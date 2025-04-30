 Skip to main content
Bottomless portafilter vs. regular: Which one makes better espresso?

What makes each portafilter different?

By
espresso filter
Kelly / Pexels

One thing I love about brewing espresso is that it can be adjusted and adapted for any skill level. Whether you’re a coffee nerd or a barista who wants to perfect every part of the brewing process, you can brew espresso. Regardless of your skill level, you need to learn about one of the most critical components of an espresso maker: the portafilter. You can’t brew espresso without it — unless you’re using a capsule-style system like a Nespresso Veruto.

There are two types of portafilters that you can use with your espresso maker, yet neither is better than the other. Both the bottomless portafilter and a regular, spouted portafilter do the trick to brew delicious espresso. With this in mind, the winner of the bottomless portafilter vs. regular debate comes down to your preferences and how deeply invested you are in the art of brewing espresso. Here’s what to know about each type of espresso filter.

Bottomless portafilter vs. regular

espresso filters
Nathan Dumlao / Unsplash

Bottomless portafilters hold espresso so your espresso maker can pump water through them. Every espresso machine has a portafilter, but two distinct kinds are used: a bottomless portafilter and a regular (spouted) portafilter.

Typically, you’ll see a bottomless portafilter used by more advanced at-home baristas or in a cafe setting. A bottomless portafilter is unique because it lacks a “spout” on the bottom. The lack of a spout allows you to watch the entire espresso extraction process, providing more control over the brewing process. In a bottomless portafilter, the filter basket is exposed from underneath, allowing you to watch the extraction process to identify any potential issues in brewing.

Some coffee lovers also refer to a bottomless portafilter as a naked portafilter. According to coffee expert Jordan from Coffee Time, the bottomless portafilter is one of the best espresso tools to have on hand to tell you a lot about your espresso. Here’s why.

Advantages of a bottomless portafilter

Kenmore Espresso Machine
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Both the bottomless and regular portafilter have advantages and disadvantages worth considering as you determine which to purchase. This type of portafilter is best for experienced (or training) baristas and espresso enthusiasts.

Easier cleaning

YouTube coffee lover Steve Howkins says his favorite advantage of a bottomless portafilter is how easy they are to clean. Bottomless portafilters have a removable basket that pops out for easy cleaning. Compared to a regular portafilter, bottomless portafilters tend to be easier to clean because they have fewer areas where coffee residue can accumulate.

The spout on a regular portafilter

Troubleshooting

Another advantage of bottomless portafilter (and the reason more advanced baristas use this type of portafilter) is that it allows you to troubleshoot espresso shots. For cafes, baristas can view precisely what’s happening with the espresso extraction to ensure the quality and consistency of espresso shots.

If a proper espresso tamping technique hasn’t been used, it will be visible through the stream of espresso flowing out the bottom of a bottomless portafilter. This may seem simple or insignificant, but watching the extraction process teaches aspiring baristas a lot about dosing and leaving the basket properly. Many baristas in training will use naked portafilters to enhance their knowledge of the brewing process and improve their skills and techniques.

Crema

Part of what makes espresso so delicious is its perfect crema on top of every shot. Using a bottomless portafilter means the coffee is pulled straight into your cup without going through a spout. Bottomless portafilters eliminate the contact of espresso with any surfaces other than the bottom of the basket, keeping the tiny bubbles intact and flowing right into your cup. As such, using this type of espresso portafilter can result in a better crema for your espresso shots, which means better flavor.

Advantages of a regular portafilter

espresso portafilter
flockine / Pixabay

Despite the many advantages of a bottomless portafilter, a regular portafilter is more than suitable for everyday espresso brewing and beginners. For this reason, many espresso makers tend to come with a spouted portafilter (which means you’ll have to buy a bottomless one separately if you wish). If you don’t have a deep desire to control every part of your espresso shot’s brew (and just want to enjoy delicious espresso fast), there’s nothing wrong with sticking with the tried-and-true regular portafilter.

Beginner-friendly

Regular portafilters are beginner-friendly and straightforward to learn to use. Using a spout, this type of portafilter reduces the risk of messy extractions and potential splatter. For the average everyday shot of espresso, you can count on this type of filter to do the trick.

Splitting shots

The spouted nature of a regular portafilter allows you to brew espresso into multiple cups, making it easier to make more at once. This can lead to a quicker, more straightforward process of brewing various espresso shots at home. The use of the spout can also help keep the espresso warmer during brewing.

