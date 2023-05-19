Best Buy’s deal of the day is $2,400 off a full body massage chair

Let’s get down to brass tacks. Full body massage chairs are absolutely one of the best ways to get an all-encompassing massage, at home, in your own comfort zone. Yes, there are massage guns, but they focus on a specific area of the body. Moreover, if you’re venturing outside your home for a massage there are some things you’ll need to know before you book. For example, the different types of massages available and how they’ll affect your body, depending on what you’re going for, like relief from an injury. But all of that goes out the door if you’re getting a massage at home, in a cozy, full-coverage chair, just like the full body massage chair that’s available as part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. Normally a bank account draining $4,000, you can grab it for $1,600 right now and save $2,400. That’s a huge amount of savings, just imagine what you could do with that money. Nothing beats the full body massage this chair gives you though. If you’re interested, hurry, because this deal is only live for today.

Why You Should Buy the Insignia 3D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair

Insignia’s 3D Zero Gravity is the ultimate full body massage chair with customizable options, multiple massage styles to choose from, heat therapy, and reclining support, and we’re just getting started. Seriously, this thing is packed to the frame with incredible features. An upper body scanner automatically detects and adjusts measurements to deliver an optimal and personalized massage experience. It works to target key areas of the body, commonly wracked by aches and pains. The heat therapy will soothe and relax sore muscles, and help with injuries and other issues, similar to Japan’s traditional hot spring baths, only, with this chair you’re not getting wet.

As for the chair, it features an auto-extending footrest, a shortcut key for the armrests — to easily adjust them — a memory function to store your most beloved massage settings and modes, and a USB charging port, yes, a USB port to charge your phone while you chill out. Built-in 3D Bluetooth speakers allow you to play music, and sound effects, or even get some zen-like audio from YouTube videos playing through the chair. You can put on a relaxing rain or waterfall video, for example, from your connected device. A corded remote control makes adjusting all of the various settings easier than ever, too. Now’s probably a great time to mention that there are so many benefits of getting a massage, beyond just feeling more relaxed.

It’s simple to set up, and an automatic shutoff even ensures you’re not using electricity when the chair has no one in it. But let’s talk about those massage modes for a minute. There are six massage styles, including grasping, kneading, tapping, kneading and tapping combined, Shiatsu, and 3D. They utilize a combination of rollers and targeted air pressure to deliver an incredible massage, every time. Better yet, there are 21 preset programs to choose from if you don’t want to fine-tune anything and just want to plop down and feel better.

As part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day offer, you can grab the Insignia 3D Zero Gravity full body massage chair for just $1,600 right now. That saves you a whopping $2,400 off the regular price, which is usually $4,000. Not only is this an incredible deal, it’s for an incredible full body massage chair. If you’ve been looking for a massage chair it’s going to be tough to find a comparable deal, and this one won’t be available for long, so hurry.

