Ditch the fall and winter colors for the spring

Now that spring is here, your wardrobe could use a bit of an update in the color department. While the fall and winter seasons have a bevy of jewel tones and earth tones to keep you nice and cozy, the spring and summer is built for light and fun colors that keep your mood as light as the hues. Spring colors are some of the brightest and lightest on the color wheel, including pastels and lighter tones of your reds, greens, blues, and purples.

When putting together spring colors for men, there are some great options to ensure your looks are always top-notch. One of our favorite resources is Max Isreal of Y. Chroma. His entire system is built for ease of color use, and while you may feel a little initial unpleasantness getting outside your comfort zone, adopting these five color combinations will ease you into some more fun palettes and get your wardrobe to the point of being the talk of the town.

Here is the truth. Navy and white are two of the most classic and traditional looks. This isn’t going to push anyone out of their comfort zone, but the pair will start you off simply. Wearing a white t-shirt with a navy bottom and a pair of spotless white kicks will get you started with a bang. White is one of the best colors for the weather heating up as it repels the sun and keeps you cool. The biggest downside to this look is that white is really easy to get dirty and dingy, so pay attention and keep a stain remover on hand.

Steal the look

Shirt—White T-shirts are a dime a dozen. But just any old T-shirt won’t do. There are a few great choices. The top three choices come from , , and .

Pants – Pickleball may be on the bucket list for the spring like it is with seemingly every bored influencer on social media. is jumping at the moment with pickleball-directed products. Whether you play or not, these are the perfect pants for any activity.

Shoes—Beckett Simonon is the picture of minimal eco-style. These Geller Trainers keep you looking sharp while cutting down on waste by using the made-to-order process.

Now, you can step a little further out of your comfort zone by darkening the white hues to a nice tan color and lightening the blue to a robin’s egg. If you are still a little shy about leaving the blues or the neutrals behind, opt for some more seasonally appropriate looks with these offshoots of the spring classic. These are going to be great during the day and will keep you cool no matter what event you are attending.

Steal the look

One of the best friends you will have in the spring is the linen fabric, and this entire linen outfit by J. McLaughlin is going to be your favorite go-to for your transition season.

Jacket –

Shirt –

Pants –

Pastels and cream

Ok, it is time to stop messing around and have a little fun with your spring wardrobe. No more blue and no more earth tones. Embrace the Easter season and grab some pastels for your day out. It may feel a little like you are dressing for the Kentucky Derby when you put on a pastel, and that also means you may be doing it right. Lavender is an easy bridge from your blues, as the color will work with many of the same colors you already wear.

Steal the look

Jacket—Grabbing yourself a double-breasted jacket is a good idea no matter the time of year, but in the spring, you should opt for this cream-colored piece from .

Shirt—The has virtually everything you need for your tailored wardrobe. After you pick up one of the easiest suits you will ever buy, grab one of their white dress shirts that will fit you perfectly.

Pants—Ben Sherman is one of the easiest go-tos on the market, and their new sportswear is top-notch. These will be your best friend until the fall weather pulls out your darker purple hues.

Belt – is keeping the local dream alive as they make all of their belts using local artisans and jumpstarting a revolution in the industry. High quality and helping the small business…sign us up.

Hat—The hat revival is in full swing. No matter who you are, you can wear a hat better than you think. is the best place to not only find the hat that suits you but also to learn how to wear it.

When looking for great spring color combinations, there is an unsung hero you need to procure as soon as possible. Gray is a blank slate, which means you can wear it with virtually anything. Regardless of what you can wear with it, the best choice for the spring is green. As April showers start producing May flowers, the color green keeps you as festive as possible.

Steal the look

Shirt—Eddie Bauer is one of the best outdoor apparel providers on the market, and this is the best representation of spring.

Shorts— is quickly giving the rest of the outdoor apparel industry a run for its money by finding the bridge between comfort and function. These shorts will be the most comfortable in the gym, on the trail, and in the backyard.

Monochromatic

Finally, color combinations are one of the most important aspects of dressing with style in the spring. But sometimes, the best combination is using the same color on the top and the bottom. Monochromatic looks, when done well, can be some of the most fun ensembles at any event. If you don’t do it well, then it can look a little matchy-matchy. Going with sets meant to be worn together is the safest way until you get the hang of it.

Steal the look

This set by Dandy Del Mar is one of the many they offer. While there is no shortage of options from them, you really can’t go wrong with any of them.

The Cannes Waffle Knit Shirt

The Cannes Waffle Knit Shorts

