5 delicious gut-healthy breakfast ideas your tastebuds will also love

Whether breakfast is the most important meal of the day is a food fight. Generally, you want to eat nutritious, filling foods throughout the day to power through your to-dos and feel good doing so. Still, breakfast sets the table for all that. In particular, a filling, nutrient-dense, gut-healthy breakfast can do wonders.

“After fasting overnight, your gut is ready to efficiently absorb nutrients,” said Beata Rydyger, BSc, RHN, a registered nutritionist and nutritional contributor to HPVHUB. “Eating a breakfast rich in fiber, probiotics, and prebiotics supports the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, improves digestion, and keeps the balance of microbes healthy.”

Recommended Videos

However, you’ll do more than help keep your stomach quiet.

“This first meal doesn’t just help with digestion throughout the day,” Rydyger said. “It also stabilizes blood sugar levels and boosts immune system function. You can significantly influence your overall gut health with the food choices you make first thing in the morning.”

Experts shared their favorite gut-healthy breakfast ideas to help you make choices your gut and tastebuds will adore.

How to build a better breakfast for gut health

A gut-healthy breakfast satisfies some key primary objectives: “Two big reasons why breakfast is important for your gut is filling your fiber gap, and it can help with regular bowel movements,” said Amanda Sauceda, MS, RD, the creator of The Mindful Gut. Additionally, Sauceda says breakfast can improve your ability to tune into your body’s hunger cues and boost energy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends getting 28 grams of fiber daily if you follow a 2,000-calorie diet. The problem?

“Most people don’t meet their daily fiber goals, and skipping breakfast means you’re only making it harder to get enough fiber,” Sauceda said. “Some of the best gut-healthy foods are also popular breakfast foods: Oats, chia seeds, and berries are some amazing fiber foods that work well in the morning.”

Sauceda also mentioned that breakfast helps with hunger hormones and energy levels. If you’re feeling sluggish, you may need to up your breakfast game.

“Having something in the morning is great for your gut because it can settle your stomach, give you an energy boost, and be good for your hunger hormones,” Sauceda said. “I personally notice that when I skip breakfast, my stomach feels more acidic, and I get super hungry later that day or even the next day.”

5 gut-healthy breakfasts to add to your rotation

Warning: Your stomach may growl, and your mouth may water as you read experts’ advice on creating a gut-friendly breakfast.

Avocado toast with poached egg

Popular for breakfast, lunch, and, therefore, brunch, avocado toast is satisfying in so many ways.

“This breakfast combines the fiber from whole grain bread and avocado with the protein from a poached egg, making it excellent for gut health and maintaining energy levels,” Rydyger said. “The creamy avocado and runny yolk over crunchy toast is very satisfying and delicious.”

Smoothies

Yes, your breakfast can come in liquid form — and be good for your gut health — if you blend the right ingredients (figuratively and, in the case of smoothies, literally).

“Smoothies are perfect for hot summer mornings when you may not want to eat because of the heat,” Sauceda said. “Blend whatever frozen fruit you have and then add some yogurt for the extra benefit of probiotics. This is an easy breakfast that can also double as a popsicle if you pour it into molds.”

Not into yogurt, or have issues with dairy? Rydyger shared an alternative.

“Combining probiotic-rich kefir and fiber-rich flaxseeds, [a] smoothie is excellent for supporting gut health,” Rydyger said. It includes protein powder for muscle nourishment and blood sugar stability and a blend of berries and bananas for a sweet, antioxidant, and fiber-rich flavor. It is both delicious and satiating.”

Burritos

Improve the health of your gut and Mother Nature? Sauceda 20/10 recommends.

“Take last night’s leftover veggies for fiber and protein, then roll them up into a burrito,” Sauceda said. This is an easy way to reduce food waste, plus you will get a well-balanced breakfast without even trying.”

Kefir pancakes with blueberries

A fun twist on the classic short stack, kefir boosts the gut-friendliness of pancakes.

“Using kefir in pancakes adds probiotics, and blueberries bring antioxidants and a touch of sweetness,” Rydyger said. “I enjoy the tanginess of the kefir, which complements the sweetness of the blueberries, making them fluffy and tasty.”

Coconut chia seed pudding

Chia seeds have gained favor on social media — Rydyger loves them, too.

“Chia seeds are a fantastic source of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which are essential for maintaining a healthy gut lining and reducing inflammation,” Rydyger said. “Coconut milk contains medium-chain fatty acids that are easier to digest and are gut-friendly. The meal is creamy and delicious, satisfying and very flavorful.”

While Rydyger suggests using coconut milk, that’s not required to reap some gut-healthy benefits. Sauceda said you can add your milk of choice. Also?

“Take it easy with chia pudding if you’re not used to so much fiber because chia seeds pack a punch,” Sauceda said

Summary

A good breakfast can have significant benefits for your gut health. Breakfasts full of fiber, protein, and vitamins can increase feelings of fullness, boost digestive health, and improve other health indicators like immune function and energy. Good news: Many favorite breakfast foods fit this bill. Think oatmeal, avocado toast, and fruit. These foods also taste good — which makes people more likely to consume them regularly — and don’t typically involve tons of prep time. If you’re struggling to build a better breakfast, consider contacting a registered dietitian who can provide you with more tips, tricks, and delectable ideas. Your primary care doctor can likely provide a referral.

Editors' Recommendations