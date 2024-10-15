 Skip to main content
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are launching an ultra-premium gin

Sip this gin while you listen to 'Still D.R.E.'

Raven B. Varona
With the popularity of their canned cocktail Gin & Juice (named after the legendary song ‘Gin and Juice), hip-hop icons Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are teaming up again to launch an ultra-premium gin. It’s called Still G.I.N., and it’s a nod to the popular song ‘Still D.R.E’ that featured the duo on the 1999 album The Chronic 2001.

This smooth, sippable, highly mixable premium gin is known for its mix of citrus, spice, and floral notes. The juniper and other herbs and botanicals were added by the process of vapor distillation in a copper pot still.

While you’re probably going to opt to mix it into a Gin & Tonic, Gimlet, Tom Collins, or another popular cocktail, if you sip it neat or on the rocks, you’ll be met with an 85-proof gin loaded with piney juniper, tangerine, coriander, jasmine, and other herbs and botanicals.

“This is not a liquor that we’re just putting our name on,” Dr. Dre said in a press release. “It’s just like we did with Beats headphones. Everything is us from the ground up: the gin, the flavor, the packaging… Everything had to be perfect. Snoop said it best: we’re better together – it’s always magical. It’s incredible to know that you’ve got something amazing that you feel is gonna really work. From the look to the taste, it’s all there.”

 Where can I buy it?

If the idea of drinking an ultra-premium gin named for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s ‘Still D.R.E’ sounds appealing, this gin is currently available at retailers throughout the US for a suggested retail price of $34.99.

