of Aspen sports events. Competitions were held from March 7 to March 10.

Since Hublot is in charge of timekeeping, it designed a watch to mark this feat. Just like the snowy mountains, the Big Bang Meca-10 features a white casing made from high-tech ceramic. The hour and minute hands have a white finish that complements the casing, breathing some life into the dial.

Read more
UNTUCKit goes beyond shirts for an ‘Untucked shoe’ with Hari Mari
The most casual shoe from the leader in the elevated casual shirt
UNTUCKitxHari Mari hero

UNTUCKit has changed the way that we wear button-up shirts. If you are a millennial or earlier generation, you remember the days when every button-up shirt was made to be tucked in, with really long front flaps and a long tail in the back to keep the shirt in place once tucked. While that is quite helpful for your favorite dress shirt and your best casual shirts, it became a sloppy mess when you wanted to wear it more casually and untuck it. That is where UNTUCKit revolutionized the fashion world. Now, they are teaming up with a company known for some of the best shoes for a great flip-flop. The UNTUCKit x Hari Mari collaboration brings the best casual shoes to the leader of the casual shirt.

"We’re excited to partner with Hari Mari to create a product that perfectly aligns with the UNTUCKit lifestyle—relaxed, stylish, and versatile," said Chris Riccobono, founder of UNTUCKit. "These flip-flops bring together the best of both brands, delivering a truly unique product precisely created and crafted for our customers."
The shoe version of untucked

Read more