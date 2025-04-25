 Skip to main content
I’m impressed—Starbucks nails Mother’s Day with easy, thoughtful gifts

There's no excuse for forgetting a thoughtful gift

Life can get busy, yet, whether you’re a father or a child, there’s no excuse for not coming through with a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Starbucks has announced an impressive assortment of drinkware, Starbucks Cards, and eGifts to honor every special mother or mother figure in your life.

Now, this certainly isn’t the first year Starbucks has launched beautiful coffee and tea drinkware in their stores for the spring season. But this year’s drinkware collection, especially with its vivid spring floral print, caught my eye. The cold cups and tumblers within the new Mother’s Day drinkware collection are happy, bright, and cheerful — great for the mom who needs a little extra happiness in her day.

Drinkware collection

Though the drinkware collection is impressive on its own, I love the two unique Mother’s Day-themed gift cards and eGift card designs. Pairing a vibrant Starbucks eGift or gift card with a selection from the drinkware collection takes the guesswork out of finding a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift for any coffee or tea-loving mom.

Starbucks’ Mother’s Day drinkware collection, including cold cups and tumblers, is available for a limited time at participating Starbucks cafes, as well as select Starbucks stores inside grocery stores, airports, and hospitals. You can’t go wrong with any of these Mother’s Day drinkware products, which include:

  • Yellow Prism Luster Tumbler (12 oz): This vibrant tumbler with a prism design is a must-have for those on the go. Price: $22.95
  • Purple Prism Cold Cup: This prism-shaped cold cup reflects vibrant hues as it catches the light. Price: $24.95
  • Exotic Flowers Mug (14 oz): This floral ceramic mug features exotic flowers on a shiny blue background. Price: $14.95
  • Exotic Plants Cold Cup (24 oz): This vibrant cold cup features an array of exotic flowers for a botanical garden experience with every sip. Price: $19.95
  • Sky Blue Stanley Quencher (40 oz): Without a cloud in sight, this sky-blue quencher provides hydration to take on all the adventures ahead. Price: $49.95

