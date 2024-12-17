10 must-watch music biopics that capture the soul of iconic musicians

Music touches the soul in a way that other mediums just can’t. When a singer speaks to someone through a song, the people listening feel their lives change in unspoken ways. Because of this tremendous impact, musical artists have evolved into some of the most famous people in the world. The singers and songwriters of yesterday and today often have fascinating stories to be told, and the film industry has responded with an influx of music biopics.

The best movies about musicians dig deeper than what audiences already know on the surface about the artist. The actors portraying the musicians often research the subject’s life and try to deliver an understanding of the person and what made them go on to change the world. These are the 10 best movies about musical artists you must watch immediately.

The Pianist (2002) 150m Genre Drama, War Stars Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann, Frank Finlay Directed by Roman Polanski Watch on Amazon The Pianist is the heartwrenching story of Władysław Szpilman, a Polish Jewish musician who uses his skill behind a piano to aid him in his journey to survive the German occupation of Poland and the Holocaust throughout World War II. Roman Polanski uses the man’s autobiography and a revelatory performance from Adrian Brody to bring this account of perseverance and triumph to life. The Pianist displays the power of music to hold humanity together even during the darkest times imaginable.

Amadeus (1984) 160m Genre History, Music, Drama Stars F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce, Elizabeth Berridge Directed by Miloš Forman Watch on Amazon F. Murray Abraham might be known to younger viewers as the horny old man in the second season of The White Lotus, but he was known for playing Mozart’s main rival in Amadeus. As for the star of the biography, Tom Hulce portrays the world’s most famous classical musician as he tries to overcome Salieri’s jealousy and sabotage to bring his brilliance to the world. This film was one of the most nominated at awards shows after its release in 1984.

Rocketman (2019) 121m Genre Music, Drama Stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden Directed by Dexter Fletcher Watch on Amazon Some argue there are too many biopics about musicians who are still alive, but at least these more present-day stories allow the subject of the film to comment on them. Rocketman is one such example of this phenomenon. Taron Egerton and Kit Connor do an excellent job of depicting Elton John’s life from childhood through adult success on the biggest stages in the world. The story and cinematography capture all of the intricacies and fabulousness of John’s legacy.

Elvis (2022) 159m Genre Drama, Music, History Stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge Directed by Baz Luhrmann Watch on Amazon Austin Butler might be the most dedicated lead performer of anybody on this list. His ability to absorb and reflect on Elvis Presley’s life and journey is almost psychotic in nature with the rock star’s Southern drawl remaining present in the actor’s actual voice long after filming was over. Elvis represents director Baz Luhrmann’s loud style to a tee and Tom Hanks is always excellent, this time in the secondary role of Elvis’s manager Tom Parker.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 147m Genre Drama, Music, History Stars O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell Directed by F. Gary Gray Watch on max Straight Outta Compton not only helped tell a history that many people weren’t aware of, but it revised hip hop music from the late 1980s in a way that brought perspective to the time period. This biography of N.W.A. examines the controversies behind the rap group that used swearing, drug references, and anti-cop rhetoric in a way that made people uncomfortable now and today.

Ray (2004) 152m Genre Drama, Music Stars Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Regina King Directed by Taylor Hackford Watch on Amazon Jamie Foxx was born to play the legendary, blind soul singer Ray Charles. This simply-named biopic doesn’t try to be anything it’s not. The direction of Taylor Hackford brings Foxx’s genuine portrayal of Charles to the big screen in a way that touches the audience and makes younger viewers want to go back and learn about his unforgettable career. Ray was symbolic of a new era of music biographies made in the mid-2000s (along with Walk the Line which will be mentioned later on.)

Selena (1997) 127m Genre Drama, Music, History Stars Jennifer Lopez, Jackie Guerra, Constance Marie Directed by Gregory Nava Watch on Amazon Selena is the story of the tragic career of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. Slain by her manager right at the beginning of her prime, the Latina singer made an indelible mark on the pop music industry in a short time. Jennifer Lopez took Selena’s baton both literally and figuratively and does a great job honoring her legacy here in one of the first movie roles of her career.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 135m Genre Music, Drama Stars Rami Malek, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy Directed by Bryan Singer Watch on Hulu Bohemian Rhapsody reignited the interest in 1980s pop-rock group Queen by leveraging the star power of Freddy Mercury. Rami Malek is downright identical to Mercury in mannerisms and personality in his stunning turn as the flashy frontman of the band. The movie captured audience attention in a way rarely seen in the biopic genre as it made nearly $1 billion in total ticket sales.

Sid and Nancy (1986) 114m Genre Drama, Romance Stars Gary Oldman, Chloe Webb, David Hayman Directed by Alex Cox Watch on Netflix Sid and Nancy features one of Gary Oldman’s best performances of the 1980s. He plays Sid Vicious, perhaps the most iconic and controversial member of Sex Pistols. The cult film tells the story of Vicious’s romance with Nancy Spungen and how their toxicity resulted in both of their deaths quickly after they met. Sid and Nancy is an unadulterated look at the horrors of punk rock music and its origins.