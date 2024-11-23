Three new home espresso makers

Just in time for National Espresso Day, celebrated November 23rd, De’Longhi, a global leader in home espresso makers, announces the release of three new espresso machines. The three new machines have exciting and intriguing names for espresso lovers: the Magnifica Plus, La Specialista Opera with Cold Brew, and Dedica Maestro.

The brand, known for its high-end and luxury espresso makers, announced these three new models to join an already expansive portfolio. De’Longhi’s goal in creating these new machines is to meet the unmet needs and demand in the espresso market, making it even easier to enjoy delicious espresso at home. The three new products’ features are based on rising demand for customization, cold brew, and total control over the espresso-making process.

First and foremost, De’Longhi’s Magnifica Plus brings next-level customization to espresso making; with 18 pre-set recipes, four drink sizes, and the brand’s exclusive LatteCrema™ milk frothing technology, home Baristas can customize drinks every step of the way. Alternatively, the La Specialista Opera with Cold Brew offers cold extraction technology that delivers exceptional cold brew in under three minutes and makes espresso, americano, lattes, and more. More drink options, more control, more choice.

Last in the new product line-up is the Dedica Maestro, an espresso maker that trades automatic convenience for masterful manual control in a compact design. It controls every step of the coffee-making process with a powerful commercial-style steam wand, three brewing temperatures, and 15 bar pressure.

Each of De’Longhi’s three new espresso maker models is available online now for purchase through De’Longhi’s website or on Amazon.

