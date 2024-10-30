Big actors and famous directors feature in these cult films

Great movies come in all shapes and sizes. Some come from a long line of sequels and franchise descendants. Others are independent efforts made by only a small team of creative directors and writers. No matter what the origins of a film are, it can become something special with the right people behind the scenes. How an audience reacts to the film makes it a classic or a dud.

Cult movies are the most difficult type of film to define, but the easiest description we can come up with is a story that resonates emphatically with a smaller-scale audience. Think of overzealous supporters of a religious sect, hence the cult label. Due to the outlandish noise that emanates around these movies, they have become more famous than anyone could have imagined. These are the best cult classic movies to stream.

The Breakfast Club (1985) 98m Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald Directed by John Hughes Watch on Amazon John Hughes was the ultimate master of the coming-of-age flick in the 1980s, but The Breakfast Club possesses something just a little bit extra. Using tropes surrounding high school life that somehow feel both nostalgic and contemporary four decades later, this story of five mismatched students learning to love each other when coping with supreme adult supervision immediately transports adults and teenagers alike back to their younger years. Great humor and drama elements combine to make for a signature film in its genre and helped push Molly Ringwald and Emilio Estevez into the spotlight.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) 137m Genre Science Fiction, Crime Stars Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Carl Duering Directed by Stanley Kubrick Watch on Amazon Stanley Kubrick’s catalog has always been extensively obscure. Still, A Clockwork Orange was a little strange even for his standards. This dystopian cult favorite from the 1970s experimented with advanced literary themes such as psychosis, torture, and gore as the main character played by Malcolm McDowell runs rampant through a city and must face the even harsher consequences for his crimes. The violence is outdated now but was considered extreme and unnecessary back in the movie’s prime. Just like with many of Kubrick’s movies, A Clockwork Orange is based on a novel but became even more famous once it was adapted for the big screen.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) 100m Genre Comedy, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Horror Stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick Directed by Jim Sharman Watch on Hulu The Rocky Horror Picture Show captivates audiences nearly 50 years later because it understands the science fiction and horror genres better than nearly all of its peers. Director Jim Sharman imitates and spoofs previous hits with a unique sense of humor and a dedication to the unusual. Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon were the standout performers in the film, but it was the costumes and spooky themes that entrance and make the movie so appealing to cross-generational movie-goers.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 91m Genre Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy Stars Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle Directed by Terry Jones, Terry Gilliam Watch on Netflix Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a self-referential and bizarre escapade through the fantasy genre. As the main characters try to reach their titular grail, the exotic costumes and side character designs stay embedded in the memory of the fans who have made the story a cult hit. John Cleese and Graham Chapman star. New fans might wonder why the production looks like a middle school student’s theater production, but they will soon learn that this cheesy aspect and line delivery is the point of the movie!

Labyrinth (1986) 102m Genre Adventure, Family, Fantasy Stars David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud Directed by Jim Henson Watch on Amazon David Bowie continued the long-standing tradition of musicians trying to transition to film in this adventure story of a girl rescuing her brother from the depths of a labyrinth. Aptly named and with a healthy dose of 1980s heart and sap, the film is quirky enough to feel different even when compared to the influx of family movies during the decade. Jennifer Connelly of A Beautiful Mind and Top Gun: Maverick fame is also great here.

Fight Club (1999) 139m Genre Drama Stars Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter Directed by David Fincher Watch on Hulu Fight Club is so mainstream now that it may be a stretch to call it a cult film, but the outlandish plot and how it resonates with a certain group of men makes the film qualify for the list. Edward Norton and Brad Pitt play two disgruntled Gen X males who start a club where they can put all of their negative energy and emotions into brawling with each other. David Fincher’s flair for the dramatic gives the movie a touch of social commentary that is still debated amongst fans and critics 25 years later.

The Princess Bride (1987) 99m Genre Adventure, Family, Fantasy, Comedy, Romance Stars Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin Directed by Rob Reiner Watch on Disney+ The Princess Bride is a little like the romantic, 1980s version of The Wizard of Oz. Fantasy tropes, colorful characters, and simple fun make the adventures of Westley, Buttercup, and the gang a rousing effort. The movie understands itself better than most and doesn’t try to work outside of its confines. The self-referential story engrossed audiences in the cheekiness of the fantasy genre.