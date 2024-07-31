What to expect to spend on your cigars

If you’ve never dipped your taste buds in the cigar world, you may wonder: How much are cigars on average? Like anything, cigars vary in price from relatively cheap and affordable to incredibly expensive. Premium cigars, considered its own category, are generally pricier and more quality-focused, but they also have varying prices. For the most part, the cost of your average cigar will depend on the brand, quality, and label — or rather the series of cigars — that you’re interested in purchasing. Even across the same brand, different blends have unique prices, and you’ll want to have some idea of what you’re looking for going in.

For example, is significantly cheaper than something from . Then there are sizes or the “vitola,” which can also affect the price. A shorter cigar, like a cigarillo or robusto, is generally cheaper. Also, bulk discounts are usually offered for buying cigars in bundles or boxes, where the average price of the cigar is lower than if you were to buy them individually.

How much are cigars on average? What can you expect to spend on a good cigar?

Cigars range in price from about $3 up to hundreds per stick. It just depends on the brand, quality, and label. Some cigars are cheaper than $3, with cigarillos, for example, sold in bulk much cheaper. I recommend staying somewhere between the $8 to $20 mark per stick. Obviously, the higher the price, the more you’ll pay for multiple cigars.

Picking out five or six good cigars for around $8 at your local B&M or online will cost you $40 to $60. Assuming you get 20 in the box, buying a box of cigars would be around $200 to $300, maybe cheaper if you take advantage of a good sale.

That does not include the cost of a cigar cutter, ashtray, or humidor to store the cigars, all of which add extra costs. If you already have those items, you’re all set, and sometimes cigar makers will include them in bundles or promotions. You may get a free lighter, cutter, or entire set with a box purchase at various retailers.

If you are interested in cigars cheaper than $8, they absolutely exist, and there aren’t necessarily any concerns about going that low. Just know that some of your more flavorful and robust options will be considered “premium” and cost more.

If you’re brand new to the world of cigars, expect to spend about $20 to $30 on a couple of great smokes and about $20 to $30 on some accessories like a cutter or torch lighter, not including the cost of a humidor.

Is there an ideal price range for cigars?

It depends on your tastes. If you enjoy smoking cheaper cigars, like Factory Smokes or , then about $5 to $10 per cigar would be your ideal price range. Expect to spend a lot more per cigar if you want premium smokes like Davidoff, Drew Estate’s Liga Privada line, or something ever-popular like the Arturo Fuente Opus X line.

Of course, if you know anyone who smokes or has a great collection, you could always ask if they have anything to share or suggestions. The cigar community is incredibly generous.

As for an ideal price range, I recommend sticking between $5 and $20 for some of your first smokes. If you’re an experienced cigar enthusiast, you don’t need my recommendations, besides maybe some great brands to try.

Some cigar brand recommendations for beginner cigar smokers are:

Acid by Drew Estate

Aganorsa

Arturo Fuente

Anything by AJ Fernandez (New World series)

Charter Oak

Crowned Heads

Drew Estate

La Aurora

La Gloria Cubana

Montecristo

Oliva

Perdomo

Plasencia

Romeo y Julieta

What do you need to smoke a cigar?

For some, what kind of supplies you’ll need to smoke your first cigar may not be apparent. You can get by sometimes without certain items, so it helps to know the bare minimum.

Here’s what you’ll definitely need:

A torch lighter (I don’t recommend a standard lighter or matches)

A cigar cutter

An ashtray

If you plan to store your cigars for an extended period, you’ll also want a humidor, especially if you plan to get quite a few cigars. They must be stored and kept at the proper humidity and temperature to remain in an optimal smoking condition — dried-out cigars burn hot and lose flavor.

Always expect to spend a little more on these accessories if you don’t have them already, on top of any cigar purchases you’re making. If you’re smoking with friends or as a guest, your host may have these items available already. Either way, you’ll be ready to enjoy your first cigar or your next cigar, wherever you are in your cigar journey.

