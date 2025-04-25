I’m impressed—Starbucks nails Mother’s Day with easy, thoughtful gifts

Life can get busy, yet, whether you’re a father or a child, there’s no excuse for not coming through with a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Starbucks has announced an impressive assortment of drinkware, Starbucks Cards, and eGifts to honor every special mother or mother figure in your life.

Now, this certainly isn’t the first year Starbucks has launched beautiful coffee and tea drinkware in their stores for the spring season. But this year’s drinkware collection, especially with its vivid spring floral print, caught my eye. The cold cups and tumblers within the new Mother’s Day drinkware collection are happy, bright, and cheerful — great for the mom who needs a little extra happiness in her day.

Drinkware collection

Though the drinkware collection is impressive on its own, I love the two unique Mother’s Day-themed gift cards and eGift card designs. Pairing a vibrant Starbucks eGift or gift card with a selection from the drinkware collection takes the guesswork out of finding a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift for any coffee or tea-loving mom.

Starbucks’ Mother’s Day drinkware collection, including cold cups and tumblers, is available for a limited time at participating Starbucks cafes, as well as select Starbucks stores inside grocery stores, airports, and hospitals. You can’t go wrong with any of these Mother’s Day drinkware products, which include: