 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

How much are cigars on average: What can you expect to spend?

What to expect to spend on your cigars

By
Bundle of cigars on the table from Briley Kenney | The Manual.
Briley Kenney / The Manual

If you’ve never dipped your taste buds in the cigar world, you may wonder: How much are cigars on average? Like anything, cigars vary in price from relatively cheap and affordable to incredibly expensive. Premium cigars, considered its own category, are generally pricier and more quality-focused, but they also have varying prices. For the most part, the cost of your average cigar will depend on the brand, quality, and label — or rather the series of cigars — that you’re interested in purchasing. Even across the same brand, different blends have unique prices, and you’ll want to have some idea of what you’re looking for going in.

For example, is significantly cheaper than something from . Then there are sizes or the “vitola,” which can also affect the price. A shorter cigar, like a cigarillo or robusto, is generally cheaper. Also, bulk discounts are usually offered for buying cigars in bundles or boxes, where the average price of the cigar is lower than if you were to buy them individually.

Recommended Videos

How much are cigars on average? What can you expect to spend on a good cigar?

AVO Synchro cigar resting on top of filled whiskey glass.
Matthias Jordan / Unsplash

Cigars range in price from about $3 up to hundreds per stick. It just depends on the brand, quality, and label. Some cigars are cheaper than $3, with cigarillos, for example, sold in bulk much cheaper. I recommend staying somewhere between the $8 to $20 mark per stick. Obviously, the higher the price, the more you’ll pay for multiple cigars.

Picking out five or six good cigars for around $8 at your local B&M or online will cost you $40 to $60. Assuming you get 20 in the box, buying a box of cigars would be around $200 to $300, maybe cheaper if you take advantage of a good sale.

That does not include the cost of a cigar cutter, ashtray, or humidor to store the cigars, all of which add extra costs. If you already have those items, you’re all set, and sometimes cigar makers will include them in bundles or promotions. You may get a free lighter, cutter, or entire set with a box purchase at various retailers.

If you are interested in cigars cheaper than $8, they absolutely exist, and there aren’t necessarily any concerns about going that low. Just know that some of your more flavorful and robust options will be considered “premium” and cost more.

If you’re brand new to the world of cigars, expect to spend about $20 to $30 on a couple of great smokes and about $20 to $30 on some accessories like a cutter or torch lighter, not including the cost of a humidor.

Is there an ideal price range for cigars?

Davidoff Escurio and Aniversario cigars up close by Briley Kenney from The Manual
Briley Kenney / The Manual

It depends on your tastes. If you enjoy smoking cheaper cigars, like Factory Smokes or , then about $5 to $10 per cigar would be your ideal price range. Expect to spend a lot more per cigar if you want premium smokes like Davidoff, Drew Estate’s Liga Privada line, or something ever-popular like the Arturo Fuente Opus X line.

Of course, if you know anyone who smokes or has a great collection, you could always ask if they have anything to share or suggestions. The cigar community is incredibly generous.

As for an ideal price range, I recommend sticking between $5 and $20 for some of your first smokes. If you’re an experienced cigar enthusiast, you don’t need my recommendations, besides maybe some great brands to try.

Some cigar brand recommendations for beginner cigar smokers are:

  • Acid by Drew Estate
  • Aganorsa
  • Arturo Fuente
  • Anything by AJ Fernandez (New World series)
  • Charter Oak
  • Crowned Heads
  • Drew Estate
  • La Aurora
  • La Gloria Cubana
  • Montecristo
  • Oliva
  • Perdomo
  • Plasencia
  • Romeo y Julieta

What do you need to smoke a cigar?

Small cigar on prep tray with a drink and cutter
Natalie Parham / Unsplash

For some, what kind of supplies you’ll need to smoke your first cigar may not be apparent. You can get by sometimes without certain items, so it helps to know the bare minimum.

Here’s what you’ll definitely need:

  • A torch lighter (I don’t recommend a standard lighter or matches)
  • A cigar cutter
  • An ashtray

If you plan to store your cigars for an extended period, you’ll also want a humidor, especially if you plan to get quite a few cigars. They must be stored and kept at the proper humidity and temperature to remain in an optimal smoking condition — dried-out cigars burn hot and lose flavor.

Always expect to spend a little more on these accessories if you don’t have them already, on top of any cigar purchases you’re making. If you’re smoking with friends or as a guest, your host may have these items available already. Either way, you’ll be ready to enjoy your first cigar or your next cigar, wherever you are in your cigar journey.

Get to know our expert

Maduro cigars on Spanish decorative tile table
Briley Kenney / The Manual

Why should you listen to me? It’s a valid question. I smoke cigars all the time, and I have many recommendations and plenty of advice to share with others. But none of those things qualify me as an expert. Instead, it’s the years of experience, the time I’ve invested in the world of cigars, the excellent connections I’ve made with cigar makers and sellers, and the vast wealth of knowledge I’ve gained during that time. I know what goes into an excellent cigar, and I’ve certainly earned the right to recommend some to others, whether you’re a beginner and this is your first time smoking or have your own cabinet humidor stocked and maintained. Instead of waxing poetic, I’d rather let my recommendations speak for me.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Cigar Deal: Get $30 off La Gloria Cubana, free shipping, and 10 cigars free
La Gloria Cubana boxes from JR Cigars

If you know me, you know I like a good cigar deal. If you don't know me, well, now you know. The only thing better than a great discount on some excellent cigars is a great discount and some free cigars with it. JR Cigars is currently offering a promo dubbed La Gloria Cubana Madness, which shaves $30 off the JR Price of cigar boxes and bundles. To clarify, the retail price of a La Gloria Cubana Serie R box is $271, but the JR Price is $198, so you're already getting a great deal. This offer takes $30 off the discounted price, but that's not all you get. You'll also get free shipping, something JR doesn't offer regularly. Even better, you'll get ten free cigars included, as well. Wowzers.

 
Why you should shop JR's La Gloria Cubana Madness sale

Read more
Treat Dad with Famous Smoke Shop’s instant cigar savings — up to $50 off
Man smoking cigar casually outside his home, best medium bodied cigars.

Need some last-minute Father's Day gift ideas? Cigars make an excellent gift for the Dad who smokes. But what's even better? Saving big with great deals, especially on cigars that don't usually go on sale. That's what Famous Smoke Shop is offering with its instant cigar savings offer. Depending on how much you spend, you can save $10, $20, or $50 off your order instantly. Spend over $50 and use code 10DAD to get $10 off. Spend over $100 and use code 20DAD to get $20 off. Or, spend over $200 and use code 50DAD to get $50 off. It's that simple. There are hundreds of SKUs to shop as part of the offer, including cigars from brands like Romeo y Julieta, Drew Estate, Rocky Patel, El Gueguense, AVO, AJ Fernandez, Camacho, and more.

 
What's available in the Famous Father's Day Instant Cigar Savings sale?
There are a lot of options to sift through so stay with me here. For that reason, I highly recommend browsing the sale to see what's available. Starting with in a Famous exclusive Toro Box Press size, you're already saving with the current price -- at $100 instead of $160. Not to mention, those incredibly delicious cigars have been phased out for a new blend. Once they're gone, they're gone for good. A new version of the cigar has hit the market, and once the legacy blend is emptied off the shelves, no more will be stocked anywhere.

Read more
You can now stream the original Shōgun miniseries — here’s how
You can now stream the original Shōgun from the '80s!
Yoko Shimada and Richard Chamberlain in Shogun.

After making a tremendous debut earlier this year, FX and Hulu's Shōgun is easily one of the top TV series of 2024. In addition to being critically acclaimed, Shōgun is such a massive hit that FX is already planning additional seasons to what was originally a standalone adaptation of James Clavell's 1975 novel. It was also one of Hulu's most-streamed series of the year, so it's understandable why FX wants to keep the show going.

This isn't the first time that Shōgun has taken audiences by storm. The original TV adaptation of Shōgun from 1980 was widely considered one of the greatest miniseries ever made. It also had the distinction of being the first and only U.S. production to be filmed entirely in Japan. At the time the new Shōgun premiered earlier this year, the original miniseries wasn't available to stream. But thanks to the new adaptation, fans can now find the 1980 incarnation of Shōgun on one of the major streaming services.
Where is the original Shōgun available to stream?

Read more