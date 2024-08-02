Jamie Lee Curtis is getting out of the internet rat race

While it’s usually to her credit, Jamie Lee Curtis has occasionally made statements that get her into a bit of trouble. The Hollywood star is well-known for speaking her mind, but she stepped in it following an interview at Comic-Con in which she was asked whether she knew what phase the Marvel Cinematic Universe was now in. “Bad” was her simple, one-word reply, and it’s that reply that incensed so many superhero fans.

Now, Curtis has issued a formal apology for her offhanded remark on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling her initial reply “stupid.”

“I will do better,” she wrote. “I’ve reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content.”

Curtis has been known for feuding with Marvel in the past. She starred in Everything, Everywhere All at Once, and won an Oscar for her work. The movie, which is set in a sprawling multiverse, earned some comparisons to Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multi-verse of Madness, and Curtis was among those making that comparison.

“Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do ##1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS, out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there @everythingeverywheremovie has a Marvel movie coming out with a copycat poster? Is this one of those Internet feuds?” she wrote at the time.

Now, it seems like Curtis may be stepping away from the internet feuding game for good.