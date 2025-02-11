I tried camel milk in my coffee and it tasted way different than I thought

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to enjoy camel milk What camel milk tastes like

Camel milk is a staple in the diets of many Middle Eastern residents, but as an American visiting the UAE, it took me by surprise. For most Americans, camels are an animal we’ve seen in books, movies, and TV shows, perhaps, but not one that we think about daily. However, it only took me a few hours of traveling around Dubai to determine I needed to see what camel milk was all about. I’ve learned camels are important around UAE, so much so that there is even a camel hospital. I tried camel milk in a few forms throughout my visit, and it tasted much different than I thought.

How to enjoy camel milk

As a coffee addict, I always look closely for a coffee shop no matter where I go. After visiting the iconic Dubai Frame, this “Camelicious” stand immediately caught my attention. I could see the large picture of a Camel Milk Latte from afar. Now, I’m unsure how to describe exactly what I “thought” camel milk would taste like. On one hand, my taste buds expected the familiar taste of milk made with cow’s milk. On the other hand, I hoped to try something that tasted wildly different from what I used to.

Camelicious is just one of the many places to order camel milk around Dubai. Through a few conversations with locals, I learned that camel milk is enjoyed independently, just like Americans enjoy a glass of cow’s milk. Many also want it slightly warmed, which is why it is a great dairy option for coffee.

Once you notice camel milk, you can’t unnotice it — you’ll see it everywhere. From Dubai chocolate made with camel milk to camel milk ice cream, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy this interesting milk variation. My only regret is that I didn’t have time to try more food and beverages made with camel milk.

What camel milk tastes like

I ordered a camel milk cappuccino and a strawberry camel milk ice cream to give camel milk a fair try. Immediately as I sipped the cappuccino, I could tell it was different than the cappuccinos I order at home. Camel milk has a unique creaminess that almost has a slightly salty aftertaste. Although I enjoyed it, it seemed almost like an “acquired taste.” I would describe the taste as mild and easy to consume, but my cappuccino was missing that slight sweetness I’m accustomed to. Perhaps adding some flavored syrups or sweeteners could have enhanced the camel milk cappuccino. I’d imagine those who grow up drinking camel milk are used to its slightly salty, slightly tangy taste.

Compared to cow’s milk, which has a slightly sweet taste, camel milk contains less sugar. While the difference is noticeable, it’s not dramatic. If you weren’t paying much attention, it’s possible you might not even notice your camel milk cappuccino tastes different than one made with cow’s milk. Unlike my experience of trying a cappuccino, strawberry camel milk ice cream had a much more noticeable flavor difference. It was ultra creamy and tasted unlike any strawberry ice cream I’ve ever had.