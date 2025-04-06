 Skip to main content
All about ristretto: The tiny espresso shot that packs a powerful punch

Small in volume, bold in flavor

By
Ristretto shot
Denys Gromov / Pexels

A ristretto shot is so tiny that it can almost leave you questioning why anyone would want such a small coffee. This tiny “restricted” espresso shot is made without about one-half to two-thirds of the water used in a standard espresso shot. So what’s the appeal in drinking a cup of coffee so small? As it turns out, bigger isn’t always better (especially in the world of coffee). Up until recently, I hadn’t developed an appreciation for this mini or “short” espresso shot. Here’s everything you need to know about ristretto, its use, and what makes it appealing.

About the ristretto shot

Espresso shot
Adi Goldstein / Unsplash

YouTube coffee expert from Golden Brown Coffee describes that the word ristretto translates to “restrained” or “held back,” which got its name from grinding the coffee much finer than traditional espresso. The finely ground coffee would then hold back the water during brewing, causing a slow-drip brewing process that creates roughly half the amount of liquid as an espresso.

However, today’s ristretto is much different. Today, people use the same ground size as used in espresso but pull the shot earlier, stopping the extraction in its tracks. By pulling the espresso shot earlier, the resulting texture of a ristretto shot is much more concentrated and vicious. The texture is often described as similar to syrup, which can throw you off if you’re not expecting it. I know the first time I tried ristretto, it took me a while to adapt to the texture (especially if you’re expecting a texture that is the same as regular espresso).

What’s the point of ristretto?

Ristretto
Nitin pariyar / Unsplash

Coffee lovers who enjoy a concentrated, sweeter flavor often enjoy ristretto shots alone. Ristretto delivers a way to enjoy a bold, focused espresso taste in a drink that can be consumed relatively quickly. Ristretto’s taste is less bitter than a traditional shot of espresso due to the shorter extraction time.

Some espresso lovers, however, don’t enjoy drinking ristretto as a straight shot but will use ristretto when making other types of espresso beverages. As the expert from Golden Brown describes in his video, he doesn’t enjoy drinking ristretto straight but loves to use a double ristretto in milk-based coffees. The bold, concentrated flavor of ristretto shots helps “cut through” the milk, leaving you with a creamy yet strong coffee. Any drink you’d typically make with standard espresso shots can be made with ristretto shots.

Another essential thing to understand about ristretto is that it’s not just a half of an espresso shot. Let’s say you brewed a traditional espresso shot and split it in half. This isn’t the same as pulling the shot early to make a ristretto. This common misconception fails to acknowledge that the standard espresso’s longer extraction time yields a more bitter taste, whereas removing the shot earlier gives a ristretto, which has a stronger flavor profile than regular espresso shots.

How to make ristretto

Pouring a shot of espresso
Chevanon Photography / Pexels

Want to try brewing a ristretto espresso shot at home? Breville’s coffee experts recommend the following method: using about 15 to 20 mL of water and pulling the shot for about 20 to 25 seconds. The shorter extraction time (compared to traditional espresso shots) delivers a more intense, concentrated shot. Here’s how:

  1. Grind freshly roasted coffee beans, giving the portafilter a few taps to settle the coffee grounds.
  2. Distribute the coffee grounds evenly and tamp them on a level surface.
  3. Place the portafilter into the group head and begin brewing. Set your cup underneath.
  4. Cut the shot short at about 20 to 25 seconds to yield an espresso shot of about 0.5 to 0.7 fluid ounces of intense, flavorful espresso.

To make a ristretto, you’ll need a traditional espresso machine that gives you control to pull your shot. Unfortunately, single-serve pod espresso makers, such as Nespresso, only allow for brewing traditional espresso shots.

Is ristretto stronger than espresso?

Espresso portafilter
flockine / Pixabay

The smaller volume and shorter extraction time of ristretto make it much stronger in taste than regular espresso. Because it is more concentrated, ristretto also has a higher concentration of caffeine per ounce. Regular espresso shots are made with a 1:2 ratio of coffee to water, but a ristretto shot uses a 1:1 ratio.

Ristretto vs. lungo

I view the ristretto shot as the opposite of a lungo shot, a larger, less-concentrated version of espresso. Lungo shots (also known as a long shot of espresso) use more water than a standard espresso shot. Lungo shots require a longer-than-normal extraction time, which (as you can infer) makes for a more bitter taste.

The longer extraction time allows more water to pass through the coffee grounds, resulting in a more diluted flavor. If you find a ristretto and espresso too strong, perhaps a lungo is a good place to start. I’m not a massive fan of the lungo shot, as I find the taste to be too bitter to enjoy on its own.

What is blonde espresso? A guide for first-timers
A lighter, milder form of espresso
Cup of espresso

I first discovered blonde roast espresso when ordering an iced Americano at Starbucks — one of my tried-and-true orders. As I explored the modifications you can make through the Starbucks app, I wondered what an iced Americano made with a blonde espresso would taste like. I like bold and strong coffee, so trying a blonde espresso drink was a very spur-of-the-moment decision for me. Like I suspected, my drink order tasted different. My iced Americano tasted milder, lighter, and a bit more acidic.

What is blonde espresso, and what makes it taste different from a regular espresso? Here's everything you've wondered (and more) about this light and mild espresso variety.
What is blonde espresso?

Read more
Klatch Coffee drops new espresso roast
A new Klatch Coffee to fuel your day
Klatch Coffee eureka

Known for roasted-to-order coffees, premium coffee brand Klatch Coffee has dropped another delicious roast. Made for espresso lovers, the new Eureka roast is available in cafe locations across Southern California and online for purchase anywhere. The new Eureka blend offers flavor hints of chocolate, with notes of caramelized sugar and creamy vanilla for a solid, bold cup of espresso every time. Earlier this year, Klatch Coffee’s Barista’s Choice Espresso Club members got a sneak peek of Eureka as a member-only exclusive coffee that has not yet been offered to the public. Now, coffee lovers everywhere can sip on this new premium roast.
Mike Perry, Klatch Coffee’s Roastmaster, notes that Barist'as Choice Espresso Club members have given all-around exceptional feedback about the new espresso blend. Due to the demand, Klatch decided to offer Eureka to everyone. Eureka is now available to the general public as part of Klatch Coffee's collection of award-winning, top-rated whole bean espresso, available in a 310-gram bag, 2 lb bag, or 5 lb bag. This new espresso blend is only offered in whole bean and is roasted-to-order when ordered directly from Klatch Coffee's website.
The Baristas at Klatch Coffee recommend a 20-gram dose brewed at 201°F [94°C] for 25 to 27 seconds for the best shot of espresso. Every sip of this delightful new blend delivers a golden crema that’s sure to brighten your day. Don’t miss out—treat yourself to this liquid gold today! Klatch Coffee is also known for its other popular espresso blend, titled "WBC World's Best Espresso", which is also available for individual purchase on a subscription.
Buy Now

Read more
This frozen espresso martini recipe proves everything tastes better frozen
An elevated form of your favorite coffee cocktail
frozen espresso martini

Frozen drinks are usually associated with summer, and I understand why. There's nothing like sipping on a pina colada or even a wine frosé poolside while you soak up the sun. But just like I still drink hot coffee in the summer or iced coffee in the winter, there's still a place for frozen cocktails in your life year-round. I recently tried a frozen espresso martini, proving that everything tastes better. Perfect for a post-dinner snack or a refreshing game night drink to serve amongst friends, there's never a bad time a frozen espresso martini. This recipe is worth drinking in any weather, whether hot or cold.
How to make a frozen espresso martini

The espresso martini is one of those cocktails with dozens of variations. Some recipes are creamier, whereas others have a heavier espresso taste. Some variations use other types of liquor instead of vodka or recipes with specialty flavors, such as pumpkin spice espresso martini.

Read more