Why I’m excited about Cuisinart’s first-ever Espresso Bar Collection

Cuisinart recently debuted its first-ever Espresso Bar Collection, which immediately grabbed my attention. This stunning trio of espresso machines, designed for home use, meets a wide range of brewing preferences for all coffee lovers. As an espresso lover, what got me most excited about this announcement was the cold extraction technology, a feature designed to make iced espresso beverages in under five minutes. I love making iced Americanos at home — and the new Cuisinart Espresso Bar Collection seems like the perfect kitchen companion for doing so.

Upon first glance at the product images, the super-slim model (Cuisinart Espresso Bar Slim Espresso Machine (EM-160) was the first I noticed. If you’ve been looking for a sleek espresso maker with limited counter space, this model might catch your eye, too. Made specifically for compact kitchens, this model features a hidden 1.5L removable water reservoir on the back, allowing it to deliver powerful performance without occupying precious counter space.

Each of the three models in the Cuisinart Espresso Bar Collection appears equally impressive, with a sleek stainless steel and black exterior finish. In addition to the slim model, the new launch includes two other home espresso machine models:

Cuisinart Espresso Bar Grind & Brew Espresso Machine (EM-640) – A full-size countertop espresso maker with 16 grind settings, an assisted tamping lever, 75-ounce removable water reservoir, and integrated accessory tray.

Cuisinart Espresso Bar Espresso Machine (EM-320) – A go-to choice for coffee enthusiasts seeking a straightforward, stylish way to enjoy bold espresso at home.

All three models in the Cuisinart Espresso Bar Collection are now available on Cuisinart.com and at select retailers, including Amazon and Target.