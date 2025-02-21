The Righteous Gemstones season 4: Everything we know so far

Table of Contents Table of Contents Who is starring in The Righteous Gemstones season 4? What will The Righteous Gemstones season 4 be about? What are some similar shows to The Righteous Gemstones? Are there any trailers for The Righteous Gemstones season 4? When does The Righteous Gemstones season 4 come out?

Although almost every HBO show gets plenty of attention and critical acclaim, The Righteous Gemstones doesn’t seem to have gotten the popularity or recognition it deserves. The show is a daring, unique, and unsuppressed satire of religion, televangelism, and the effects of cultism in the U.S. Eli Gemstone is the patriarch of the Gemstone family. His misadventures with his children are a hilarious critique of the immorality of religious leaders and the dirty money that’s involved in leading a megachurch or any sort of large-scale religious operation.

The series manages to keep everything lighthearted despite the serious topics it satirizes, something that is a true touchstone of some of the best dark comedies in the history of television. We are so excited for The Righteous Gemstones to return for its fourth and final season on HBO and Max, and the premiere is right around the corner. Here is everything we know about The Righteous Gemstones season 4, from the returning cast members to shows you should watch in the meantime and the release date of the final season.

Who is starring in The Righteous Gemstones season 4?

The Righteous Gemstones will return all of our favorite characters and actors to the screen for season 4. Here’s a rundown of many of the stars in the series.

Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone: McBride has been one of the best comedic writers and actors in Hollywood for years. Other big projects he’s known for include Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, and Tropic Thunder.

Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone: DeVine is most known for his Comedy Central work in the series Workaholics. He also does voice work in major animated films like The Lego Batman Movie.

Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone: Patterson is most known for her role in the popular Netflix film, Knives Out.

Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers: The only other major project Cavalero is known for is the musical biography, The Dirt.

John Goodman as Eli Gemstone: Goodman is one of the biggest legends of the small and big screen of the last three decades. Roseanne is perhaps the most famous TV role of his career still.

Walton Goggins as Billy Freeman: Goggins continues to see his career flourish in the 2020s. He was recently nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Fallout on Amazon Prime Video. He is also starring in The White Lotus season 3 and Invincible season 3.

What will The Righteous Gemstones season 4 be about?

The Righteous Gemstones isn’t the type of show with big, sweeping story arcs that cross over through different seasons. Because it’s a comedy, many of the storylines for each season are fresh, with a few character side plots trickling into the next season.

Expect some overarching storylines to be the romance between Kelvin and Keefe and Gideon’s integration into the Gemstone family church. This series always takes a lot of chances and doesn’t hold back when discussing big issues such as LGBTQ+ marriage.

What are some similar shows to The Righteous Gemstones?

The Righteous Gemstones is one of the hardest shows to find an equivalent to, but that doesn’t mean we won’t try. Central themes like family, wealth, and corruption are all popular in TV nowadays, so if this is the aspect you like most about the series you should give Succession, Arrested Development, or Schitt’s Creek a try. All of these comedies analyze the hypocrisy of the rich and the spoiled brats who never grow up in generationally wealthy families. They also incorporate plenty of dark humor and make us laugh at awkward times when it feels like we should look away instead.

If you enjoy star and creator Danny McBride’s sense of humor, you’ll definitely love his previous hit show, Vice Principals. This one is about the power struggle between school administrators and a teacher for the top position of the school’s principal. It possesses all of the same cringe humor, satire, and dark comedy that will make you laugh and feel out of place all at the same time. Walton Goggins is a main character in Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones.

Are there any trailers for The Righteous Gemstones season 4?

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 | Official Teaser | Max

There is a teaser for The Righteous Gemstones season 4 that gives fans a glance at all of the humor they’ve come to know and love. Feast your eyes on the trailer above.

When does The Righteous Gemstones season 4 come out?

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 will come out on HBO and streaming on Max starting on March 9, 2025. This season is the final season of the series and will feature nine episodes. Fans are hoping that the series will leave them with a sense of satisfaction, especially since it didn’t overstay its welcome.

There will be a total of 36 episodes in the series when it finishes. Episodes should be released on a weekly basis rather than in one single binge-worthy release. Netflix is one of the only streamers that still does this model, while HBO seems to like to stay old school with the weekly release schedule.