 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Hockerty adds Italian icon fabric mills to a deepening suit collection

Hockerty adds Loro Piana and Cerruti to their suit line up

By
Hockerty suits in blue
Hockerty

Hockerty is one of the leaders in the ever-widening online suit business. While we as a society have developed a firm grasp on online shopping over the last few decades, suits have always been a business struggling to keep up with the increasingly low brick-and-mortar turnout due to the in-depth process of getting just the right suit. Thanks to innovations in their process, Hockerty has become one of the best in getting as close to perfection in this field as we can expect. Recently, they expanded to an Italian Suits collection, bringing in the best of the best fabrics from mills all over the beloved country. They have added to the collection as you can now pick up Hockerty suits with fabrics from iconic Italian mills, Loro Piana and Cerruti.

Iconic mills Loro Piana and Cerruti

Hockerty suits in gray
Hockerty

Cerruti began when Nico Cerruti’s grandfather started a spinning mill. In 1950, before Nico even hit two decades on the planet, he took over and began building what we know now as Cerruti 1881. Being one of the top 5 drapers in all of Italy, they are a fantastic addition to the Hockerty line. For Loro Piana, it is a pop culture moment for the century-old brand. It is the go-to for billionaires everywhere, and it cemented that reputation with the appearance of Kendal Roy’s (Jeremy Strong) kind of style in Succession. Now, we’re not talking about Hockerty pushing a $25,000 car coat like Loro Piana is, but having fabric from their mill in the collection allows those of us not heir to a billionaire fortune to look and feel like we are.

Hockerty Suits

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Paul Stewart wants you to stand up and be seen with Life Should Be Colorful
Don't just stick to the color of the year, brighten it up with Paul Stewart
Paul Stewart turtleneck and jacket

The new year is only a few hours away, and that means it is a time for change. When the calendar flips over, and you are looking for ways to elevate and/or improve your life, you hardly think about your wardrobe. Even still, you rarely think about the color palette you are wearing in your day to day. This year, the Pantone Color of the Year is Mocha Moose. If you don't know what that is, it is a rich brown, closer to a tan. It is a beautiful color and fits in perfectly with the vintage style that is all the rage this year. But that doesn't mean you have to accept a dull brown aesthetic in 2025, quite the opposite, in fact. Paul Stewart believes that you shouldn't ditch the colors simply to wear the color of the year. Instead, you should embrace more color with the Paul Stewart Life Should Be Colorful collection that injects brightness into your wardrobe.
Add to the color of the year

The color of the year, as of late, has been soft pastels and rich colors that stand out among the masses. This year's more subdued brown offers a unique opportunity to wear the color of the year every day while standing out with bright colors around it. Whether you are a fan of bright reds, deep purples, or unique teals, the Paul Stewart Life Should Be Colorful collection is a curated selection of their brightest, richest, and most unique colors that you can use to showcase your personality no matter what the season or the event. From jackets and scarves to pants and sport coats, there is something for everyone no matter what your color palette is.
Paul Stewart Life Should Be Colorful

Read more
Elevate your NYE style with these expert-approved tips from Perry Ellis
Take advice from one of the best in the business to rock your NYE party
Perry Ellis man in suit

The new year is right around the corner, which means you're likely stressing about what to wear to your event. The truth is that many people go to these NYE parties without realizing there is an etiquette. Some of them are come-as-you-are, and you can get away with wearing your sweater and jeans while drinking in the New Year. Others are more elevated, and you should be leveling up to toast the departing year with a little more of The Great Gatsby and a little less of Of Mice and Men.

I know it can be a bit stressful, so The Manual reached out to Michael Miille, the creative director of Perry Ellis to get his insight on how to dress for a New Year's Eve event. Here's what advice he has for anyone wanting to level up to Perry Ellis New Year's Eve outfits.
Why is dressing for a New Year's Eve party different than any other event?

Read more
Adidas wants to get you ready for the Boston Marathon
Train in functional style with this set developed for the marathon
Adidas Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon has been a staple in the Northeast for over a century and a quarter. Bringing people from all over the world to run the 26.2 miles along a handful of neighborhoods in the greater Boston area every third Monday in April, known as Patriots Day. While it is one of the most coveted races, it isn't about winning (Ethiopian Sisay Lemma and Kenyan Hellen Obiri, last year's winners, would argue that point); it is mostly about getting together and accomplishing something you never thought possible. This year, Adidas wants you to be prepared in the best way you can be with a new set made specifically for the marathon. The Adidas Boston Marathon Collection is now available, which is the perfect timing for you to start training for the marathon.
Made from recycled materials

Many people will be asking for donations leading up to the big race day. They will run for causes, be it cancer or hunger or any of a dozen causes and organizations they want to use the marathon as their megaphone for. Adidas is setting their goal of running for the planet by making this set out of 70% recycled material, limiting the impact this has on our Earth, and making sure that our grandchildren get to run in the race as well. People have been running in this race since 1897, and now that this set exists, maybe you can set a record or at least catch Sisay and Hellen.

Read more