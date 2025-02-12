 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Arabica coffee shortages may make your morning breakfast pricier in 2025

Eggs aren't the only breakfast item with rising prices

By
Coffee liqueur in a glass with coffee beans
malinkaphoto / Shutterstock

Recent news stories have highlighted the rising cost of eggs due to the bird flu, but another critical problem is emerging. Last week, Arabica coffee prices closed at a record of $4.04 per pound and are expected to rise higher this week. This rise is up 26% since the fourth quarter of 2024, when prices remained around $3.20 per pound. Recent reports of a dry, hot weather system forming over Brazil’s coffee areas are contributing to new price peaks, as farmers in the world’s top coffee-growing regions are reluctant to sell. Brazil produces over half of the world’s Arabica coffee beans, posing a serious problem for coffee drinkers around the world.

Experts such as Bank of America’s analysts have warned consumers about the growing shortage of Arabica coffee beans, preparing them to brace for retail coffee prices to rise. Analysts note that the outlook for coffee crops in Brazil is quite uncertain, especially given the potential for unfavorable weather conditions in upcoming months. Dry El Nino weather and low rainfall in Brazil have damaged coffee trees during an essential stage of coffee growing. Weather reports also indicate Brazil has faced the driest weather conditions since 1981, worsening the Arabica coffee outlook.

Recommended Videos

Columbia, the world’s second-largest grower of Arabica coffee, has also been affected by weather conditions in 2024. As panic buying emerged, Arabica’s price per pound jumped up to above $4.30 per pound on Monday (per the International Exchange). Not only do rising prices affect consumers buying Arabica coffee beans for home use, but these price jumps could leave coffee shops worldwide forced to raise prices.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
New report suggests mushroom coffee market is rapidly growing
Have you tried mushroom coffee?
mushroom coffee

Recently, many brands have started to take advantage of the mushroom coffee trend, yet a recent report by Grand View Research suggests the hype around mushroom coffee is not just a trend that will come and go. Per the recent report, the global mushroom coffee market size is expected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2030, expanding at 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The mushroom coffee market report suggests the market's rise is anticipated to be fueled by consumer's preferences for ready-to-drink and premium coffees. Additionally, the report indicates the surge in demand may also be attributed to other factors, such as rising awareness of the medicinal benefits of mushrooms, flavorful coffee experiences, and increased awareness of ethical & sustainable sourcing practices.

Trends indicate that today's consumers are seeking alternative coffee options, such as decaf or herbal coffee blends. Mushroom coffee, which offers a unique and natural flavor profile, maybe another appealing choice for consumers looking for something different. Brands such as Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee and Everyday Dose Coffee have remained top sellers in the industry, with many traditional coffee brands experimenting with options for mushroom coffee, too.

Read more
Types of coffee: How to read coffee shop menus
Deciphering different coffee drinks
Coffee cup on a saucer

Every coffee drinker should understand the basics of different types of coffee -- from classic to extravagant. While many coffee drinkers know the differences in flavors between various coffee roasts and coffee bean types, some may never stray from the classic cup of hot coffee simply because they don't know what else is out there. I was once in this boat, but branching out and learning about the various types of coffees has made ordering new varieties much less intimidating. If you love coffee and want to expand your knowledge of multiple types of coffee, here are some of the basics to start with.
Types of coffee: Hot coffee drinks

Hot coffee drinks are a hefty part of most coffee shop menus, many made with espresso shots.

Read more
The push for sustainability: Why compostable coffee cups are gaining popularity
Why you should pay more attention to your coffee cup
8 oz compostable cups

As demand for sustainable alternatives in the coffee industry grows, PHA cups are coming to the forefront. These multi-use cups are made from pure PHA, a biopolymer that is both compostable and marine biodegradable. Sustainable coffee cups offer a viable, healthy material alternative to traditional plastics, serving as a great option for both brands who want to reduce their environmental footprint and consumers who want a smarter coffee cup choice.

To learn more about changes in the industry demand and discover if compostable coffee cups are truly a good solution, we interviewed Raegan Kelly, Sustainability Lead and Founding Member of Better for All. Better for All offers certified home compostable, non-toxic, and reusable cups. Here are her expert insights.
Are compostable solutions to the problem of coffee cup waste?

Read more