AMIRI’s latest collaboration will rock your bones

Not one to shy away from bold designs, AMIRI’s laidback designs are back with a twist. In their newest collaboration with Japanese designer Maison Mihara Yasuhiro, the rock-inspired brand has launched a new sneaker collection that expertly fuses both brand aesthetics. Using key details from both brands, the new sneaker collection is about edgy and statement aesthetics with premium construction. While faithful fans of AMIRI won’t be shocked about the overall design of the latest sneakers, these collaborative designs are meant to elevate your everyday casual sneakers without losing their edge. For those not afraid of a bit of a rocker’s touch, these shoes are the perfect way to express your inner grunge.

AMIRI MMY Bones Sneaker

AMIRI and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro have produced a new sneaker that meshes both brands in one deconstructed and casual sneaker for their latest limited edition sneaker. Crafted using a canvas upper and AMIRI’s signature leather bones applique, the shoe’s body is similar to that of an everyday shoe. Finishing off the design is Maison Mihara Yasuhiro’s iconic sculptural sole, hand-formed by clay. Mimicking a bone structure on the sole, the subtle touch by Maison Mihara Yasuhiro perfectly brings together the entire design, making it feel more organic and easy to style. Available in two colorways, fans can rock the limited edition sneaker in a black base with white appliques or a white base of black contrasting bones. Both colorways accent the co-branded details on the tongue, along with the unique features that embody the partnership. Those looking to add some edge to their wardrobe can shop the AMIRI MMY Bones Sneaker via AMIRI’s web store for $600.

