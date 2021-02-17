The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You’re sticking to your 2021 New Year’s resolution; working out regularly, eating right, slimming down, and feeling great. But, breaking out the blender every day to blend up your protein shake mixes is getting old. That’s one of the reasons shaker bottles were invented. They’re made with durable materials and accommodate a handy-dandy agitator ball so you can quickly blend up any powdered drink with easy clean-up.

So if you’re looking to supplement your workouts, or just supplement your life, we’ve found some of the best shaker bottles that will let you do so with ease.

Best Overall: BlenderBottle Classic

Use this classic style blender bottle to take all your protein and supplement shakes on the go. It has a 28-ounce capacity and features a surgical grade stainless steel mixer ball. The whisk style ensures a good mix and helps improve the overall texture of even dense drinks.

BPA and phthalate-free plastic is dishwasher safe and doesn’t absorb odors or attract mildew. The screw-on lid is leak-free, and the convenient flip-top allows easy access to your shakes and drinks. Plus, it comes in a wide variety of colors.

Best Without Shaker Ball: ShakesSphere Tumbler

If the thought of trying to keep a shaker ball or capsule clean makes you tired, this option is a great alternative. The bottle design features a shape with no corners or nooks to gather clumps of powder. Instead, the design ensures you will agitate the liquid and powder together for a clean mix every time.

It comes in a variety of colors and uses BPA-free, freezer-safe plastic. Hand wash it to keep it clean, but don’t worry — it doesn’t absorb odors. It has an adjustable finger loop and a sliding cap that prevents leaks while you’re out.

Best 2-Pack: Utopia Home Shaker Bottle

The two-pack here features a compartment to take a serving of powder or shake mix on the go. The plastic mixer ball helps agitate contents and cleans easily in the dishwasher. A leak-proof cap and the secure, twist-on cap keeps things safe while you’re out.

You can use the jars with or without the storage base, and you get one clear and one black bottle. They’re airtight and dishwasher friendly. With a generous carrying loop, they’re a convenient option for those of you with lots of supplements and shakers.

Best Electric Option: Voltrx Premium Electric Protein Shaker Bottle

Shatter-resistant and BPA-free, this heavy-duty blender is a durable option for even your most dense drinks. It holds 24 ounces and can work for up to two months on a single charge — no batteries required.

It’s easy to clean by blending soapy water after use, and it comes with a microUSB port. A non-slip ring keeps the bottle in place, and the leak-proof design prevents sedimentation. Charge the base on its own while you drink from the bottle, and the modern design fits into multiple kitchen designs.

Best Glass: BlenderBottle Mantra

For those dedicated to getting rid of plastic, the glass choice from BlenderBottle is a good alternative. The 20-ounce bottle features thick glass, while the surgical grade blender ball ensures no lumps or clumpiness.

The center-mounted drinking spout is wide and comfortable, and it ensures your drink only comes in contact with glass. The silicon boot protects the bottle while in use, and it’s top-rack dishwasher safe.

Best Stainless: Contigo Shake and Go Fit

If you need your drinks to stay cold, this option will keep your shakes cold for up to 12 hours. Stainless steel is durable and easy to clean. Volume markings both inside and out make measuring straightforward.

The screwtop lid is leak-proof and makes mixing easier along with a plastic shaker ball that won’t absorb odors or attract mildew. The body is hand-wash only, but you can clean and sanitize the top and mixer ball on the dishwasher’s top rack. It holds 28 ounces.

Best Dual Compartment: Hydra Cup High Performance

If you want to take your pre and post-workout drink with you or save one side for plain water, this is a convenient option. The dual-chamber allows you to fill the sides with two different drinks, and the separate mouthpieces prevent contamination.

You get 22 ounces on one side and 14 on the other. Leak-proof seals snap on while the rounded edges prevent clumping. The plastic is BPA-free and dishwasher safe while the hiking loop and embossed measurement markings are convenient.

Best Quiet Choice: Huracan Shaker Bottle

So the sound of the blender ball drives you crazy. This design helps make things a little quieter. The design is a double-walled option with stainless steel construction. The blender ball is nestled into the top, so it breaks up clumps and bunches as you shake.

The mixer and top are dishwasher safe, and the vacuum-sealed construction keeps drinks cold for longer. It has interchangeable silicon grips and a leak-free snap top with a wide mouth for easy access. You can store 22 ounces total.

Best Full Supplement Option: BlenderBottle ProStak

Carrying your powder and supplements with you on the go? The Pro Stak features a compartment for your pill supplements and a separate twist-on piece to store your powder for post-workout shakes. The 22-ounce bottle is BPA free, and the whisk style ball helps improve the texture.

The leak-proof seal helps ensure safety, and the bottle is top-rack dishwasher safe. Use this full-service bottle to organize everything.

Extra Large Option: Hydra Cup 45 Ounce Shaker

Our extra-large choice features a unique wire shaker that blends and reduces clumps. With a 45-ounce capacity, you have space for any supplement shake you might need. They also come with a mixing grate for quieter operation, and it’s top-rack dishwasher safe.

Clear side markings make measurement easier. These come in a three-pack, and each one has its own mixing grate and whisk.

Most Versatile: BluePeak, 28-oz Protein Shaker Bottle w/ Dual Mixing Technology – 3-Pack

These shakers from Blue Peak offer more than one way to mix up your favorite drink. You can use the standard agitator ball or the mixing grid. Or, use both to make sure your shake is blended to the max!

Best Large Bundle: Jeela Sports, 24-oz Protein Shaker Bottle – 5-pk

Perhaps doing the dishes isn’t your strong suit and you need a different bottle for every day of the week. Or, maybe you’re looking for a matching set of shaker bottles that you can share with your workout bros. Either way, this set from Jeela Sports is perfect. Plus the inspirational quotes will remind you to get in one more rep.

Are Shaker Bottles Necessary?

Protein powders, pre-workout, and other pre-workout supplement shakes can be dense. Shaker bottles help break up unnecessary clumps and provide a smoother texture. The bottles also reduce the corners and nooks that can trap unmixed powder.

How do I choose a protein shaker?

Protein shaker bottles should be durable materials with BPA and phthalate-free plastic or glass. Stainless steel options are also great for keeping your drink cold. Look for rounded edges to ensure smooth textures and a durable whisk or mixing grate.

The biggest thing to look for is the right size. If you prefer a drink throughout a workout, you’ll need something bigger. If you’re always on the go, a smaller size could be more convenient to carry. Once you’ve chosen the right bottle, you can get back to what matters most — your health.

