10 must-watch music biopics that capture the soul of iconic musicians

Artists such as Elton John and Elvis have featured in the best musical biopics

Music touches the soul in a way that other mediums just can’t. When a singer speaks to someone through a song, the people listening feel their lives change in unspoken ways. Because of this tremendous impact, musical artists have evolved into some of the most famous people in the world. The singers and songwriters of yesterday and today often have fascinating stories to be told, and the film industry has responded with an influx of music biopics.

The best movies about musicians dig deeper than what audiences already know on the surface about the artist. The actors portraying the musicians often research the subject’s life and try to deliver an understanding of the person and what made them go on to change the world. These are the 10 best movies about musical artists you must watch immediately.

The Pianist (2002)

The Pianist
150m
Genre
Drama, War
Stars
Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann, Frank Finlay
Directed by
Roman Polanski
Watch on Amazon

The Pianist is the heartwrenching story of Władysław Szpilman, a Polish Jewish musician who uses his skill behind a piano to aid him in his journey to survive the German occupation of Poland and the Holocaust throughout World War II. Roman Polanski uses the man’s autobiography and a revelatory performance from Adrian Brody to bring this account of perseverance and triumph to life. The Pianist displays the power of music to hold humanity together even during the darkest times imaginable.

Amadeus (1984)

Amadeus
160m
Genre
History, Music, Drama
Stars
F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce, Elizabeth Berridge
Directed by
Miloš Forman
Watch on Amazon

F. Murray Abraham might be known to younger viewers as the horny old man in the second season of The White Lotus, but he was known for playing Mozart’s main rival in Amadeus. As for the star of the biography, Tom Hulce portrays the world’s most famous classical musician as he tries to overcome Salieri’s jealousy and sabotage to bring his brilliance to the world. This film was one of the most nominated at awards shows after its release in 1984.

Rocketman (2019)

Rocketman
121m
Genre
Music, Drama
Stars
Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden
Directed by
Dexter Fletcher
Watch on Amazon

Some argue there are too many biopics about musicians who are still alive, but at least these more present-day stories allow the subject of the film to comment on them. Rocketman is one such example of this phenomenon. Taron Egerton and Kit Connor do an excellent job of depicting Elton John’s life from childhood through adult success on the biggest stages in the world. The story and cinematography capture all of the intricacies and fabulousness of John’s legacy.

Elvis (2022)

Elvis
159m
Genre
Drama, Music, History
Stars
Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge
Directed by
Baz Luhrmann
Watch on Amazon

Austin Butler might be the most dedicated lead performer of anybody on this list. His ability to absorb and reflect on Elvis Presley’s life and journey is almost psychotic in nature with the rock star’s Southern drawl remaining present in the actor’s actual voice long after filming was over. Elvis represents director Baz Luhrmann’s loud style to a tee and Tom Hanks is always excellent, this time in the secondary role of Elvis’s manager Tom Parker.

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Straight Outta Compton
147m
Genre
Drama, Music, History
Stars
O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell
Directed by
F. Gary Gray
Watch on max

Straight Outta Compton not only helped tell a history that many people weren’t aware of, but it revised hip hop music from the late 1980s in a way that brought perspective to the time period. This biography of N.W.A. examines the controversies behind the rap group that used swearing, drug references, and anti-cop rhetoric in a way that made people uncomfortable now and today.

Ray (2004)

Ray
152m
Genre
Drama, Music
Stars
Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Regina King
Directed by
Taylor Hackford
Watch on Amazon

Jamie Foxx was born to play the legendary, blind soul singer Ray Charles. This simply-named biopic doesn’t try to be anything it’s not. The direction of Taylor Hackford brings Foxx’s genuine portrayal of Charles to the big screen in a way that touches the audience and makes younger viewers want to go back and learn about his unforgettable career. Ray was symbolic of a new era of music biographies made in the mid-2000s (along with Walk the Line which will be mentioned later on.)

Selena (1997)

Selena
127m
Genre
Drama, Music, History
Stars
Jennifer Lopez, Jackie Guerra, Constance Marie
Directed by
Gregory Nava
Watch on Amazon

Selena is the story of the tragic career of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. Slain by her manager right at the beginning of her prime, the Latina singer made an indelible mark on the pop music industry in a short time. Jennifer Lopez took Selena’s baton both literally and figuratively and does a great job honoring her legacy here in one of the first movie roles of her career.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bohemian Rhapsody
135m
Genre
Music, Drama
Stars
Rami Malek, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy
Directed by
Bryan Singer
Watch on Hulu

Bohemian Rhapsody reignited the interest in 1980s pop-rock group Queen by leveraging the star power of Freddy Mercury. Rami Malek is downright identical to Mercury in mannerisms and personality in his stunning turn as the flashy frontman of the band. The movie captured audience attention in a way rarely seen in the biopic genre as it made nearly $1 billion in total ticket sales.

Sid and Nancy (1986)

Sid and Nancy
114m
Genre
Drama, Romance
Stars
Gary Oldman, Chloe Webb, David Hayman
Directed by
Alex Cox
Watch on Netflix

Sid and Nancy features one of Gary Oldman’s best performances of the 1980s. He plays Sid Vicious, perhaps the most iconic and controversial member of Sex Pistols. The cult film tells the story of Vicious’s romance with Nancy Spungen and how their toxicity resulted in both of their deaths quickly after they met. Sid and Nancy is an unadulterated look at the horrors of punk rock music and its origins.

Walk the Line (2005)

Walk the Line
136m
Genre
Drama, Music, Romance
Stars
Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Ginnifer Goodwin
Directed by
James Mangold
Watch on Hulu

Joaquin Phoenix first received critical acclaim in Gladiator, but his depiction of Johnny Cash in Walk the Line brought him superstardom. Reese Witherspoon is fantastic as Cash’s lover, June Carter, and the movie does a great job of transforming Cash’s story into that of a romance. This helps bring a soft touch to the historical film and others in the genre would do well to emulate this method of storytelling.

