 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

I tried camel milk in my coffee and it tasted way different than I thought

Yes, camel milk is real

By
Camel milk cappuccino
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Camel milk is a staple in the diets of many Middle Eastern residents, but as an American visiting the UAE, it took me by surprise. For most Americans, camels are an animal we’ve seen in books, movies, and TV shows, perhaps, but not one that we think about daily. However, it only took me a few hours of traveling around Dubai to determine I needed to see what camel milk was all about. I’ve learned camels are important around UAE, so much so that there is even a camel hospital. I tried camel milk in a few forms throughout my visit, and it tasted much different than I thought.

How to enjoy camel milk

Camel milk sign
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

As a coffee addict, I always look closely for a coffee shop no matter where I go. After visiting the iconic Dubai Frame, this “Camelicious” stand immediately caught my attention. I could see the large picture of a Camel Milk Latte from afar. Now, I’m unsure how to describe exactly what I “thought” camel milk would taste like. On one hand, my taste buds expected the familiar taste of milk made with cow’s milk. On the other hand, I hoped to try something that tasted wildly different from what I used to.

Recommended Videos

Camelicious is just one of the many places to order camel milk around Dubai. Through a few conversations with locals, I learned that camel milk is enjoyed independently, just like Americans enjoy a glass of cow’s milk. Many also want it slightly warmed, which is why it is a great dairy option for coffee.

Related

Once you notice camel milk, you can’t unnotice it — you’ll see it everywhere. From Dubai chocolate made with camel milk to camel milk ice cream, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy this interesting milk variation. My only regret is that I didn’t have time to try more food and beverages made with camel milk.

What camel milk tastes like

Camel milk ice cream
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

I ordered a camel milk cappuccino and a strawberry camel milk ice cream to give camel milk a fair try. Immediately as I sipped the cappuccino, I could tell it was different than the cappuccinos I order at home. Camel milk has a unique creaminess that almost has a slightly salty aftertaste. Although I enjoyed it, it seemed almost like an “acquired taste.” I would describe the taste as mild and easy to consume, but my cappuccino was missing that slight sweetness I’m accustomed to. Perhaps adding some flavored syrups or sweeteners could have enhanced the camel milk cappuccino. I’d imagine those who grow up drinking camel milk are used to its slightly salty, slightly tangy taste.

Compared to cow’s milk, which has a slightly sweet taste, camel milk contains less sugar. While the difference is noticeable, it’s not dramatic. If you weren’t paying much attention, it’s possible you might not even notice your camel milk cappuccino tastes different than one made with cow’s milk. Unlike my experience of trying a cappuccino, strawberry camel milk ice cream had a much more noticeable flavor difference. It was ultra creamy and tasted unlike any strawberry ice cream I’ve ever had.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Free Rein Coffee Company launches small batch, slow-roasted coffee line
Slow-roasted in small batches for the highest quality
Free Rein Coffee

Free Rein Coffee Company, known for its "Honest. American. Coffee" tagline, had launched a new line of small-batch, artisanal coffees. The Free Rein Reserve Collection features a variety of coffee roasts that are slow-roasted in small batches and hand-packed at Free Rein's Heritage Roastery in San Angelo, TX. This new Reserve line, available in ground coffee, whole bean, or single-serving pods, combines the best hand-selected coffee beans with all-natural spices, such as ground cinnamon, turmeric, and cayenne, in time-tested recipes honed over 20 years.
Many of the roast profiles in the newest Reserve Collection were developed by U.S. veteran Scott Decker, who ran the San Angelo roastery with his wife Laurie for two decades under the name ‘Longhorn Coffee Company’. The company was purchased in 2022 and re-launched as Free Rein Coffee Company in 2023. Today, the team is driven by its mission to ‘Serve Those Who Serve” their community and country - including active military, veterans, first responders, nurses, and teachers - with a cup of coffee given back to someone who serves their country or community with every bag of Free Rein coffee sold.
The Free Rein Reserve collection features coveted single-origin roasts and unique blends, including:

Cinna-Blend: A medium roast infused with the highest grade of all-natural ground cinnamon to create a comforting, aromatic experience.

Read more
What I learned about the caffeine in Starbucks’ Cortado after drinking it for a week
The Cortado has more caffeine than you'd think
Starbucks Cortado

The Cortado is the perfect "all-around" espresso drink with the ideal one-to-one balance of steamed milk and espresso. I've ordered this drink at coffee shops in the past, but Starbucks' recent release of the Cortado has revived my love of this drink. I admit I've ordered it at least three times since its release at Starbucks on January 3rd. The first few times I ordered this drink, it hit the spot every time. Yet, the most recent time I ordered the drink, I discovered just how much caffeine this small, eight-ounce coffee pack contained. Here's what I realized about the small but mighty Starbucks Cortado.
About the Starbucks Cortado

Per Starbucks' definition of the drink, their version of the Cortado is made with three Ristretto shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso and steamed milk to give it a velvety texture and balanced flavor. The Cortado is served in an 8-ounce cup (Starbucks' "short" cup). In my case, I first read this description on the menu after I started to experience some symptoms that made me question if I overdid my caffeine consumption.

Read more
Everyday Dose launches caffeine-packed, gut-friendly Bold Coffee+
Double the caffeine of Coffee+
Everyday Dose Bold Coffee+

Popular alternative mushroom coffee brand Everyday Dose has launched a new product just in time to help you adopt New Year's habits. The brand's latest launch, Bold Coffee+, offers a healthier coffee for those craving an extra kick. As a twist on the regular Coffee+ product, Bold Coffee+ provides more caffeine per serving while delivering the same gut-friendly, low-acid experience. Everyday Dose Coffee+ contains 45 mg of caffeine per serving, but the new Bold Coffee+ contains 95 milligrams per serving (the same as a standard eight-ounce cup of coffee).
Each serving is packed with functional ingredients like Lion’s Mane for focus, Chaga for immunity, L-theanine for calm, and collagen for skin and joint health -- each of which can help support your New Year's health goals. It’s clean, keto-friendly, and free from fillers like oat or dairy. Ideal for biohackers and busy mornings, Bold Coffee+ combines a rich, full-bodied flavor with purpose-driven benefits to help you stay productive without the crash or jitters. Bold Coffee+ can be purchased directly from the brand's site and is priced at $36 for 30 servings.
Here’s why Bold Coffee+ can elevate your morning coffee routine:

Bolder taste: A blend of medium and dark roast Arabica coffee extract
More caffeine: 90mg per serving for sustained energy, minus the jitters
Functional benefits: Brain-boosting Lion’s Mane, immune-strengthening Chaga, calming L-theanine, and protein collagen for skin and joints
Gentle on digestion: Low-acid and mold-free (low-acid coffee is popular amongst coffee drinkers with GI conditions)
Quick & easy: Ready in under 30 seconds, no coffee machine required

Read more