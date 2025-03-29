The Hudson is Bonobos’ big hit for the spring

One of my favorite times of the year is when I get to break out the polos for a new season. I am ecstatic to pack away my favorite coats and start utilizing my transition wardrobe as the springtime weather starts to roll in. However, spring isn’t an exact science (one look at the weather report and you know what I am talking about). You know you can face those days when it is beautiful enough, like one moment for a polo, and then the wind picks up, and you need something a bit heavier. That is why one of my favorite pieces for the spring transition wardrobe is the sweater polo. The Bonobos Sweater Polo is one of the hits of this spring thanks to their two different versions, the polo and the cabana. The difference is simply the buttons, but they give completely different feels for different people, making them the perfect shirt for the spring.

More than just solids

When looking for a great polo, versatility and variety are the two things that typically get lost. Sure, you can go with the solid polo look, reminiscent of Daniel Craig’s James Bond in Casino Royale. Or you can get a little more creative and put some personality behind it. That is one of the things that makes these two sweater knit short-sleeve options so attractive, you can do more than the solid look. You can go with a seventies look with the ribbed sweater polo or the resort look of The White Lotus with the floral cabana option. Either way, Bonobos is owning the spring shirt look with the Hudson.