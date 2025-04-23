 Skip to main content
Snoop Dogg wants you to put gin in your Bloody Mary

By
Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop
Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop

Plenty of celebs have their own tequila brands, but it’s rarer to see interest in gin. Hip hop legends Dre and Snoop are on it though, with a recent launch of their own ultra-premium gin — and one of the brand’s recipe suggestions is a controversial one that I’m hugely in favor of.

The recipe from Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop, which, as its name suggests, is a gin from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, is an alternative to the Bloody Mary which you’ll sometimes see called a Red Snapper. It replaces the vodka with gin, which is a change that I love — I find that the sharp, juniper notes of gin do a great job cutting through the thickness of the tomato juice, and help to add a pungent, almost herbal quality to the drink.

If you are ever in a bar, though, be careful when ordering a Red Snapper. Confusingly, the name can also apply to a sweet shot of cranberry, amaretto, and bourbon, which might be good for a party night but is a very different vibe from a causal, savory long drink that’s suited to brunch.

The best thing about a Bloody Mary or any of its variations is the ability to adjust the recipe to your own tastes, so feel free to add more or less horseradish and/or spicy Tabasco sauce depending on your heat tolerance, and play with pickles, citrus, and seasoning to find something you enjoy.

My personal secret favorite ingredient is a tiny slug of soy sauce to add an umami hit, which acts as a vegetarian alternative to Worcestershire Sauce as that traditionally contains fish.

Spicy Snapper

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Still G.I.N.
  • 4 oz bloody mary mix
  • Optional: ½ oz Worcestershire Sauce, ½ oz fresh lemon juice, ¼ oz pickle juice or pickle bitters, 1-2 TB of fresh horseradish, 2-6 dashes of hot sauce, celery salt, and pepper

Method:

  • Rub the rim glass with lemon, then roll over a plate of celery salt, coating evenly.
  • Combine all ingredients in a glass with ice and stir.
  • Garnish with celery stalk and remaining garnishes.

