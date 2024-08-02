 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Jamie Lee Curtis has apologized for calling Marvel’s recent movies ‘bad’

Jamie Lee Curtis is getting out of the internet rat race

By
Jamie Lee Curtis at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Halloween
Tinseltown / Shutterstock

While it’s usually to her credit, Jamie Lee Curtis has occasionally made statements that get her into a bit of trouble. The Hollywood star is well-known for speaking her mind, but she stepped in it following an interview at Comic-Con in which she was asked whether she knew what phase the Marvel Cinematic Universe was now in. “Bad” was her simple, one-word reply, and it’s that reply that incensed so many superhero fans.

Now, Curtis has issued a formal apology for her offhanded remark on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling her initial reply “stupid.”

Recommended Videos

“I will do better,” she wrote. “I’ve reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content.”

My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better. I&#39;ve reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content…

&mdash; Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 1, 2024

Curtis has been known for feuding with Marvel in the past. She starred in Everything, Everywhere All at Once, and won an Oscar for her work. The movie, which is set in a sprawling multiverse, earned some comparisons to Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multi-verse of Madness, and Curtis was among those making that comparison.

“Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do ##1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS, out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there @everythingeverywheremovie has a Marvel movie coming out with a copycat poster? Is this one of those Internet feuds?” she wrote at the time.

Now, it seems like Curtis may be stepping away from the internet feuding game for good.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The 10 best Woody Allen movies, ranked
These top movies will make you a fan of this legendary filmmaker and actor
Woody Allen posing for the camera

Comedy films often get disrespected when compared to dramas. Because of their lighter tone and less consequential themes, comedies are stereotyped as easier to make and less integral in developing movies as a medium. Woody Allen is one of the pioneers in changing the perception of the comedy genre. Understanding that humor is the backbone of being human, Allen has made an entire filmmaking career out of laughs.

Woody Allen started his career as a standup comedian before transitioning to movie-making in the 1960s and 1970s. His movies dissect the differences between men and women, what motivates people in relationships, and the messiness of intersecting occupational and personal dramas. Much like Clint Eastwood, Allen starred in and directed most of his best films simultaneously. These are the best Woody Allen movies ranked for your viewing pleasure!

Read more
The 13 best Denzel Washington movies, ranked
Denzel has starred in over 40 films, but here the best, and the ones you need to stream or rewatch
Denzel Washington in Malcolm X

 

While Denzel Washington made his first big screen appearance in 1981 (Carbon Copy) as the long-lost young Black son of a successful white businessman (George Segal), he is more likely remembered early in his career for portraying Dr. Philip Chandler in the television series St. Elsewhere. Over the course of his big screen career, Washington has played some extremely memorable roles and has been nominated for nine acting Oscars, though he has only walked away with two. Arguably, he deserved at least a few more.

Read more
The best murder mystery movies of all time
These murder mysteries prove that murder mystery movies aren't just one thing.
Chris Evans sitting at a table in a chunky knit sweater

The murder mystery, as a genre, is centuries old, and there have been movies made with this general plot for over a century. Murder mysteries aren't any one thing, but typically, they involve someone trying to get to the bottom of some sort of mysterious death. They can be cozy and sort of fun or much darker and more ruminative. They can be thrillers, or they can be borderline comedies.

Whichever kind you prefer, you should find at least one that suits your fancy on this list. We've put together the ten best murder mysteries of all time.

Read more