Arabica coffee shortages may make your morning breakfast pricier in 2025

Recent news stories have highlighted the rising cost of eggs due to the bird flu, but another critical problem is emerging. Last week, Arabica coffee prices closed at a record of $4.04 per pound and are expected to rise higher this week. This rise is up 26% since the fourth quarter of 2024, when prices remained around $3.20 per pound. Recent reports of a dry, hot weather system forming over Brazil’s coffee areas are contributing to new price peaks, as farmers in the world’s top coffee-growing regions are reluctant to sell. Brazil produces over half of the world’s Arabica coffee beans, posing a serious problem for coffee drinkers around the world.

Experts such as Bank of America’s analysts have warned consumers about the growing shortage of Arabica coffee beans, preparing them to brace for retail coffee prices to rise. Analysts note that the outlook for coffee crops in Brazil is quite uncertain, especially given the potential for unfavorable weather conditions in upcoming months. Dry El Nino weather and low rainfall in Brazil have damaged coffee trees during an essential stage of coffee growing. Weather reports also indicate Brazil has faced the driest weather conditions since 1981, worsening the Arabica coffee outlook.

Recommended Videos

Columbia, the world’s second-largest grower of Arabica coffee, has also been affected by weather conditions in 2024. As panic buying emerged, Arabica’s price per pound jumped up to above $4.30 per pound on Monday (per the International Exchange). Not only do rising prices affect consumers buying Arabica coffee beans for home use, but these price jumps could leave coffee shops worldwide forced to raise prices.