 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Must-watch cult classic movies: 8 all-time favorites

Big actors and famous directors feature in these cult films

By
Fight Club press image
FlixPix / Alamy

Great movies come in all shapes and sizes. Some come from a long line of sequels and franchise descendants. Others are independent efforts made by only a small team of creative directors and writers. No matter what the origins of a film are, it can become something special with the right people behind the scenes. How an audience reacts to the film makes it a classic or a dud.

Cult movies are the most difficult type of film to define, but the easiest description we can come up with is a story that resonates emphatically with a smaller-scale audience. Think of overzealous supporters of a religious sect, hence the cult label.  Due to the outlandish noise that emanates around these movies, they have become more famous than anyone could have imagined. These are the best cult classic movies to stream.

Recommended Videos

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Breakfast Club
98m
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald
Directed by
John Hughes
Watch on Amazon

John Hughes was the ultimate master of the coming-of-age flick in the 1980s, but The Breakfast Club possesses something just a little bit extra. Using tropes surrounding high school life that somehow feel both nostalgic and contemporary four decades later, this story of five mismatched students learning to love each other when coping with supreme adult supervision immediately transports adults and teenagers alike back to their younger years.  Great humor and drama elements combine to make for a signature film in its genre and helped push Molly Ringwald and Emilio Estevez into the spotlight.

Related

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

A Clockwork Orange
137m
Genre
Science Fiction, Crime
Stars
Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Carl Duering
Directed by
Stanley Kubrick
Watch on Amazon

Stanley Kubrick’s catalog has always been extensively obscure. Still, A Clockwork Orange was a little strange even for his standards. This dystopian cult favorite from the 1970s experimented with advanced literary themes such as psychosis, torture, and gore as the main character played by Malcolm McDowell runs rampant through a city and must face the even harsher consequences for his crimes. The violence is outdated now but was considered extreme and unnecessary back in the movie’s prime. Just like with many of Kubrick’s movies, A Clockwork Orange is based on a novel but became even more famous once it was adapted for the big screen.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show
100m
Genre
Comedy, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Horror
Stars
Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick
Directed by
Jim Sharman
Watch on Hulu

The Rocky Horror Picture Show captivates audiences nearly 50 years later because it understands the science fiction and horror genres better than nearly all of its peers. Director Jim Sharman imitates and spoofs previous hits with a unique sense of humor and a dedication to the unusual. Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon were the standout performers in the film, but it was the costumes and spooky themes that entrance and make the movie so appealing to cross-generational movie-goers.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail
91m
Genre
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Stars
Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle
Directed by
Terry Jones, Terry Gilliam
Watch on Netflix

Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a self-referential and bizarre escapade through the fantasy genre. As the main characters try to reach their titular grail, the exotic costumes and side character designs stay embedded in the memory of the fans who have made the story a cult hit. John Cleese and Graham Chapman star. New fans might wonder why the production looks like a middle school student’s theater production, but they will soon learn that this cheesy aspect and line delivery is the point of the movie!

Labyrinth (1986)

Labyrinth
102m
Genre
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
Stars
David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud
Directed by
Jim Henson
Watch on Amazon

David Bowie continued the long-standing tradition of musicians trying to transition to film in this adventure story of a girl rescuing her brother from the depths of a labyrinth. Aptly named and with a healthy dose of 1980s heart and sap, the film is quirky enough to feel different even when compared to the influx of family movies during the decade. Jennifer Connelly of A Beautiful Mind and Top Gun: Maverick fame is also great here.

Fight Club (1999)

Fight Club
139m
Genre
Drama
Stars
Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter
Directed by
David Fincher
Watch on Hulu

Fight Club is so mainstream now that it may be a stretch to call it a cult film, but the outlandish plot and how it resonates with a certain group of men makes the film qualify for the list. Edward Norton and Brad Pitt play two disgruntled Gen X males who start a club where they can put all of their negative energy and emotions into brawling with each other. David Fincher’s flair for the dramatic gives the movie a touch of social commentary that is still debated amongst fans and critics 25 years later.

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride
99m
Genre
Adventure, Family, Fantasy, Comedy, Romance
Stars
Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin
Directed by
Rob Reiner
Watch on Disney+

The Princess Bride is a little like the romantic, 1980s version of The Wizard of Oz. Fantasy tropes, colorful characters, and simple fun make the adventures of Westley, Buttercup, and the gang a rousing effort. The movie understands itself better than most and doesn’t try to work outside of its confines. The self-referential story engrossed audiences in the cheekiness of the fantasy genre.

The Boondock Saints (1999)

The Boondock Saints
108m
Genre
Action, Thriller, Crime
Stars
Willem Dafoe, Sean Patrick Flanery, Norman Reedus
Directed by
Troy Duffy
Watch on Amazon

Norman Reedus is most known for The Walking Dead now, but fans can see one of his first big projects by watching The Boondock Saints. A grizzled critique of the hypocrisy and violence that lives within the subconscious of Catholicism, the movie follows killers trying to take out other bad guys associated with the Russian mob. Willem Dafoe steals the show as the FBI agent trying to put a stop to the madness.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The best Stephen King movies made from Stephen King books (and where you can stream them)
If you're scared of clowns or haunted cars, this isn't the list for you
Stephen King during a reading of a novel' during The 'Kennedy Library Forum Series'

The only thing more thrilling than a Stephen King book is a film adapted from one of his novels. The long-time author is one of the most successful writers of his generation, and his spooky, cinematic settings have served as inspiration for some of Hollywood's most esteemed creatives. The best Stephen King movies often use the source material as a basis for the films, and then the directors put their own twist on the stories to pull the audiences in even more.

From Stanley Kubrick to Rob Reiner, famous filmmakers have operated within their own framework to turn otherwise forgotten Stephen King books into some of the most beloved of the last 40 years. These are the best Stephen King movies made from the best Stephen King books. These pictures range from coming-of-age stories to horrifying science fiction classics.

Read more
The best murder mystery movies of all time
These films prove that murder mystery movies aren't just one thing
Chris Evans in Knives Out, sitting at a table in a chunky knit sweater

The murder mystery, as a genre, is centuries old, and there have been movies made with this general plot for over a century. Murder mysteries aren't any one thing, but typically, they involve someone trying to get to the bottom of some sort of mysterious death. They can be cozy and sort of fun or much darker and more ruminative. They can be thrillers, or they can be borderline comedies.

Whichever kind you prefer, you should find at least one that suits your fancy on this list. We've put together a list of the best murder mystery movies of all time.

Read more
8 classic movies on Max to stream right now
Enjoy great old films on Max
Sidney Poitier

Modern movies use a lot of special effects and devote a lot of time to franchise fanbases. Look no further than the Marvel Cinematic Universe to see how sequels and prequels add to a story's legacy. But sometimes, people yearn for when film was simple. Solo efforts that weren't part of a series were the norm throughout much of the 20th century.

Thanks to streaming services like Max, classic movies are alive and well for fans to consume. Some folks want an old musical with lots of good vibes and cozy songs. Others might want an action flick with an action hero from their parent's youth. No matter what genre a movie fan wants to relive, Max has a great selection of old-school stories that will transport you through time. These are the best classic movies on Max.

Read more