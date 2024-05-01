Are you eager to see Beef season 2?

One year ago, Beef quickly established itself as one of the best shows on Netflix. Series creator Lee Sung Jin brought together The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun and Always Be My Maybe star Ali Wong as Danny Cho and Amy Lau, respectively. Danny and Amy were strangers to each other until a road rage incident transforms both of their lives. Once Danny and Amy learn more about each other, they escalate their conflict until it threatens to consume both of them.

That story resonated with viewers and swept Beef to Emmy wins for Best Miniseries, as well as Best Actor and Best Actress in a Miniseries for both Yeun and Lau. However, it appears that calling Beef a “miniseries” was a bit premature. Although Netflix hasn’t officially announced a renewal, the early news is looking very promising. That’s why we’re going to tell you everything we know about Beef season 2.

Will there be a Beef season 2?

Deadline is reporting that Netflix is looking at cast members for Beef season 2. That’s an indirect confirmation, but a confirmation nevertheless.

Will Steven Yeun and Ali Wong return for Beef season 2?

This question is harder to answer, especially since the first season spent so much time building to the final moment between Danny and Amy. That pair nearly destroyed each other’s lives, although, to be fair, Danny and Amy were also their own worst enemies as much as they were each other’s. While stranded together and seemingly on the verge of death, they came to terms with themselves and each other. So much so, that Amy stayed by Danny’s side when he was shot. The final moments of the season feature a mutual embrace.

Could the story continue from there? Lee seemed open to it during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I wanted it to have a conclusive feel just in case,” said Lee. “But there are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going. I think should we be blessed with a season 2, there’s a lot of ways for Danny and Amy to continue. I have one really big general idea that I can’t really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently.”

Who’s being eyed to star in Beef season 2?

Deadline’s previous report suggests that Beef Season 2 will be about two feuding couples rather than revisiting the conflict and apparent resolution between Danny and Amy. No one has been officially announced as cast yet. But according to Deadline, the leading choices to play one of the couples is Charles Melton (May December) and Civil War‘s Cailee Spaeny (pictured above).

The other warring couple would potentially be played by screen veterans Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, both of whom are much better known for making movies than TV shows.

It’s possible that Beef season 2 can tell a story about the battle of the couples and still revisit Danny and Amy. But it’s also more likely to have a clean break, since Amy and Danny’s beef was settled, so to speak.

Until Netflix starts making announcements, that’s everything we know about Beef season 2.

