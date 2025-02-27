 Skip to main content
H&M channels the urban lifestyle with Atelier Spring and Summer 2025

Bringing elevated style to streetwear in 2025

By
H&M Atelier Collection
H&M

Streetwear and urban looks are two of the more popular arenas of the casual lifestyle. Whether you are looking at loose-fitting hoodies and baggy jeans with a clean pair of kicks or elevating your chinos and tees with a good pair of Chelsea boots, your day-to-day looks on the street are a part of your stylistic expression. One of the better brands on the market that encapsulates the casual wardrobe and the streetwear vibes is H&M. While it is more accessible than many other prominent fashion houses, it allows you to experiment with looks you are unsure of without full commitment to a few overpriced pieces. The H&M Atelier SS25 collection is their new dive into the season, with heritage shapes and workwear fabrics reimagined through a contemporary lens.

Classic silhouettes and workwear aesthetics

H&M Atelier Collection 3
H&M

Relaxed tailoring takes center stage with their single-breasted topcoats and a cotton gabardine belted raincoat. Light Italian wool suits with sharp tailored shoulders and contrast lining are also featured for the guy looking for an elevated city look. A cropped leather moto jacket has the originality of a vintage piece with a washed and worn-in, timeless feel. The five-pocket trousers are the perfect companion to workwear-inspired jackets. Simple touches are the name of the game with this collection.

“Like our debut season, this collection is refined and meticulously crafted, with a strong focus on the feel and quality of materials. Inspired by city life, and the inexhaustible streets of Paris, the collection embraces a transitional wardrobe while keeping the essence of the Atelier label. Some pieces carry a thrifted charm, reflecting the uniqueness of a perfect vintage find,” says Ana Hernández, Menswear Designer at H&M.

H&M Atelier SS25

