 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How long should you let new cigars rest in a humidor?

Briley Kenney
By
Cigar humidor
Youst / Getty Images

Looking at those beautiful, oily cigars you’ve just unboxed or unwrapped, the calling to light up is real. I get it. I always want to smoke my cigars right away, too. But you shouldn’t. Mail day is always exciting after you’ve ordered a slew of new cigars. When they arrive, the real fun begins. You’ll probably need to organize your humidor to make the new sticks fit or arrange them for optimal humidification. As you’re handling them, it’s difficult to resist the temptation to crack open the cellophane or boxes and smoke one right away. While you can do that in most cases, I would recommend against it. Depending on where those cigars came from, where you live, and how they traveled, they might need a little time to rest in a humidor. They’ll need to replenish some humidity and moisture or dry out a little.

How long should you let your new cigars rest?

Close up of cigars in humidor at home - Briley Kenney from The Manual
Briley Kenney / The Manual

When you put cigars in a humidor, especially one that’s filled, they’ll soak up and release humidity over time until they reach the average RH (relative humidity) that you have set inside your humidor. If you have a device like a that does this automatically, it will produce moisture and humidity to keep the levels optimal. You can also achieve the same thing with in smaller humidors, which release and soak up the humidity to match the levels on the label. Boveda packs come in a range of RH levels, from the low to mid-60s to the mid-70s.

Recommended Videos

For that reason, you always want to put your new cigars in your humidor and let them sit for a while so that the humidity levels are optimal; this is called resting. The rule of thumb is to leave them for a minimum of 30 days, with some experts recommending up to a few months of rest before you crack open your new cigars. I live in Florida, where it’s already humid, so I rarely have to let mine sit that long, depending on where I order my new batches. That being said, not every climate is the same, and in somewhere like Arizona, where it’s dry and hot, cigars may require a longer resting period if they’re shipped to you.

Related

If you’re opening the boxes or a wrapped bundle to organize your humidor, that’s different. That’s fine; just don’t smoke them for at least a week — a longer rest is better, though.

Some cigars come shipped with Boveda and humidity packs inside the box. That’s not always the case, but when it is, you’re probably okay smoking one out of the batch as soon as you get them.

Humidity affects flavor and the smoking experience

A stylish man drinking whiskey and smoking a cigar.
Cigars

Cigars that are too humid or dry won’t burn correctly. Not only that but also they’ll burn a little hotter by the head of the cigar, where you place your mouth. That can make for an uncomfortable experience, even more so when you factor in the influence that has on flavor. The natural oils and sugars of a cigar require moisture; without them, the smoking experience will be no bueno. It kills the nuanced flavor. That’s why you should keep your cigars in a humidor if you’re not smoking them immediately.

What about cigars from a cigar shop or local B&M?

A box of Crowned Head Cigars
Crowned Heads

Most cigar shops and lounges keep their cigars in a well-maintained humidor, which means they’re safe to smoke right off the shelf. There are exceptions, of course. If you buy from somewhere with a poorly maintained humidor, the cigars are probably either too dry or humid. You’ll know almost immediately after you light the cigar. If it burns hotter than usual, there’s perhaps a humidity problem.

You can rehydrate them, but if you just bought them, I wouldn’t even bother. Ask the shop for an exchange or a refund. If you have the opposite problem, and they’re too humid — you’ll know because they’ll be extra squishy — leave them out of the humidor to dry out for a little bit.

If you buy a bunch of cigars at a shop and take them home to smoke later, you’ll want to put them in your humidor. As long as they’re stored properly, they should be good to smoke whenever you’re ready.

How do I store cigars when I travel?

A Herf-a-dor by Humicare to store cigars when you travel.
Briley Kenney / The Manual

If you’re traveling for vacation, like going on a cruise or taking a trip somewhere, you’ll want to follow the same storage process, albeit with a smaller humidor. There are made of leather and hard cases called . If they have built-in humidification systems, like the Herf-a-dors, which have a little sponge, you can refill them with distilled water, or you can toss in a Boveda pack.

I use both types of travel cigar cases. I’ll put a handful of cigars in a leather or soft case for quick trips to visit family and friends. If I’m going on a cruise or flying somewhere, I’ll toss a bunch in my Herf-a-dor because they benefit from the added protection. There’s nothing worse than opening your case and finding a bunch of crushed and damaged cigars.

That’s all for now. I certainly hope these cigar guides help a little!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
The best competitive cooking shows to watch right now – from Pressure Cooker to MasterChef
Let these top cooking shows inspire you in the kitchen
The scene from the show Barbecue Showdown

Food Fight! No, not the messy one of your youth that involved hurling lunch across the room and subsequent detention. We're talking about the competitive cooking show, television's greatest culinary challenge.

These shows have come a long way. From the early days of Food Network to today, we've seen tremendous growth in this food-tastic style of game show. Now, a good showing on one of these popular programs can land you a serious role at one of the best restaurants in America.

Read more
Spring cleaning time: How to organize (in 6 easy steps) and clean your closet like a pro
The ultimate guide to closet organization with expert tips
Man choosing clothes at his walk-in closet

Like personal finance or basic kitchen skills, organizing your closet isn’t something that gets taught anymore. Now is the perfect time to refresh your drawers and cabinets for a fresh new season. If you’re like most guys, your parents (i.e., your mom) did this for you while you were growing up, sneaking into your bedroom while you were out to collect your sh** from off the floor and put it back into your closet and drawers where it belonged.

Focusing on something you can control — the clutter in your closet — is a rare treat. Organizing your closet is an undeniably good use of free time, and it will make it easier to find items you're looking for.

Read more
Ranked: The 12 best Seth Rogen movies to watch now
From Long Shot to Pineapple Express, these are the best Seth Rogen films to stream
Seth Rogen

While you probably know him best for being one of the most popular stoners in pop culture, Seth Rogen has become one of the biggest actors/producers in Hollywood. Not surprisingly, a lot of the movies he's helped get made, whether he starred in them or not, are chock-full of humor that is perfect for both stoners and anyone who just likes to laugh. Rogen's cultural impact has been huge, and it comes from relatively humble Canadian beginnings.
Movies with Seth Rogen have tended to do well, even if there are a few more forgettable titles mixed in as well. And whenever he's done something a bit more dramatic, he's pulled that off as well. Wherever you try to slot Rogen, he usually fits, which is why this list of the best Seth Rogen movies is pretty diverse. Don't get us wrong, there is plenty of comedy here, too. Rogen's made plenty of great ones, and some of them made the cut for this list.

12. Funny People (2009)

Read more