Fellow makes its espresso debut with the Espresso Series 1

Fellow is setting a new standard for home espresso machines with the launch of its first-ever espresso machine, the Espresso Series 1. Announced today at a launch at the brand’s headquarters in San Francisco, the Espresso Series 1 features a revolutionary combination of professional precision and intuitive design, delivering café-quality results.

The new espresso machine joins the brand’s lineup alongside the well-known Aiden Precision Coffee Maker, a drip coffee machine known for its sleek aesthetics and exceptional quality. The Espresso Series 1 is designed to make it simple to brew barista-quality espresso for flavorful lattes and cappuccinos. With the tagline “Beginner Friendly, Expert Ready,” Fellow targets have included all the capabilities of a cafe-style espresso machine in a stunningly simple design for home use. From precise temperature control to preset espresso profiles tailored to your coffee, it doesn’t get any smarter than this for a modern espresso maker.

Fellow plans to showcase the sleek new machine this week in Houston at the Specialty Coffee Association Expo. The Espresso Series 1 will be available in three colors that are designed to be a statement piece for your countertop: Black, Cherry Red, and Malted Chocolate, with a price of $1,499.95. However, the machine is available for early pre-order now, but it doesn’t have an exact shipping date. Fellow ensures that those who pre-order now will receive their orders before the holidays, with an estimated launch in Fall 2025. For a limited time, those who are first to reserve the Espresso Series 1 will lock in $300 off future retail pricing and will also receive $100 in Fellow Drops credits to use on coffee.