Hockerty adds Italian icon fabric mills to a deepening suit collection

Hockerty is one of the leaders in the ever-widening online suit business. While we as a society have developed a firm grasp on online shopping over the last few decades, suits have always been a business struggling to keep up with the increasingly low brick-and-mortar turnout due to the in-depth process of getting just the right suit. Thanks to innovations in their process, Hockerty has become one of the best in getting as close to perfection in this field as we can expect. Recently, they expanded to an Italian Suits collection, bringing in the best of the best fabrics from mills all over the beloved country. They have added to the collection as you can now pick up Hockerty suits with fabrics from iconic Italian mills, Loro Piana and Cerruti.

Iconic mills Loro Piana and Cerruti

Cerruti began when Nico Cerruti’s grandfather started a spinning mill. In 1950, before Nico even hit two decades on the planet, he took over and began building what we know now as Cerruti 1881. Being one of the top 5 drapers in all of Italy, they are a fantastic addition to the Hockerty line. For Loro Piana, it is a pop culture moment for the century-old brand. It is the go-to for billionaires everywhere, and it cemented that reputation with the appearance of Kendal Roy’s (Jeremy Strong) kind of style in Succession. Now, we’re not talking about Hockerty pushing a $25,000 car coat like Loro Piana is, but having fabric from their mill in the collection allows those of us not heir to a billionaire fortune to look and feel like we are.

Hockerty Suits