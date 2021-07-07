Disney+ isn’t solely the home of family fare. It’s also the home of the entire of The Walking Dead. If you’re looking to catch up on all things zombie apocalypse or you’ve never watched the show before, all seasons of The Walking Dead are now on Disney+ so this is the ideal time to partake in the award-winning post-apocalyptic horror TV show. Here’s how to watch The Walking Dead online.

Developed By: Frank Darabont

Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan

Number of seasons: 10

How to Watch The Walking Dead Online in the U.S.

All 10 seasons of The Walking Dead are available to stream via Disney+. The show is based on the comic book series of the same name and features a large ensemble cast as survivors of a zombie apocalypse trying to stay alive. There are constant threats including the zombies themselves (known as walkers) as well as other human survivors who can be even more dangerous than the zombies that started the apocalypse.

Over the years, The Walking Dead has won numerous awards as well as critical acclaim. One of the most popular shows amongst the 18- to 49-year-old age group, the show has gone from strength to strength with a constantly evolving storyline captivating audiences. With over 150 episodes to watch, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into (no pun intended).

If you already have a Disney+ subscription, you can simply watch The Walking Dead by hitting the play button. Alternatively, if you’re new to Disney+ and haven’t signed up yet, now is a perfect time. The Disney+ subscription costs just $8 per month or $80 per year. An even better value deal is to upgrade to the Disney Bundle and get Disney+ along with ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) for only $14 per month. Combined, the services provide pretty much everything you could want from your viewing experience.

Besides gaining all of The Walking Dead, subscribing to Disney+ also gives you full access to all things Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars based. When you want to take a break from the bleak world of The Walking Dead, check out the best movies on Disney+ or the best Disney+ series.

The Walking Dead is available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

