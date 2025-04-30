Chocolate-covered espresso beans: The ultimate combination of sweet and bitter

Table of Contents Table of Contents The appeal of chocolate covered espresso beans Caffeine content Best chocolate-covered espresso beans

Chocolate and coffee go together like peanut butter and jelly or wine and cheese. It just makes sense. Despite these commonly known food pairings, many chocolate and coffee lovers have forgotten the ultimate snack: chocolate-covered espresso beans. Many of us get stuck in our food “hyper fixations,” as I call them, where we tend to gravitate toward the same foods or snacks until they’re replaced with a new option.

As it turns out, this snack is just as delicious as I remembered them. No matter how long it’s been since you’ve snacked on them, consider this your reminder to fall in love with chocolate covered espresso beans all over again.

The appeal of chocolate covered espresso beans

Think of the last espresso martini you ordered, garnished with three espresso beans on top. Have you ever tried eating one of the beans whole? (I know I have.) Espresso beans are safe to consume in their entire form but are not enjoyable. If you haven’t tried one, it tastes as you would expect: bitter and crunchy. They’re not precisely a craver, so most of us aren’t using espresso beans in their whole form for anything more than a cocktail garnish. This concept may leave you puzzled as to why people eat whole espresso beans covered in chocolate.

The key difference, of course, is the chocolate coating surrounding the chocolate-covered espresso beans. This indulgent snack pairs the smooth sweetness of chocolate with the bitter crunchiness of whole espresso beans. The result: a snack that features contrasting flavor combinations that hit the spot when you can’t decide between a crunchy or a sweet snack.

Caffeine content

Since most snacks in your pantry don’t have caffeine, snacking on chocolate covered espresso beans can leave you with some questions. Every brand may have different-sized beans, so it’s hard to generalize the amount of caffeine in this snack. In most cases, you can estimate each chocolate covered bean to contain about 5 to 12 mgs of caffeine. By this standard, you won’t have to eat many to consume the amount of caffeine as in a shot of espresso. On average, one shot of espresso (one fluid ounce) contains 75 mg of caffeine.

How many should you eat?

The question of how many chocolate-covered espresso beans to eat depends on a few factors. First, you’ll have to consider your caffeine tolerance. Regular coffee drinkers may have a higher tolerance and be able to consume more without noticing the effects of caffeine. However, those without a built-up tolerance or sensitive to caffeine may only need to snack on a few beans to feel the jitters.

The other factor to consider is the sugar content. Most varieties of this snack, covered in chocolate, contain added sugar for sweetness. You’ll want to be mindful of the nutritional facts when deciding on the best portion size for this snack. Some brands offer sugar-free chocolate-covered espresso beans, which use chocolate sweetened with sugar alcohols to coat beans instead of chocolate with added sugar.

Best chocolate-covered espresso beans

Many chocolate covered espresso beans use dark chocolate as a coating, such as these Devocion coffee beans covered with dark, bitter 62% chocolate by Hakan Chocolatier. This is one of my favorite gifts, not only due to the indulgent taste but also because the dark, luxurious packaging feels gift-worthy. This product is made with the brand’s signature Toro coffee beans covered with dark chocolate. Another great brand is Grounds & Hounds Co. chocolate-dipped espresso beans that taste consistently delicious (and help support rescue pups in need).

Specialty flavors

The flavors of dark chocolate tend to pair best with espresso beans. However, you might prefer your espresso beans dipped in another type of chocolate. Nuts.com is a great place to look for a vast selection of espresso beans covered in every flavor of chocolate imaginable. Beyond the standard options like milk, dark, and white chocolate, this brand also has specialty flavors and seasonal varieties. These make the perfect “treat yourself” snack if you want to try something new or are gifting them to someone who has fallen in love with chocolate-covered espresso beans. Some interesting flavors of chocolate covered beans from this brand include pumpkin spice, raspberry dark chocolate, and mint chocolate. Since fall is my favorite season, the pumpkin spice ones especially caught my eye.

Shopping in-store vs. online

As you shop online, you’ll notice a vast selection of brands on the market. However, if you’re craving chocolate-covered espresso beans, you’ll want to know where to look. Due to their specialty nature, these snacks can be slightly challenging to find in stores. Trader Joe’s offers a good option for these last-minute snack runs. Though this snack could be tough to find at your regular chain grocery store, you may have more luck at specialty nut and candy stores or chocolatiers.