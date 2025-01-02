Start your year at home with a new, cleaner, four-ingredient coffee creamer

Coffee Mate’s Natural Bliss line of coffee creamers is well-known amongst grocery shoppers looking for a coffee cream they feel good about. To start the new year, Coffee Mate has announced an exciting new addition to their Natural Bliss product line: Natural Bliss Pistachio Creamer. Made with just four ingredients—skim milk, cream, sugar, and natural flavor—this creamer delivers a clean, classic flavor that brings your favorite coffee shop flavors to your home. Natural Bliss Pistacho Creamer joins the brand’s other fun flavors, such as the Sweet Cream and Caramel varieties.

The brand recently shared this exciting new release on its Instagram page, noting that the new flavor will be available at grocery stores nationwide beginning in January 2025. This release comes after the brand announced a zero-sugar Natural Bliss line, including zero-sugar flavors such as cinnamon coffee cake and vanilla. Each of these three new flavors gives you something new to look forward to when making coffee at home and helps get your new year off on the right foot.

Many coffee brands have experimented with pistachio-flavored coffee and creamers before, but Natural Bliss is amongst the first to offer a nationwide creamer that does not contain common additives. The brand set out to ” fill flavor gaps within the dairy category” with this new launch, the brand shared in an email statement. However, Instagram commenters who follow a dairy-free, vegan, or vegetarian diet already hope the brand launches a non-dairy variety of this brand-new Pistachio flavor.