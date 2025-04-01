Carhartt WIP announces new coffee concept with Nordstrom Ebar

Carhartt WIP has launched its first US-based coffee concept at the Nordstrom Men’s Store in New York City. In partnership with Nordstrom Ebar, this coffee concept opened on March 25, 2025, and will be open for twelve weeks at the location at 235 West 57th Street. Carhartt WIP, known for its adaptions of the American workwear brand Carhartt, put “its beans together” with Nordstrom to create this exciting new concept.

“Carhartt WIP has long been a brand that seamlessly crosses over between generational styles and subcultures—from vintage aficionados to streetwear enthusiasts—making it a natural fit for Nordstrom’s audience,” says Jian DeLeon, Nordstrom Men’s Fashion Director. “We’re excited to bring their first U.S.-based coffee concept to our New York City Men’s Store, creating a space that reflects the brand’s cultural influence beyond apparel. This collaboration not only highlights Carhartt WIP’s design ethos but also offers our customers an engaging shopping experience. The shop will also be installed in other Nordstrom locations in Austin, Chicago, Seattle and Walnut Creek, Calif., through May 4.

The twelve-week partnership at Nordstrom Ebar includes a Carhartt WIP signature coffee drink made from cold brew and sweet turmeric and butterscotch foam, along with Carhartt WIP shortbread cookies. The shop will also feature Carhartt WIP’s S/S25 collection, as well as a limited selection of exclusive items. While sipping on your exclusive cold brew coffee, shoppers can browse a variety of Carhartt WIP spring 2025 collection items, including graphic T-shirts and a hooded sweatshirt featuring a unique illustration designed exclusively for Nordstrom. Prices range from $58 to $118.