H&M channels the urban lifestyle with Atelier Spring and Summer 2025

Streetwear and urban looks are two of the more popular arenas of the casual lifestyle. Whether you are looking at loose-fitting hoodies and baggy jeans with a clean pair of kicks or elevating your chinos and tees with a good pair of Chelsea boots, your day-to-day looks on the street are a part of your stylistic expression. One of the better brands on the market that encapsulates the casual wardrobe and the streetwear vibes is H&M. While it is more accessible than many other prominent fashion houses, it allows you to experiment with looks you are unsure of without full commitment to a few overpriced pieces. The H&M Atelier SS25 collection is their new dive into the season, with heritage shapes and workwear fabrics reimagined through a contemporary lens.

Classic silhouettes and workwear aesthetics

Relaxed tailoring takes center stage with their single-breasted topcoats and a cotton gabardine belted raincoat. Light Italian wool suits with sharp tailored shoulders and contrast lining are also featured for the guy looking for an elevated city look. A cropped leather moto jacket has the originality of a vintage piece with a washed and worn-in, timeless feel. The five-pocket trousers are the perfect companion to workwear-inspired jackets. Simple touches are the name of the game with this collection.

“Like our debut season, this collection is refined and meticulously crafted, with a strong focus on the feel and quality of materials. Inspired by city life, and the inexhaustible streets of Paris, the collection embraces a transitional wardrobe while keeping the essence of the Atelier label. Some pieces carry a thrifted charm, reflecting the uniqueness of a perfect vintage find,” says Ana Hernández, Menswear Designer at H&M.

H&M Atelier SS25