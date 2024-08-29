Do cigars give you a buzz? Is that why people smoke them?

Many vices elicit a certain effect, like alcohol, which can leave you feeling buzzed or even get you drunk when consumed en masse. So, it makes sense that people who’ve never experienced smoking a cigar before might conclude that’s what happens when you smoke a stogie. The reality of the experience is a bit, well, smoky. Allow me to explain.

Do cigars give you a buzz or not?

Cigars can give you a slight buzz or make you feel lightheaded and relaxed, but there’s a good reason for that. It’s actually the nicotine in the cigar that causes it, a chemical known to reach your brain fast — it can reach your brain in as little as 10 seconds. Nicotine interacts with your brain causing it to release dopamine and norepinephrine (noradrenaline). The dopamine especially is a major culprit, which you may recognize as the “pleasure hormone,” often attributed to making you feel happy, ecstatic, relaxed, or sometimes even energetic.

But here’s the thing: Most cigars don’t make you feel any of that. The experience you’ll get depends on the nicotine quantity in the cigar, which itself is determined by the blend or types of tobacco used to make the cigar. Larger-sized cigars and full-bodied cigars tend to have the most nicotine. The is a great example.

Another factor is your tolerance level or how your body reacts to the nicotine. Just like alcohol, everyone reacts differently. Some can drink more than others, while some get drunk without consuming much. The same is true of cigars and the nicotine experience. Your body may not even react to the nicotine in a cigar, which would mean you won’t feel a buzz in most cases.

Cigars still relax you, just not necessarily in the same way.

So, why do people smoke cigars then?

There are a few reasons why people smoke cigars but the most pertinent is the flavorful experience they can provide. While smoking, especially if you retrohale, you’ll taste many different flavors from pepper and baking spices to chocolate, leather, wood, earth, and beyond. If you’ve ever read a cigar review then you’ve seen reviewers calling out the various flavors they experienced.

Some smoke socially or with friends and companions to have that joint experience and may even travel to a cigar lounge or bar nearby. Others have their own reasons for smoking that might not fit into the descriptions here.

Generally, people do not smoke cigars to feel a buzz, although it can happen. You’ll hear a lot of cigar enthusiasts talk about the experience because it’s very much influenced by what you’re doing when you smoke. What you pair with your cigar to drink. What you’ve had to eat beforehand. Who you’re in the company of and what’s happening around you. All of these things can positively or negatively affect your smoking experience, and those things always change from session to session. That means the conditions could be perfect for having an incredible cigar — maybe even the best of your life — that don’t exist other times you have that same cigar.

You can have an incredible experience smoking a cigar to celebrate the birth of a child or a big life event. Then, later, smoke the same cigar and have a completely different experience. Maybe it doesn’t taste the same or as good. Maybe you don’t enjoy it as much. Maybe it’s even better than the last time. It all depends.

Don’t be afraid to put down a cigar

I can’t speak for anyone else out there but the reason that I smoke cigars is I love the entire experience and I enjoy the flavors I encounter. That said, some cigars just have flavors that won’t jive with you — I’ve had quite a few I don’t like — in which case I just put them down and either light another or call it a day. That’s why I always recommend taking a break or putting down a cigar that you’re not enjoying. It’s supposed to be a relaxing experience and if you just aren’t feeling it, there’s no sense in forcing it.

Are there cigars that will definitely give you a buzz?

As I mentioned above, most large-size cigars — bigger ring gauge, too — and full-bodied cigars will have enough nicotine to give you a buzz feeling. The LFD Double Ligero, yes, because the Ligero leaf packs a punch. But there are a few others:













I do not recommend smoking solely to chase that buzz, especially if you’re a beginner or this is your first time smoking a cigar.

