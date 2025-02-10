Looking for shows like The Pitt? Here are 7 recommendations to stream

When The Pitt was first announced for Max, some people were a little skeptical about adding yet another medical drama to the already over-expanded library in the genre. Fast forward a couple of months later to release and fans can’t get enough of this unique, fresh take on hospital emergency rooms. The format of the first season stands out because it only takes place across a single workday in the lives of the workers inside a Pittsburgh ER. Each episode is an hour in their shift. It really gives great perspective to viewers regarding the stresses and quick pace of working in the medical field.

The Pitt only releases new episodes on a weekly basis so this gives time for fans of the show to take a look at other similar shows in the meantime. If you’re struggling to pick out the best ones, we have you covered. These dramas have won Emmy awards, featured guest stars, and even starred The Pitt’s Noah Wyle. Watch these shows like The Pitt for your next binge.

Recommended Videos

ER (1994) tv-14 15 Seasons 15 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Maura Tierney, Parminder Nagra, Linda Cardellini Created by Michael Crichton Watch on max ER is the most important medical drama in TV history. If television series were like basketball players, ER would be the Bill Russell of its time. Starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood such as George Clooney , Angela Bassett, and John Stamos, ER mixed the personal and professional lives of medical workers in a way that hadn’t been done before. It ran 15 seasons and won an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 1996, but these qualifiers are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to ER’s long-lasting legacy.

M*A*S*H (1972) tv-pg 11 Seasons 11 Seasons Genre War & Politics, Drama, Comedy Stars Alan Alda, Mike Farrell, Harry Morgan Created by Larry Gelbart Watch on Hulu M*A*S*H* is most known for its still-astounding ratings for its series finale episode, but this comedy-drama mashup during the 1970s and 1980s was one of the first shows to blur the lines between humor and serious storytelling on network TV. It follows a brigade of medical workers juggling the stressors of wartime with a perfect touch of levity that highlights the human spirit required to survive such trauma. Alan Alda was one of the biggest stars in the massive cast. If this show was on air today it would probably be given more creative liberties to satirize and commentate on the state of military conflicts in the United States.

Grey's Anatomy (2005) tv-14 21 Seasons 21 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. Created by Shonda Rhimes Watch on Netflix Grey’s Anatomy is now the longest-running medical drama in TV history. Besides becoming a running gag on social media every time it’s renewed for another season, this ABC hit is also known for understanding its audience and continuing to feed them the mix of drama and romance that they want. Seattlites should be proud to be given adequate attention here; not many dramas are set in the Pacific Northwest. Big actors that have featured on Grey’s Anatomy include Sandra Oh and Patrick Dempsey.

24 (2001) tv-14 9 Seasons 9 Seasons Genre Action & Adventure, Drama, Crime Stars Kiefer Sutherland, Kim Raver, Mary Lynn Rajskub Created by Robert Cochran, Joel Surnow Watch on Hulu 24 isn’t similar to The Pitt in plot or setting, but the format and pace of this thriller series will get your adrenaline running a million miles a minute. Kiefer Sutherland plays a counterterrorism agent with a variety of skills and unstoppable courage. Each episode is 24 hours in the protagonist’s life, hence the name of the series. It won an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series and was one of the most famous network crime dramas of the mid-2000s.

House (2004) tv-14 8 Seasons 8 Seasons Genre Drama, Mystery, Comedy Stars Hugh Laurie, Robert Sean Leonard, Omar Epps Created by David Shore Watch on Amazon House stands out in the medical genre because it focuses solely on one person’s special skills and the conflicts he has with his coworkers and acquaintances because of his eccentric personality. Hugh Laurie has a lot of responsibility playing Dr. House and turns in one of the most underrated performances of the Golden Age of Television. He was locked out of the Emmy Awards because of Bryan Cranston’s dominance playing Walter White, but he did get several nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The Good Doctor (2017) tv-14 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Freddie Highmore, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee Created by David Shore Watch on Hulu The Good Doctor became notable late in its run for memes taken out of context on social media, but this medical drama was also one of the only positive representations of autism on the small screen. Freddie Highmore plays a doctor who doesn’t have a lot of social skills or understanding of the world outside of medicine. He uses his job as a coping mechanism for his other shortcomings. The series makes sure to craft a main character that respects the struggles of autistic people, although some viewers found inaccuracies in the show’s portrayal of these topics.